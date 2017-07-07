Qualifying Results - Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2017

Elite Men
1 // Aaron Gwin
2 // Troy Brosnan
3 // Greg Minnaar
Elite Women
1 // Rachel Atherton
2 // Myriam Nicole
3 // Tracey Hannah
Junior Men
1 // Sylvain Cougoureux
2 // Joe Breeden
3 // Finn Iles
Junior Women
1 // Shania Rawson
2 // Melanie Chapaz
3 // Samantha Kingshill
Can see all splits etc here.
Segment 1:
GWIN 00:48.0
BROSNAN 00:48.8
BRUNI 00:49.4
Segment 2:
MINNAAR 00:39.6
BROSNAN 00:39.8
GWIN 00:40.5
Segment 3:
GWIN 00:31.9
PIERRON 00:32.0
VERGIER 00:32.3
Segment 4:
BROSNAN 00:28.1
GWIN 00:28.2
VERGIER 00:28.3
MINNAAR 00:32.3
GWIN 00:32.3
BROSNAN 00:32.7
