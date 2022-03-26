close
Live Qualifying Results from the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022

Mar 26, 2022
by Ed Spratt  


After a flat out practice and Timed Training session on the steep and technical Lourdes Track riders are back between the tape to fight for the top qualifying spots ahead of tomorrow's racing. Myriam Nicole and Finn Iles went fastest in timed training, but qualifying is where we will really see how fast riders can hit the course.

Vali Höll just managed to take the fastest time in today's qualifying with a 0.524 second gap back to Myriam Nicole. A big gap of over four seconds then leads back to Tahnee Seagrave in third who is closely followed by Camille Balanche. Eleonora Farina completes the top five and is the only other rider to get within ten seconds of Vali Höll. In the Junior Racing it is Phoebe Gale and Jackson Goldstone who secure the top spots and will be last down the hill tomorrow.

Stay tuned for the Elite Men's results to come in from qualifying at the first round of the 2022 World Cup series in Lourdes.



Live Timing can be found here.


Results:

Elite Women

1st. Vali Höll: 3:19.449
2nd. Myriam Nicole: 3:19.973
3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:23.911
4th. Camille Balanche: 3:24.162
5th. Eleonora Farina: 3:27.265

Elite Men

Results to follow shortly.

Junior Women

1st. Phoebe Gale: 3:40.893
2nd. Gracey Hemstreet: 3:42.571
3rd. Lisa Bouladou: 3:48.125
4th. Izabela Yankova: 3:48.467
5th. Vanesa Petrovská: 3:52.784

Junior Men

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 2:58.544
2nd. Jordan Williams: 2:59.030
3rd. Remy Meier-Smith: 2:59.665
4th. Hugo Marini: 3:01.642
5th. Henri Kiefer: 3:01.659



Full Results:

Junior Women


Junior Men




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results DH Racing Lourdes Dh World Cup 2022 World Cup DH


10 Comments

  • 7 0
 Go Gracey!
  • 3 0
 Diprella, checkers or wreckers?
  • 2 2
 Aaron Gouine's motto
  • 2 0
 I'm still trying to Discover how to stream this on my TV
  • 2 1
 Still on red bull....
  • 2 0
 Oh no, hope that Nina didn't hurt herself. 30s down
  • 1 0
 Go Rafa bascon Cesar !!!!! Buuuuuuap
  • 2 0
 Yeah Phoebe!
  • 1 0
 Go Remy - you’re flying on that Propain!
  • 1 0
 vali vs miriam... sooo close

