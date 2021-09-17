Live Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #2 2021

Sep 17, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Izabella Yankova shutting down the junior womens show just one more time this time with 5 seconds to spare.


After practice and Timed Training sessions on the revised track for the final round, riders are back between the tape to fight for the top qualifying spots ahead of tomorrows racing. Marine Cabirou and Dakotah Norton went fastest in Timed Training, but qualifying is where we will really see how fast riders can hit the course. Will we get some fresh faces at the top of the timings today?

Stay tuned as the Junior Men, Elite Women and Elite Men's results come in from qualifying at the final round of the 2021 World Cup in Snowshoe.

Live timing can be found here.



Results:

Junior Women

1st. Siel Van Der Velden: 4:19.379
2nd. Ella Erickson: 4:26.032
3rd. Izabela Yankova: 4:29.611
4th. Emma Artz: 4:45.333
5th. Caitlyn Farmer: 4:54.929

Junior Men

1st. Jordan Williams: 3:30.223
2nd. Ethan Craik: 3:30.288
3rd. Oisin O Callaghan: 3:31.594
4th. Jakob Jewett: 3:31.944
5th. Sebastian Holguin Villa: 3:33.254


Elite Women

Results to follow shortly.

Elite Men

Results to follow shortly.


Full Results:

Junior Women
Riders who start qualify for finals


Junior Men
Riders ranked 1-25 and protected riders who start qualify for finals




19 Comments

  • 13 0
 I wish redbull would air the qualies. Even if it was just a couple of cameras and no commentary I'd happily watch it!
  • 6 0
 HAPPILY
  • 1 0
 Bring it RedBull!
  • 5 0
 ahhhh looks like Jackson went down! hopefully he is alright and turns it around on race day for a nice long sit on the hot seat!
  • 2 0
 Anyone know if junior men/women have protected riders like the elites classes?
  • 3 0
 @kcy4130: yes but not has many. Top 3 for men, top 2 for women.
  • 2 0
 At least he's already secured 1st overall during the last race. He basically doesn't need to race this on, it's just for pride sake.
  • 1 0
 @kcy4130: junior women don't have qualifying rules, they just need to start qualys and they get to race. Top 2 o 3 junior men are protected, I don't remember exactly.
  • 1 0
 @bgoldstone: Nice, thanks for the info!
  • 1 0
 By looking at the split times, looks like he rode pretty good before and after a +/- 10s time loss at split 2.
  • 1 0
 I think the the last race should have quali points - otherwise it's just for seating position. Almost pointless really - might as well just be a timed run. Yes/no?
  • 1 0
 what happened to Phoebe? That wraps up the overall for Izabela and with a win Siel can move up to 3rd overall.
  • 2 0
 Can someone tell me how the track conditions are?
  • 3 0
 That's the big question. If it's wet, that's going to be a huge factor.
  • 3 0
 www.snowshoemtn.com/media-room/skidder-slope-live-cam
  • 1 0
 given the lack of points & impending race day weather, wonder if there's going to be some tactical qualifying runs.
  • 1 0
 If you're looking at the live timing it's under the XC/DHI#7 entry... that UCI website is a gem!
  • 1 0
 Come on Finn

