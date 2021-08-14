Live Qualifying Results from the Maribor DH World Cup 2021

Results:

1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 4:00.122

2nd. Leona Pierrini: 4:02.989

3rd. Simonka Kuchynkova: 4:03.206

4th. Sophie Gutoehrle: 4:04.252

5th. Phoebe Gale: 4:05.934



After a flat out practice and Timed Training session on the revised Maribor track, riders faced a real challenge with very few lines to choose from it was all about raw speed. Camille Balanche and Loris Vergier went fastest in Timed Training, but qualifying is where we will really see how fast riders can hit the course. Will we get some fresh faces at the top of the timings today?Stay tuned as the Junior Men, Elite Women and Elite Men's results come in from qualifying at the third round of the 2021 World Cup in Maribor.