Live Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2022

Results:

Elite Women



Results to follow shortly.

Elite Men



Results to follow shortly.



Junior Women



1st. Phoebe Gale: 5:26.370

2nd. Izabela Yankova: 5:45.171

3rd. Aimi Kenyon: 5:50.959

4th. Gracey Hemstreet: 6:16.072

5th. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 6:25.327



Junior Men



1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:51.371

2nd. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 4:03.292

3rd. Tegan Cruz: 4:04.749

4th. Alix Francoz: 4:06.775

5th. Jordan Williams: 4:07.160



After a wet and wild practice and Timed Training session on the Snowshoe course riders are back between the tape to fight for the top qualifying spots ahead of tomorrow's racing. Monika Hrastnik and Laurie Greenland went fastest in timed training, but qualifying is where we will really see how fast riders can hit the course. Will we get some fresh faces at the top of the timings today?Stay tuned as the Elite Women and Elite Men's results come in from qualifying at the sixth round of the 2022 World Cup series.Live Timing can be found here