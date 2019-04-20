Qualifying Results: iXS European Cup - Round 1 Maribor



Elite Men



1st. Troy Brosnan: 3:14.470

2nd. David Trummer: +0.272

3rd. Matt Walker: +0.457

4th. Alexandre Fayolle: +0.524

5th. Dakotah Norton: +0.956





Elite Women



1st. Tracey Hannah: 3:44.840

2nd. Monika Hrastnik: +5.087

3rd. Veronika Widmann: +6.665

4th. Carina Cappellari: +8.679

5th. Emilie Siegenthaler:+9.111





With the first round of the 2019 World Cup being just one week away and at the same venue, this race has become a mini World Cup for the big teams to have a final test run before the main event. In the elite men's qualifying, Troy Brosnan would just take the top spot over David Trummer by 0.272 seconds.In the elite women's category, Tracey Hannah would take first by over five seconds. She would be followed by Monika Hrastnik in second, Veronika Widmann in third and Carina Cappellari fourth. Emilie Siegenthaler would round out the top five just over nine seconds back.Tahnee Seagrave and Aaron Gwin did not start their qualifying runs.