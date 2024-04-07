Qualifying Results from the Monster Pro Downhill Series Round 1

Apr 7, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Ahead of tomorrow's racing, riders got between the tape for seeding for the Monster Pro Downhill Series Round 1 at Ride Rock Creek.

Check out who went fastest and the full results below.


Course Preview:

Dakotah Norton and Nik Nestoroff take a lap of the round one course at Rock Creek.



Practice Highlights:



Elite Women

1st. Kailey Skelton: 2:08.912
2nd. Aletha Ostgaard: +4.239
3rd. Erice Van Leuven: +7.629
4th. Abby Ronca: +11.873
5th. Taylor Ostgaard: +12.906

Fastest Splits:
Split 1: Kailey Skelton: 25.172
Split 2: Kailey Skelton: 39.720
Split 3: Kailey Skelton: 35.883
Split 4: Kailey Skelton: 15.266
Final Split: Aletha Ostgaard: 12.418




Elite Men

1st. Austin Dooley: 1:52.836
2nd. Luca Shaw: +0.188
3rd. Christopher Grice: +0.361
4th. Richie Rude: +0.679
5th. Dakotah Norton: +1.120

Fastest Splits:
Split 1: Dante Silva: 21.056
Split 2: Dakotah Norton: 34.963
Split 3: Christopher Grice: 31.137
Split 4: Luca Shaw: 13.618
Final Split: Luca Shaw: 11.195




Full Results

Elite Women

photo

Searchable results list:

Elite Men

photo
photo

Searchable results list:


You can view the full set of results for every category here.



