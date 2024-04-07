Qualifying Results from the Monster Pro Downhill Series Round 1

Ahead of tomorrow's racing, riders got between the tape for seeding for the Monster Pro Downhill Series Round 1 at Ride Rock Creek.
Check out who went fastest and the full results below.
Course Preview:
Dakotah Norton and Nik Nestoroff take a lap of the round one course at Rock Creek.
Practice Highlights:
Elite Women1st.
Kailey Skelton: 2:08.9122nd.
Aletha Ostgaard: +4.2393rd.
Erice Van Leuven: +7.6294th.
Abby Ronca: +11.8735th.
Taylor Ostgaard: +12.906Fastest Splits:Split 1:
Kailey Skelton: 25.172Split 2:
Kailey Skelton: 39.720Split 3:
Kailey Skelton: 35.883Split 4:
Kailey Skelton: 15.266Final Split:
Aletha Ostgaard: 12.418
Elite Men1st.
Austin Dooley: 1:52.8362nd.
Luca Shaw: +0.1883rd.
Christopher Grice: +0.3614th.
Richie Rude: +0.6795th.
Dakotah Norton: +1.120Fastest Splits:Split 1:
Dante Silva: 21.056Split 2:
Dakotah Norton: 34.963Split 3:
Christopher Grice: 31.137Split 4:
Luca Shaw: 13.618Final Split:
Luca Shaw: 11.195
Full ResultsElite WomenSearchable results list:Elite MenSearchable results list:
You can view the full set of results for every category here
