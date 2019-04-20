RACING

Qualifying Results: iXS European Cup - Round 1 Maribor

Apr 20, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
The rooty and rough woods needed continuous focus

With the first round of the 2019 World Cup being just one week away and at the same venue, this race has become a mini World Cup for the big teams to have a final test run before the main event. In the elite men's qualifying, Troy Brosnan would just take the top spot over David Trummer by 0.272 seconds.

In the elite women's category, Tracey Hannah would take first by over five seconds. She would be followed by Monika Hrastnik in second, Veronika Widmann in third and Carina Cappellari fourth. Emilie Siegenthaler would round out the top five just over nine seconds back.

Tahnee Seagrave and Aaron Gwin did not start their qualifying runs.


Elite Men

1st. Troy Brosnan: 3:14.470
2nd. David Trummer: +0.272
3rd. Matt Walker: +0.457
4th. Alexandre Fayolle: +0.524
5th. Dakotah Norton: +0.956


Elite Women

1st. Tracey Hannah: 3:44.840
2nd. Monika Hrastnik: +5.087
3rd. Veronika Widmann: +6.665
4th. Carina Cappellari: +8.679
5th. Emilie Siegenthaler:+9.111




3 Comments

  • + 2
 can't wait for the next weekend !!
  • + 0
 Get the course ready for Gwin!!
  • + 3
 He's washed up. The Frenchies will school him.

