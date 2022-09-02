Live Qualifying Results from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2022

After yesterday's Timed Training session
riders are back between the tape to fight for the top qualifying spots ahead of tomorrow's racing. Myriam Nicole and Andreas Kolb went fastest in timed training, but qualifying is where we will really see how fast riders can hit the course. Will we get some fresh faces at the top of the timings today?
Stay tuned as the Junior Men, Elite Women and Elite Men's results come in from qualifying at the final round of the 2022 World Cup series.
Live Timing can be found here
.
Results:
Elite Women
Results to follow shortly.
Elite Men
Results to follow shortly.
Junior Women
1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 4:51.202
2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 5:07.447
3rd. Izabela Yankova: 5:07.578
4th. Jenna Hastings: 5:08.043
5th. Lisa Bouladou: 5:16.416
Junior Men
1st. Jordan Williams: 3:40.491
2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:44.216
3rd. Ryan Pinkerton: 3:55.773
4th. Bodhi Kuhn: 3:57.153
5th. Alix Francoz: 3:58.248
12 Comments
www.uci.org/race-hub/2022-mercedes-benz-uci-mountain-bike-world-cup-xco-xcc-dhi-val-di-sole/xxfSNpk7DMcryyB1O7xdv