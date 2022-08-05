Live Qualifying Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2022

Aug 5, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Myriam Nicole won here back in 2019 on a slightly different beast of a track. Now a few years on the changes seem to suite her well.


After yesterday's Timed Training session riders are back between the tape to fight for the top qualifying spots ahead of tomorrow's racing. Myriam Nicole and Bernard Kerr went fastest in timed training, but qualifying is where we will really see how fast riders can hit the course. Will we get some fresh faces at the top of the timings today?

Stay tuned as the Elite Women and Elite Men's results come in from qualifying at the seventh round of the 2022 World Cup series.



Live Timing can be found here.


Results:

Elite Women

Results to follow shortly.
Elite Men

Results to follow shortly.

Junior Women

1st. Phoebe Gale: 5:26.890
2nd. Izabela Yankova: 5:39.279
3rd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 5:44.954
4th. Gracey Hemstreet: 5:49.446
5th. Aimi Kenyon: 5:51.194

Junior Men

1st. Jordan Williams: 4:27.237
2nd. Bodhi Kuhn: 4:33.163
3rd. Sebastian Holguin Villa: 4:36.668
4th. Jackson Goldstone: 4:38.049
5th. Alix Francoz: 4:38.666


Full Results:

Junior Women


Junior Men




31 Comments

  • 21 0
 timing direct link
prod.chronorace.be/angular/results.html#/uci/event/20220805_dh/DHI
  • 18 0
 doing the lord's work here. why cant pinkbike just link us to this? i swear, navigating the UCI website is purposefully difficult
  • 6 0
 Wow - I'm not trapped in that little window any more - freeee!
  • 2 0
 @sooner518: They can't link outside Outside. :-D
  • 1 0
 @sooner518: for sure. another of the UCI's redeeming qualities
  • 1 0
 @thingswelike: right click open in new tab
  • 9 1
 So good to see Jordan Williams and Jackson pushing each other this year. Really wish we could see them live!
  • 1 0
 Yes is awesome duels ,when they both enter mens elite will be even better ,however i want to see who will progress better as men ,jordan got so much potential ,just look at diprela Good luck to all
  • 5 0
 Good to see Aimi Kenyon up there!
  • 5 0
 Yes Jordan Keeping the fight going!
  • 2 0
 What a massive run from Vali! Looks like Nicole crashed or had a mechanical though?
  • 4 2
 Qually me timbers
  • 2 0
 Ryan Pinkerton, good ;-)
  • 1 0
 Was hoping for a Canadian clean sweep!
  • 1 0
 Anyone remember how many Junior Men qualify? Is it top 20 or top 25?
  • 1 0
 25 afaik
  • 1 1
 Jackson and Gracey taking it easy for qualies?
  • 8 0
 Jackson flatted
  • 4 1
 Doesn't look like it, Jackson was on pace with Jordan before losing 10 seconds after the last split.
  • 4 0
 @mluk2004: Jackson had his back tyre hanging off the rim at the end of his run.
  • 1 0
 Nicely done Jordan !
  • 1 0
 Damn Vali!
  • 1 0
 Valentina guau!!! :-)
Below threshold threads are hidden





