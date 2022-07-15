Live Qualifying Results from the Vallnord DH World Cup 2022

Jul 15, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Sam Blenkinsop ready for the tweakend.


After a loose and dusty practice and Timed Training session on the new Vallnord course riders are back between the tape to fight for the top qualifying spots ahead of tomorrow's racing. Nina Hoffmann and Loris Vergier went fastest in timed training, but qualifying is where we will really see how fast riders can hit the course. Will we get some fresh faces at the top of the timings today?

Stay tuned as the Elite Men's results come in from qualifying at the fifth round of the 2022 World Cup series.



Live Timing can be found here.


Results:

Elite Women

1st. Camille Balanche: 3:13.633
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:15.255
3rd. Myriam Nicole: 3:15.534
4th. Vali Höll: 3:17.054
5th. Eleonora Farina: 3:18.150

Elite Men (Provisional - After Top 60 Ranked Riders)

1st. Loris Vergier: 2:46.926
2nd. Amaury Pierron: 2:47.265
3rd. Loic Bruni: 2:47.858
4th. Finn Iles: 2:48.318
5th. Aaron Gwin: 2:48.648

Junior Women

1st. Phoebe Gale: 3:26.602
2nd. Jenna Hastings: 3:32.022
3rd. Gracey Hemstreet: 3:35.183
4th. Izabela Yankova: 3:38.924
5th. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 3:39.220

Junior Men

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 2:52.881
2nd. Tegan Cruz: 2:55.509
3rd. Nathan Pontvianne: 2:55.795
4th. Ryan Pinkerton: 2:55.846
5th. Bodhi Kuhn: 2:55.995



Full Results:

Elite Women


Junior Women


Junior Men




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results DH Racing Vallnord World Cup Dh 2022 World Cup DH


26 Comments

  • 19 1
 Stoked for Aaron Gwin.
  • 5 1
 Likewise, he gets so much hate on here for reasons I don't understand. Guy is a legend of the sport, great to see him in the mix again.
  • 2 0
 @Davec85: Hate? I'd say pinkbike commenters are the largest portion of his fanbase... There are usually more comments on him than anyone elses.
Anyway, looks like the intense bike is finally up to speed.
  • 1 1
 it could be great to see him back on the box this season
  • 6 0
 Four junior men on less than half a second... This is an excellent spectacle and better riding!!!
  • 5 0
 Good to see Gwin in the top 5. Shame Rachel Atherton isn't racing unless I missed her name.
  • 1 0
 No, Rachel is back at home
  • 1 0
 I assume she's found out where she stacks up at the mo and what work she needs to do. Really hope she's decided to have a go at it.
  • 7 1
 Gwin in the top 5!!
  • 1 1
 Cami is becoming dominant, but I think Nina could have it this weekend. The only reason I wouldn't put my money on Myriam is because of her illness earlier in the week. I hope for her sake that all her energy is back, and if it is then this is her race.
  • 1 1
 Remember that Cami can ride well in anti-grip conditions and as I understand it's the case here.
  • 3 0
 @pisgahgnar @lkubica: Don't count Pompom out yet, Cami is really good in the loose but as we saw last week Myriam is a champion in loose conditions. If she wakes up tomorrow feeling 2% better than today she has a very reasonable chance of taking this.
  • 4 0
 Sheeeit. Coulanges DNF. I hope he is ok :-(
  • 1 0
 Yeah - hopefully he's ok and just didn't bother struggling to the finish as he's protected. Troy also had a shocker, but is also protected
  • 2 0
 Hey NEKO! He did it this time! If 45 right now is good enough to stay in the show...
  • 1 0
 Confused didn't Neko make Leogang by a good margin? I thought I saw him slot into the top half of finals
  • 1 0
 Does anybody know what this @Pxx means in the live timing. In the right column of the rider currently on track.
  • 2 0
 I think they're positions along the track that pick up the chip to show that a rider has passed that point on the track. If you watch the live timing you'll see the P number increase as a rider goes down the hill.
  • 1 0
 @Bibico: Thanks. Seems reasonable.
  • 2 0
 Yeah best for Gwin in long ting
  • 1 0
 Is Tahnee still out with injury?
  • 3 0
 yes. Honestly I didn't think Camy was a wide open FAF flying machine, but apparently she is!
  • 1 0
 French big 3 represent!
  • 1 0
 Aaron Gwin
  • 1 1
 ..





