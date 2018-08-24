RACING

Qualifying Results: La Bresse DH World Cup 2018

Aug 24, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Ed Masters back on the big bike and ready to do damage to the top ranks.


Elite Men
1st. Gee ATHERTON 2:32.213
2nd. Amaury PIERRON 2:32.521 (+0.308 )
3rd. Remi THIRION 2:32.771 (+0.558 )
4th. Brook MACDONALD 2:32.832 (+0.619)
5th. Joseph SMITH 2:33.748 (+1.535)

Elite Women
1st. Tahnee SEAGRAVE 2:49.743
2nd. Rachel ATHERTON 2:58.002 (+8.259)
3rd. Tracey HANNAH 3:00.992 (+11.249)
4th. Myriam NICOLE 3:06.471 (+16.728 )
5th. Katy CURD 3:07.379 (+17.635)


Junior Men

1st. Kade EDWARDS 2:36.701
2nd. Henry KERR 2:40.273 (+3.572)
3rd. Elliot VALLON 2:42.148 (+5.447)
4th. Tristan BOTTERAM 2:42.180 (+5.479)
5th. Thibaut DAPRELA 2:43.248 (+6.547)
Junior Women

1st. Valentina HOLL 3:01.333
2nd. Mathilde BERNARD 3:30.627 (+29.294)
3rd. Maya ATKINSON 3:36.589 (+35.256)
4th. Mille JOHNSET 3:46.953 (+45.620)
5th. Tina GOZZI 4:17.528 (+1:16.195)





FULL RESULTS

Must Read This Week
Retro Tech: 6 Classic Mountain Bikes - Crankworx Whistler 2018
57359 views
2 Bike Checks from the French Enduro Cup - Val d'Isere
47808 views
Review: NS Snabb 150 Plus 1
46915 views
More Tech Randoms: Suspension, Tires, Paint & More - Crankworx Whistler 2018
46883 views
Tech Randoms - La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
45038 views
Replay: Slopestyle - Crankworx Whistler 2018
44002 views
Aaron Gwin is Back, and He's On a 29er - La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
43805 views
First Look: Trek's New 2019 Remedy
41942 views

72 Comments

  • + 94
 Huge FOMO this weekend haha! Everyone I've talked to has said the track is really really good. Hard to tell from the videos, but it looks kind of like a fresh flatter version of Andorra. Seems like it would be pretty challenging in the wet with all of the roots and the fact that you have to stay in a rut for most of the track.

A couple of things:

Gee's last qualifying win was 2016 in Ft. William. Not even that long ago, especially considering he's been injured for a ton of time in between.
This is Joe Smith's best qualifying result with a 5th. Previously it was a 9th in Ft. William in 2013.
Connor Fearon was only down by .147 at the 4th split and he won the 4th sector. He was 62nd at the last sector so he must have made a mistake. He would have been close to the win otherwise.
Martin Maes 1st at the first split.
Tahnee and Kade win qualifying. Omg cute.

The other thing to note is how shaken up the results are! I'm not sure if it's because of the new venue, or no qualiying points, or what, but if I were a betting man, and I am, I would say that the final results won't look much like they do right now. I would have thought the timed training dudes (Troy, Danny, etc) would have been up there, but with the track the way it is, it's hard to know who took it easy and who went for it.

This is shaping up to be by far the most exciting race of the year :0

worldcup.eliotjackson.com/results
  • + 5
 Avoid FOMO by being there man! Your style is missed. Good analysis though. I'm guessing this will all go tits up with the weather tomorrow.
  • + 6
 @BenPea: Thanks dude! After how much fun I had at MSA, I would have loved to!! I had some filming stuff planned for this week since the beginning of the year, though Frown . Hopefully it's in again next year so I can go!
  • + 2
 Yo @EliotJackson on a track like that, with the times so tight, how much difference is 2 secs? Is it really hard to find that time? Like it sounds like such small amount... Is it down to like, i dunno, a comfort brake somewhere, or pinging off a root somewhere? I mean it must be... Do you guys even comfort brake like the rest of us?
  • + 3
 @EliotJackson: If it's as good as your part in the Trance vid, your absence is forgiven.
  • + 2
 @EliotJackson definitively non-qualifying points makes the approach completely different for some, not for all..I was expecting it... good job on your stat site man, fantastic
  • + 3
 @billythegerbil: Haha! I haven't heard of "comfort braking" before. I was thinking about this a bit ago and I realized that your position kind of normalizes the difficulty of a section for you. On an easier section, I can be 0.400 back and be 20th and on a harder section I can be 4.000 back and be 20th. It may be easier to make up time in the second case, but it is the same difficulty to make up positions if that makes sense. All that to say, it's a bit deceiving when the times are tight because you think it would be "easy" to make up that time/positions, but it's really not... At all haha.
  • + 2
 Your site is the dopest dope. The filter options are dialed and the amount of past history you have gathered is insane. Thank you.
  • + 33
 Literally just jumped off of my chair when I saw Gee in first!! My colleagues might be slightly concerned about my cheering and punching the air....
  • - 12
flag Euskafreez (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Si it's not an urban legend, Gee does have some fans Big Grin
  • + 3
 Would be funny/weird if he wins and doesn't even get to go to Worlds.
  • + 10
 @Euskafreez: he’s still one of the best riders of all time
  • + 6
 Fuck yes Gee. Fuck yes
  • + 5
 Straight up, been hanging out for Gee's comeback, perfect track for it being a little shorter and complicated to figure out. Good luck in the finals Gee
  • + 1
 @Euskafreez: oh f*ck yes he does! Go Gee!
  • + 17
 No ELITE MEN results, 2x JUNIOR WOMEN
  • + 3
 Yes. Angry.
  • - 3
 This is pretty standard PB. For some reason they always fuck up displaying the elite men results.
  • - 2
 @pinkbike I would like to submit my application to be your new website developer. As the new web dev I will ensure all results will get posted in a timely manner without any errors, such as posting one category twice and leaving off the most followed.

