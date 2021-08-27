Live Qualifying Results from the Val di Sole DH World Championships 2021

Aug 27, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Laurie Greenland is on form currently and has always done well in Val di Sole


After getting up to speed on the updated steep and technical course in Val di Sole, riders are now between the tape for their first chance to measure themselves against the clock. Qualifying could be a good indicator of who is looking fast this week, or will some riders be holding something back for race day?

Check out the full results below.

Results from qualifying today do not decide the start order for Sunday's World Champs race, instead, riders will start in UCI order on finals day.

Live timing can be found here.


Results:

Elite Women

1st. Vali Höll: 4:10.696
2nd. Myriam Nicole: +1.079
3rd. Camille Balanche: +2.144
4th. Eleonora Farina: +4.605
5th. Monika Hrastnik: +7.867

Elite Men




Junior Women

1st. Izabela Yankova: 4:38.260
2nd. Gracey Hemstreet: +6.558
3rd. Sophie Gutoehrle: +8.731
4th. Leona Pierrini: +13.309
5th. Vicky Clavel: +15.302

Junior Men

1st. Oisin O Callaghan: 3:40.207
2nd. Jackson Goldstone: +1.328
3rd. Davide Cappello: +3.995
4th. Dennis Luffman: +4.730
5th. Noah Hofmann: +5.118



Full Results:

Elite Women



Elite Men



Junior Women


Junior Men




16 Comments

  • 2 0
 Strong run from Valentina Höll, now she needs to keep it together in the final and she has a good shot at the title.
  • 2 0
 How it is qualifying already when there is no inside the tape yet?
  • 3 0
 Yes Oisin!
  • 1 0
 Do we need a subscription to Outside to get the link.
  • 2 1
 why is there qualifying at Worlds?
  • 2 0
 I'm more puzzled by why the Worlds aren't at the end of the season so everyone can give it 100%
  • 1 0
 @mccarthyp: yeah that was last year too wasn't it? I can't remember the reasoning
  • 2 2
 @feazel it's not really a qualifying. It's a seedingrun, to determine the running order (slowest first, fastest last) for the finals, as far as I know.
  • 1 0
 Only 80 spots (in mens) this year I believe
  • 1 0
 @Morrrice: umm it says this above: Results from qualifying today do not decide the start order for Sunday's World Champs race, instead, riders will start in UCI order on finals day.
  • 2 0
 Let's go Alex!!!!
  • 1 0
 No timed training?
  • 1 0
 Chris Grice?
  • 1 0
 Quali-Vali strikes again

