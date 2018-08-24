Qualifying Results: La Bresse DH World Cup 2018

Elite Men
1st. Gee ATHERTON 2:32.213
2nd. Amaury PIERRON 2:32.521 (+0.308 )
3rd. Remi THIRION 2:32.771 (+0.558 )
4th. Brook MACDONALD 2:32.832 (+0.619)
5th. Joseph SMITH 2:33.748 (+1.535)
Elite Women
1st. Tahnee SEAGRAVE 2:49.743
2nd. Rachel ATHERTON 2:58.002 (+8.259)
3rd. Tracey HANNAH 3:00.992 (+11.249)
4th. Myriam NICOLE 3:06.471 (+16.728 )
5th. Katy CURD 3:07.379 (+17.635)
Junior Men
1st. Kade EDWARDS 2:36.701
2nd. Henry KERR 2:40.273 (+3.572)
3rd. Elliot VALLON 2:42.148 (+5.447)
4th. Tristan BOTTERAM 2:42.180 (+5.479)
5th. Thibaut DAPRELA 2:43.248 (+6.547)
Junior Women
1st. Valentina HOLL 3:01.333
2nd. Mathilde BERNARD 3:30.627 (+29.294)
3rd. Maya ATKINSON 3:36.589 (+35.256)
4th. Mille JOHNSET 3:46.953 (+45.620)
5th. Tina GOZZI 4:17.528 (+1:16.195)
72 Comments
A couple of things:
Gee's last qualifying win was 2016 in Ft. William. Not even that long ago, especially considering he's been injured for a ton of time in between.
This is Joe Smith's best qualifying result with a 5th. Previously it was a 9th in Ft. William in 2013.
Connor Fearon was only down by .147 at the 4th split and he won the 4th sector. He was 62nd at the last sector so he must have made a mistake. He would have been close to the win otherwise.
Martin Maes 1st at the first split.
Tahnee and Kade win qualifying. Omg cute.
The other thing to note is how shaken up the results are! I'm not sure if it's because of the new venue, or no qualiying points, or what, but if I were a betting man, and I am, I would say that the final results won't look much like they do right now. I would have thought the timed training dudes (Troy, Danny, etc) would have been up there, but with the track the way it is, it's hard to know who took it easy and who went for it.
This is shaping up to be by far the most exciting race of the year :0
worldcup.eliotjackson.com/results
Thank you for your consideration.
Z
(looking for 4537232 negative props, please downvote)
Well done Gee anyways...
Valentina HOLL, is she just teleporting from the top to the bottom?! Girl is lit up!
Tahnee put 8 seconds(!) I to Rachel!!! Way to go girl!!!
