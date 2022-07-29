Live Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2022

Jul 29, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Goldstone doesn t do pencils.


After a wet and wild practice and Timed Training session on the Snowshoe course riders are back between the tape to fight for the top qualifying spots ahead of tomorrow's racing. Monika Hrastnik and Laurie Greenland went fastest in timed training, but qualifying is where we will really see how fast riders can hit the course. Will we get some fresh faces at the top of the timings today?

Stay tuned as the Elite Women and Elite Men's results come in from qualifying at the sixth round of the 2022 World Cup series.



Live Timing can be found here.


Results:

Elite Women

Results to follow shortly.
Elite Men

Results to follow shortly.

Junior Women

1st. Phoebe Gale: 5:26.370
2nd. Izabela Yankova: 5:45.171
3rd. Aimi Kenyon: 5:50.959
4th. Gracey Hemstreet: 6:16.072
5th. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 6:25.327

Junior Men

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:51.371
2nd. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 4:03.292
3rd. Tegan Cruz: 4:04.749
4th. Alix Francoz: 4:06.775
5th. Jordan Williams: 4:07.160


Full Results:

Junior Women


Junior Men




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results DH Racing Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2022 World Cup DH


31 Comments

  • 20 0
 Aimi ripping it up again!!
  • 9 0
 Holy Goldstones, Batman!
  • 1 0
 Right. he laid down a heater.
  • 1 0
 He’s gonna be a force in the elite category next year - like when Greenland came into the class and bagged a silver at the WCs in his first season - Discovery upheaval or not next season is going to bang.
  • 4 1
 I'm relatively new to following DH racing, and I have a question:

Why is it desirable to place high in qualifying? Seems like it puts you at a disadvantage, i.e. track conditions by the time you go down.

Of course, I do acknowledge that it seems to work out that the fastest qualifiers usually still put down the fastest race times.
  • 7 1
 Points towards the overall. That's it. If you're really the fastest rider, the track deteriorating doesn't matter and you cannot purposely place lower in qualifying to go earlier if say worse weather is moving in later in the day for example. But really who cares because once Discovery takes over, everyone is fucked.
  • 3 0
 You get point
If you aren't a protected rider there is also a risk of not qualifying
The prestige / pressure /confidence of being near the top probably helps in your race run
  • 1 0
 Points! The overall has been lost in qualifying results before, so it's definitely a game of points.
  • 1 0
 You get points for the overall from qualifying results. Also sometimes conditions improve later in the day. It doesn't always or even often get worse. Like when its muddy and later runs are dryer.
  • 1 0
 You have the slight advantage of knowing everyone else's results, maybe the guy ahead of you in the overall crashes so you take it a bit easy. But you also get all the pressure, and the worst rutted out track of any rider, so it's a give and take.
  • 1 0
 @toad321: are there realy protected riders? So if they crash in the quali they may start?
  • 1 0
 @filsdanvers: Yes top 20, as long as they start a qualifying run, they get to race.
  • 1 0
 @filsdanvers: Yes the people on top of the overall ( i think top 15 in elite mens) are protected. You can see the P by their name. If they crash they can still start
  • 1 0
 @filsdanvers: Of course. That's what the "P" means.
  • 1 0
 @filsdanvers: yes, If you look at the standings, there a "P" next to their name. This indicates a protected rider. If a protected rider crashes or gets a flat. and fails to qualify or qualifies poorly. they still make the race. this can keep them in the points running for the overall. all P riders will also ride within the top 15 reguardless of where they qual. I think that part is bullshit.
  • 4 0
 A 1 minute spread from 1st to 5th! Conditions might be just slightly difficult!
  • 5 1
 This would be so much more exciting if I could watch it live...
  • 1 0
 Strong take
  • 1 0
 There is a link to live timing in another pinkbike thread from yesterday. I will see if I can find it and link it for you.

(not video, but take what we can get)
  • 1 0
 @mab411 for those in Elite Men/Women qualifying high means coverage on RedBull TV which is hugely advantageous to your sponsors and yourself!
  • 1 0
 I REALLY am stoked to see results for the Pinkbike team. I want more content regarding team management!
  • 1 0
 Did Jordan Williams crash? 15 seconds off is big for those two this season.
  • 1 0
 Laurie up top again. YESSSS
  • 8 0
 Are you from the future?
  • 1 0
 Jackson has put down a 3.51! Very impressive.
  • 1 2
 Wow, Jackson's time faster than Laurie's TT!!
  • 3 0
 No
  • 1 0
 @gnartar123: crap I read 3:41 not 3:51, need coffee!
  • 1 0
 @Bomadics: get some m8
  • 1 0
 @gnartar123: Ha already did, and I clicked your profile, your from Banff? I used to live up there.





