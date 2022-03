Live Qualifying Results from the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022

Results:

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 3:19.449

2nd. Myriam Nicole: 3:19.973

3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:23.911

4th. Camille Balanche: 3:24.162

5th. Eleonora Farina: 3:27.265



Elite Men



Results to follow shortly.



Junior Women



1st. Phoebe Gale: 3:40.893

2nd. Gracey Hemstreet: 3:42.571

3rd. Lisa Bouladou: 3:48.125

4th. Izabela Yankova: 3:48.467

5th. Vanesa Petrovská: 3:52.784



Junior Men



1st. Jackson Goldstone: 2:58.544

2nd. Jordan Williams: 2:59.030

3rd. Remy Meier-Smith: 2:59.665

4th. Hugo Marini: 3:01.642

5th. Henri Kiefer: 3:01.659





Full Results:

Junior Women

Junior Men

After a flat out practice and Timed Training session on the steep and technical Lourdes Track riders are back between the tape to fight for the top qualifying spots ahead of tomorrow's racing. Myriam Nicole and Finn Iles went fastest in timed training, but qualifying is where we will really see how fast riders can hit the course.Vali Höll just managed to take the fastest time in today's qualifying with asecond gap back to Myriam Nicole. A big gap of over four seconds then leads back to Tahnee Seagrave in third who is closely followed by Camille Balanche. Eleonora Farina completes the top five and is the only other rider to get within ten seconds of Vali Höll. In the Junior Racing it is Phoebe Gale and Jackson Goldstone who secure the top spots and will be last down the hill tomorrow.Stay tuned for the Elite Men's results to come in from qualifying at the first round of the 2022 World Cup series in Lourdes.Live Timing can be found here