Qualifying Results from the Monster Pro Downhill Series Round 1

Ahead of tomorrow's racing, riders got between the tape for seeding for the Monster Pro Downhill Series Round 1 at Ride Rock Creek.Check out who went fastest and the full results below.Dakotah Norton and Nik Nestoroff take a lap of the round one course at Rock Creek.Kailey Skelton: 2:08.912Aletha Ostgaard:Erice Van Leuven:Abby Ronca:Taylor Ostgaard:Kailey Skelton: 25.172Kailey Skelton: 39.720Kailey Skelton: 35.883Kailey Skelton: 15.266Aletha Ostgaard: 12.418Austin Dooley: 1:52.836Luca Shaw:Christopher Grice:Richie Rude:Dakotah Norton:Dante Silva: 21.056Dakotah Norton: 34.963Christopher Grice: 31.137Luca Shaw: 13.618Luca Shaw: 11.195You can view the full set of results for every category here