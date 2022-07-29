Live Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2022

After a wet and wild practice and Timed Training session
on the Snowshoe course riders are back between the tape to fight for the top qualifying spots ahead of tomorrow's racing. Monika Hrastnik and Laurie Greenland went fastest in timed training, but qualifying is where we will really see how fast riders can hit the course. Will we get some fresh faces at the top of the timings today?
Stay tuned as the Elite Women and Elite Men's results come in from qualifying at the sixth round of the 2022 World Cup series.
Live Timing can be found here
Results:
Elite Women
Elite Men
Junior Women
1st. Phoebe Gale: 5:26.370
2nd. Izabela Yankova: 5:45.171
3rd. Aimi Kenyon: 5:50.959
4th. Gracey Hemstreet: 6:16.072
5th. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 6:25.327
Junior Men
1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:51.371
2nd. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 4:03.292
3rd. Tegan Cruz: 4:04.749
4th. Alix Francoz: 4:06.775
5th. Jordan Williams: 4:07.160
Full Results:Junior WomenJunior Men
31 Comments
Why is it desirable to place high in qualifying? Seems like it puts you at a disadvantage, i.e. track conditions by the time you go down.
Of course, I do acknowledge that it seems to work out that the fastest qualifiers usually still put down the fastest race times.
If you aren't a protected rider there is also a risk of not qualifying
The prestige / pressure /confidence of being near the top probably helps in your race run
