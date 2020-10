Qualifying Results: Leogang DH World Champs 2020

Results:

Junior Women



1st. Leona Pierrini: 5:46.560

2nd. Siel van der Velden: +3.514

3rd. Anastasia Thiele: +10.109

4th. Sophie Gutohrle: +15.930

5th. Lauryne Chappaz: +21.173



Junior Men



1st. Matthew Sterling: 4:04.626

2nd. Christopher Cumming: +6.423

3rd. Goncalo Bandeira: +6.529

4th. Louis Gaillet: +7.014

5th. Daniel Slack: +7.118





Full Results:

Junior Women

Junior Men

The results are coming in from qualifying at the 2020 World Champs in Leogang. With a threat of snow disrupting finals on Sunday the results from today's qualifying session could be the deciding factor in who takes home the rainbow jerseys. Check out the results from qualifying as they happen in Leogang below.Check out the live timing here