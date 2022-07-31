Qualifying Results from the Slopestyle at Crankworx Summer Series Canada

Crankworx Summer Series Canada at SilverStar Bike Park
Qualifying first, Dawid Godziek, Title Slopestyle Silverstar Bike Park | Photographer: Clint Trahan
hosted the Qualifiers of FMBA Gold event, Title Slopestyle at SilverStar Bike Park. This is the first FMBA Gold level event in British Columbia since 2019, a total of 30 riders were invited. The stakes were definitely high at qualifiers with so much up for grabs for the riders. The coveted Wildcard Entry to Red Bull Joyride at Crankworx Whistler, the opportunity to move up the FMB ranking, or just looking to stomp out new tricks and learn from each other. This world-class slopestyle course is technical and steep, allowing riders to throw combos and variations, and really test their skills.
Check out the full results from Title Slopestyle Qualifiers at SilverStar Bike Park below, and catch the 15 qualified riders battle it out in the Title Slopestyle finals tomorrow live on crankworx.com
and here on Pinkbike tomorrow, July 31st, 2:00 - 4:00 pm PDT. Title Slopestyle at SilverStar Bike Park Result List - Qualifying:
1 Comment