Thank you for your consideration.

Z
  • + 9
 The full PDF of Men Elite, which is currently missing from this page, is chronorace.blob.core.windows.net/webresources/20180824_dh/bres_dhi_me_results_qr_y.pdf
  • + 1
 thank you good sir!!!!!!!
  • + 10
 Great to see Gee back up there, been too long.
  • + 8
 Either Rachel had an issue or played the tactics card - 8 secs on such a short track!
  • - 3
 getting old ?

(looking for 4537232 negative props, please downvote)
  • + 1
 They were on a wet track so it's likely mistakes were made
  • + 5
 They don't get points for qualis this race, probably she went for a safe run
  • + 2
 Apparently she aggravated her shoulder in timed training..maybe taking it easy as a result? Her head game seems to be up and down this year.. comes out of injury, gradually gets back up to speed (and beyond..last round!!) then has a reminder of her mortality and eases off again...
  • + 0
 @RedBurn: you earned your downvote fine sir!
  • + 1
 Past women result, the older they gets, the faster they are. And most of them retired whilst they are still winning.
  • + 8
 I would be so stoked to see Gee win a WC again.
  • + 2
 Games being played here or has the track change that much since timed training!? 13 seconds slower for the elite men and 6 seconds slower for the women...or maybe it's just down to no points being on the table?


Well done Gee anyways...
Valentina HOLL, is she just teleporting from the top to the bottom?! Girl is lit up!
  • + 2
 It rained. According to Vital/Dirt.
  • + 3
 Rain happened
  • + 1
 @jps-photos they are trying to create more drama for the race, the 50 points normally awarded to #1 qualifiers is added to the race points this weekend, thatbwaybitvall comes down to the race run.

Tahnee put 8 seconds(!) I to Rachel!!! Way to go girl!!!
  • + 2
 We have fourth placing rider from The Netherlands? That must have been a while! BMX, sure (especially the ladies). But I didn't expect them to do this well in WC DH racing anymore.
  • + 1
 He is leading the ixs European cup of i'm right.
  • + 6
 Go on Gee!!!
  • + 5
 Joe Smith as well, flat Pedal Pinner !!
  • + 5
 YEAH GEEEEEEEE!!!
  • + 4
 WHATT??!! Not the top 5 men's list I expected. Go Gee!!
  • + 5
 No points up for grabs unlike a normal round.
  • + 4
 British Cycling Federation with some serious egg on their face.
  • + 3
 When the GB team was announced, Gee didn't have enough points or results to make the cut. It's simple as that, and even Gee has said as much. Their decision was a good decision with the information they had at the time. With that said, I'm super stoked that he followed up MSA and timed training here with an absolute heater in qualis. Hope he can back it up in the finals.
  • + 1
 Fair points. I guess what I should’ve alluded to was Sven Martins comments on how the French team is picked after the last race of the season. Either way, great to see Gee back up to speed. @ka-brap:
  • + 4
 Nice to see Gee up there, go Tahnee, holy fricking 29 seconds Vali Holl!
  • + 2
 puts her in 4th in the elite's !
  • + 2
 Holy crap I can't wait till next year if Val goes pro , its the same comments at every race.
  • + 2
 Fuck Yeah Gee......anyone know where Gwinn ended up....no mens results posted
  • + 2
 11th Check out Eliot Jacksons WC results site, excellent detail.
  • + 3
 Does anyone know why there is no championship points with this qualifying?
  • + 4
 It's to make the final more exciting apparently......
  • + 1
 Seen on Bruni's FB post too
  • + 2
 No points for qualis, more points in finals for the final round.
  • + 1
 Who's this Gee ATHERTON fella? No doubt hes one of the new wave of riders we keep hearing about.
  • + 1
 probably the first time Neko beats Aaron in many years, he must be stoked. props Neko
  • + 1
 I love how last year Pierron getting second would have got some reaction out of people, but it's so normal now haha.
  • + 1
 Wondering how will Valentina HOLL be priced for the Fantasy League next year. Well over 500K? Hope not Wink
  • + 1
 Vali Höll - with a time of 3:01 that would be fourth with the pros! Not bad!!
  • + 2
 what happened to minaar ?? does he get to race tomorrow??
  • + 1
 Valentina Holl has been on a streak this year. She should give the women some competition when she goes elite
  • + 2
 Gee f*cking Atherton !!!
  • + 2
 Gees sir!!
  • + 1
 Tahnee is on fire! Great to see Gee up there as well.
  • + 2
 Geez, he's back@!
  • + 1
 Gee'd up from the knees up
  • + 1
 Great to see thirion and mulally back at the sharp end too!
  • + 2
 Well Geez....
  • + 1
 Go Gee!!!
  • + 1
 That was maGEEficent
  • + 1
 OMGWTFBBQ!!!
  • + 1
 holy shit gee is first
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.049034
Mobile Version of Website