Live Qualifying Results from the Maribor DH World Cup 2021

Aug 14, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Loris Vergier came here to cut his number plate right down to size... fastest in TT.


After a flat out practice and Timed Training session on the revised Maribor track, riders faced a real challenge with very few lines to choose from it was all about raw speed. Camille Balanche and Loris Vergier went fastest in Timed Training, but qualifying is where we will really see how fast riders can hit the course. Will we get some fresh faces at the top of the timings today?

Stay tuned as the Junior Men, Elite Women and Elite Men's results come in from qualifying at the third round of the 2021 World Cup in Maribor.

Live timing can be found here.


Results:

Junior Women

1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 4:00.122
2nd. Leona Pierrini: 4:02.989
3rd. Simonka Kuchynkova: 4:03.206
4th. Sophie Gutoehrle: 4:04.252
5th. Phoebe Gale: 4:05.934

Junior Men

The Junior Men are on track now, results will follow shortly.


Elite Women

Results to follow shortly.

Elite Men

Results to follow shortly.


Full Results:

Junior Women




6 Comments

  • 4 1
 Why not post the link? I hate the uci site. I can never find it.
  • 1 0
 Just type uci live timing and scroll down on the site where the stops are shown Not too hard
  • 1 0
 www.uci.org/mountain-bike/events/mercedes-benz-uci-mountain-bike-world-cup
  • 1 0
 Jordan Williams on a flyer!
  • 1 0
 Great job Gracey.
  • 1 0
 And she doesn't even get to race the Worlds? Bummer!

Post a Comment



