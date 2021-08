Live Qualifying Results from the Val di Sole DH World Championships 2021

Results:

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 4:10.696

2nd. Myriam Nicole: +1.079

3rd. Camille Balanche: +2.144

4th. Eleonora Farina: +4.605

5th. Monika Hrastnik: +7.867



Junior Women



1st. Izabela Yankova: 4:38.260

2nd. Gracey Hemstreet: +6.558

3rd. Sophie Gutoehrle: +8.731

4th. Leona Pierrini: +13.309

5th. Vicky Clavel: +15.302



Junior Men



1st. Oisin O Callaghan: 3:40.207

2nd. Jackson Goldstone: +1.328

3rd. Davide Cappello: +3.995

4th. Dennis Luffman: +4.730

5th. Noah Hofmann: +5.118





After getting up to speed on the updated steep and technical course in Val di Sole, riders are now between the tape for their first chance to measure themselves against the clock. Qualifying could be a good indicator of who is looking fast this week, or will some riders be holding something back for race day?Check out the full results below.Live timing can be found here