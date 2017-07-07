RACING

Qualifying Results - Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2017

Jul 7, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Elite Men

1 // Aaron Gwin
2 // Troy Brosnan
3 // Greg Minnaar



Elite Women

1 // Rachel Atherton
2 // Myriam Nicole
3 // Tracey Hannah



Junior Men

1 // Sylvain Cougoureux
2 // Joe Breeden
3 // Finn Iles



Junior Women

1 // Shania Rawson
2 // Melanie Chapaz
3 // Samantha Kingshill



Think you can predict who will win? Enter the Lenzerheide Fantasy Contest and put down your choices for a chance to win some free Troy Lee Designs gear.

57 Comments

  • + 44
 And the ladies racing just got boring again.
  • + 16
 Very much so. As much as it's impressive that she dominates it was great to watch without her.
  • + 37
 @mluk2004: ya know - i hear in some ways - but then again - players like Gretzky, Jordan, etc. dominated their games and we loved it and they changed the game forever for the best. Give it time, IMHO racing needs people like Rachel to lift everyone else up and the game itself.
  • + 35
 I dunno Pompom is only .8 back
  • + 0
 I agree, not to take away from Rachel, but it was exciting to watch the other women racing each other for the win, rather than just chasing second place to Rachel. Rach will come back now and seal all the remaining WC's and once again take the title. We'll just have to watch the race for second place.
  • + 13
 0.8s Is pretty close in my books
  • + 4
 Who knows though, with only a 0.8 gap in qualies, Pompom could pull off a nail biter in the finals. I do agree that it is nice seeing some change in the standings once in a while. Elite men has been pretty interesting this year for that.
  • - 4
flag bizutch (51 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @dtax: Yeah, but no one is on track with her at the same time.
  • + 7
 completely agree with @dtax
it doesn't make any sense wishing everyone was slower and less capable!
If anything we should support the rest of the girls and also kick their butts to train more!

In a couple of seasons there will be younger girls who also grew up riding and had the right environment and support and that's what it takes, that's one of the ways progression happens and it's great!
  • + 5
 I for one am really happy Rachel is doing well. It is still tight, the other ladies still stand a fair chance of winning. See, there have been seasons Aaron Gwin also won the majority of races. No one moaning that he won qualifiers today?
  • + 2
 Women's top 3 times are closer than the men's. As a percentage of the winner's time even more so.
  • + 8
 I want to see Dany Hart come out like a man on a mission, in the finals again and throw down another Andorra run this weekend
  • + 6
 looks like the guys are wrapping up. it is crazy how consistent minaar has been this year. beginning to think he will take the overall.
  • + 5
 It's stacking up to be one of the best overall races we've had in a while. The mens field is amazingly full of talent this year.
  • + 1
 So stoked for this weekends race, got the potential to be the best yet, Danny is a man on a mission to pull back places from the early rounds, pompon only .8 back will be pushing hard, can't wait!!
  • + 6
 Luca Shaw splits were 2nd/3rd all the way to the last split, still made it in, but hope he's ok!
  • + 1
 Must be the pyjamas
  • + 1
 Do you know what position he ended up in?
  • + 1
 @Satanslittlehelper: 53... Hope he isn't hurt. Looks like he was on a great run
  • + 7
 Rach back on top!
  • + 5
 Sheeeeeeeee's baaaaaack!
  • + 6
 Stoked for Marc Beaumont!
  • + 1
 Man...lots of top 20 riders disappeared. Fearon, McDonald, Fairclough, Mullaly. Looks like disaster hit all of them on the lower part of the track (the ones who's splits show). Fearon & McDonald are DNF and no splits. Did they even start?
  • + 1
 Fearon said on his instagram that his thumb, or a finger is still injured from last weekend.
  • + 1
 Mullaly has been riding with a broken bone in his hand for the past few races.
  • + 2
 Man...I wish Seb over at Roots and Rain could disseminate the results right now. I want to see who had the fastest individual segments in qualifying to see who went fastest where.
  • + 3
 Gwin fastest at all splits
  • + 2
 www.uci.ch/mountain-bike/ucievents/2017-mountain-bike-uci-mountain-bike-world-cup-presented-by-shimano/162153117/widgets/live-timing-results

Can see all splits etc here.
  • + 1
 For the top 10 qualifiers:

Segment 1:
GWIN 00:48.0
BROSNAN 00:48.8
BRUNI 00:49.4

Segment 2:
MINNAAR 00:39.6
BROSNAN 00:39.8
GWIN 00:40.5

Segment 3:
GWIN 00:31.9
PIERRON 00:32.0
VERGIER 00:32.3

Segment 4:
BROSNAN 00:28.1
GWIN 00:28.2
VERGIER 00:28.3
  • + 1
 Segment 5:

MINNAAR 00:32.3
GWIN 00:32.3
BROSNAN 00:32.7
  • + 3
 Looks like Rach might be back on top sooner rather than later! While it's horrible she hurt herself so badly, It was nice to see some other people on top of the podium.
  • + 3
 Marc Beaumont in 19th! Wow, a few races he didn't even qualify for. Good to see him up in the mix.
  • + 4
 1. Gwin 2. Brosnan 3. Minaar
  • + 9
 Yes, that is the order of the men's qualifier.
  • + 3
 Surprised to see Gwin top qualifier- he took stitches to the knee yesterday
  • + 1
 4. Bruni 5. Vergier 6. Hart 7. Pierron 8. Hannah 9. Wallace 10. Caribou
  • + 1
 @mi-bike: Hannah could ride a shopping cart and still qualify.
  • + 1
 Gwin needs a podium result, if he wants to stay in touch for the overall title
  • + 1
 at just 100 points or so back and a few races to go - he's more in touch than a 17 yr old on prom night!
  • + 1
 DNS for Matt Walker? Must be badly hurt if he didn't even break the beam... Or am it wrong. Hope he's ok.
  • + 5
 That's a solid analysis
  • + 3
 wow, Gwin is back!
  • + 19
 Didn't realize he left.
  • + 2
 @tack836: www.instagram.com/p/BWPiaNAHpTg
  • + 1
 Don't get the neg props @davidmcdias I got you!
  • + 3
 Uh oh. Rach is back!
  • + 1
 Is Brendog a protected rider? He is outside top 80.
  • + 1
 I would be really happy if Troy won the overall.
  • + 1
 Same! ...but then again, imagine the prices of Canyon bikes next year
  • + 1
 Yes Charlie!!! Make it into top 10 tomorrow!
  • + 1
 Joe Breeden second in juniors. Top lad
  • + 0
 Gwin for the win! Stoked for tomorrow!
  • + 1
 Gwin no. 1 qualifier.
  • - 1
 ..

Post a Comment



