Live Qualifying Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2022

After yesterday's Timed Training session
riders are back between the tape to fight for the top qualifying spots ahead of tomorrow's racing. Myriam Nicole and Bernard Kerr went fastest in timed training, but qualifying is where we will really see how fast riders can hit the course. Will we get some fresh faces at the top of the timings today?
Stay tuned as the Elite Women and Elite Men's results come in from qualifying at the seventh round of the 2022 World Cup series.
Live Timing can be found here
.
Results:
Elite Women
Results to follow shortly.
Elite Men
Results to follow shortly.
Junior Women
1st. Phoebe Gale: 5:26.890
2nd. Izabela Yankova: 5:39.279
3rd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 5:44.954
4th. Gracey Hemstreet: 5:49.446
5th. Aimi Kenyon: 5:51.194
Junior Men
1st. Jordan Williams: 4:27.237
2nd. Bodhi Kuhn: 4:33.163
3rd. Sebastian Holguin Villa: 4:36.668
4th. Jackson Goldstone: 4:38.049
5th. Alix Francoz: 4:38.666
