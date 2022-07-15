Live Qualifying Results from the Vallnord DH World Cup 2022

After a loose and dusty practice and Timed Training session
on the new Vallnord course riders are back between the tape to fight for the top qualifying spots ahead of tomorrow's racing. Nina Hoffmann and Loris Vergier went fastest in timed training, but qualifying is where we will really see how fast riders can hit the course. Will we get some fresh faces at the top of the timings today?
Stay tuned as the Elite Men's results come in from qualifying at the fifth round of the 2022 World Cup series.
Results:
Elite Women
1st. Camille Balanche: 3:13.633
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:15.255
3rd. Myriam Nicole: 3:15.534
4th. Vali Höll: 3:17.054
5th. Eleonora Farina: 3:18.150
Elite Men (Provisional - After Top 60 Ranked Riders)
1st. Loris Vergier: 2:46.926
2nd. Amaury Pierron: 2:47.265
3rd. Loic Bruni: 2:47.858
4th. Finn Iles: 2:48.318
5th. Aaron Gwin: 2:48.648
Junior Women
1st. Phoebe Gale: 3:26.602
2nd. Jenna Hastings: 3:32.022
3rd. Gracey Hemstreet: 3:35.183
4th. Izabela Yankova: 3:38.924
5th. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 3:39.220
Junior Men
1st. Jackson Goldstone: 2:52.881
2nd. Tegan Cruz: 2:55.509
3rd. Nathan Pontvianne: 2:55.795
4th. Ryan Pinkerton: 2:55.846
5th. Bodhi Kuhn: 2:55.995
Anyway, looks like the intense bike is finally up to speed.