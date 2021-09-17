Live Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #2 2021

After practice and Timed Training sessions on the revised track for the final round, riders are back between the tape to fight for the top qualifying spots ahead of tomorrows racing. Marine Cabirou and Dakotah Norton went fastest in Timed Training, but qualifying is where we will really see how fast riders can hit the course. Will we get some fresh faces at the top of the timings today?
Stay tuned as the Junior Men, Elite Women and Elite Men's results come in from qualifying at the final round of the 2021 World Cup in Snowshoe.
Live timing can be found here
.
Results:
Junior Women
1st. Siel Van Der Velden: 4:19.379
2nd. Ella Erickson: 4:26.032
3rd. Izabela Yankova: 4:29.611
4th. Emma Artz: 4:45.333
5th. Caitlyn Farmer: 4:54.929
Junior Men
1st. Jordan Williams: 3:30.223
2nd. Ethan Craik: 3:30.288
3rd. Oisin O Callaghan: 3:31.594
4th. Jakob Jewett: 3:31.944
5th. Sebastian Holguin Villa: 3:33.254
Elite Women
Results to follow shortly.
Elite Men
Results to follow shortly.
