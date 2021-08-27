Live Qualifying Results from the Val di Sole DH World Championships 2021

After getting up to speed on the updated steep and technical course in Val di Sole, riders are now between the tape for their first chance to measure themselves against the clock. Qualifying could be a good indicator of who is looking fast this week, or will some riders be holding something back for race day?
Check out the full results below.Results from qualifying today do not decide the start order for Sunday's World Champs race, instead, riders will start in UCI order on finals day.
Results:
Elite Women
1st. Vali Höll: 4:10.696
2nd. Myriam Nicole: +1.079
3rd. Camille Balanche: +2.144
4th. Eleonora Farina: +4.605
5th. Monika Hrastnik: +7.867
Elite Men
Junior Women
1st. Izabela Yankova: 4:38.260
2nd. Gracey Hemstreet: +6.558
3rd. Sophie Gutoehrle: +8.731
4th. Leona Pierrini: +13.309
5th. Vicky Clavel: +15.302
Junior Men
1st. Oisin O Callaghan: 3:40.207
2nd. Jackson Goldstone: +1.328
3rd. Davide Cappello: +3.995
4th. Dennis Luffman: +4.730
5th. Noah Hofmann: +5.118
