Live Qualifying Results from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2022

Sep 2, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Jackson Goldstone enjoying his last practice day as Junior.


After yesterday's Timed Training session riders are back between the tape to fight for the top qualifying spots ahead of tomorrow's racing. Myriam Nicole and Andreas Kolb went fastest in timed training, but qualifying is where we will really see how fast riders can hit the course. Will we get some fresh faces at the top of the timings today?

Stay tuned as the Junior Men, Elite Women and Elite Men's results come in from qualifying at the final round of the 2022 World Cup series.



Live Timing can be found here.


Results:

Junior Women

1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 4:51.202
2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 5:07.447
3rd. Izabela Yankova: 5:07.578
4th. Jenna Hastings: 5:08.043
5th. Lisa Bouladou: 5:16.416

Junior Men

1st. Jordan Williams: 3:40.491
2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:44.216
3rd. Ryan Pinkerton: 3:55.773
4th. Bodhi Kuhn: 3:57.153
5th. Alix Francoz: 3:58.248



12 Comments

  • 11 0
 Home injured. Hitting refresh every 10 minutes. Highlight of the day
  • 3 0
 Try the live timing app on UCI
www.uci.org/race-hub/2022-mercedes-benz-uci-mountain-bike-world-cup-xco-xcc-dhi-val-di-sole/xxfSNpk7DMcryyB1O7xdv
  • 3 0
 Valentina Roa progressing up the ranks! I think I remember Metailler suggesting how much potential he thought she had.
  • 3 0
 That’s who he did that one video with? Yeah she shreds. Thanks for the reminder - will have to keep an eye on her.
  • 2 0
 I might get downvoted.. but she has to leave colombia very soon to go full potential. It's not that the country does not have good mountains/tracks.. but hm, inner circle of people and some other things are not in favor... she has to listen to the succesful guys there..
  • 2 0
 @Lagr1980: I wouldn't really know, but Colombia has had plenty of success stories... Nairo Quintana, Mariana Pajón...
  • 1 0
 I am confused. No points so it doesn't matter. So it's basically timed training. So it's all that matters. Basically it's Timetraining final run? Will there be any slowing on purpose?
  • 1 0
 Qualifying runs award World Cup points
  • 2 0
 What happened Phoebe Gale ?
  • 2 0
 Dnf
  • 1 0
 Can you deserve quali points in this last round?
  • 1 0
 No quali points.





