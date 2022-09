Live Qualifying Results from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2022

Results:

Elite Women



Results to follow shortly.

Elite Men



Results to follow shortly.



Junior Women



1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 4:51.202

2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 5:07.447

3rd. Izabela Yankova: 5:07.578

4th. Jenna Hastings: 5:08.043

5th. Lisa Bouladou: 5:16.416



Junior Men



1st. Jordan Williams: 3:40.491

2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:44.216

3rd. Ryan Pinkerton: 3:55.773

4th. Bodhi Kuhn: 3:57.153

5th. Alix Francoz: 3:58.248



After yesterday's Timed Training session riders are back between the tape to fight for the top qualifying spots ahead of tomorrow's racing. Myriam Nicole and Andreas Kolb went fastest in timed training, but qualifying is where we will really see how fast riders can hit the course. Will we get some fresh faces at the top of the timings today?Stay tuned as the Junior Men, Elite Women and Elite Men's results come in from qualifying at the final round of the 2022 World Cup series.Live Timing can be found here