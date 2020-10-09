Qualifying Results: Leogang DH World Champs 2020

Oct 8, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Danny Hart s Champery race run immediately entered my head when I saw the fresh-cut section.


The results are coming in from qualifying at the 2020 World Champs in Leogang. With a threat of snow disrupting finals on Sunday the results from today's qualifying session could be the deciding factor in who takes home the rainbow jerseys. Check out the results from qualifying as they happen in Leogang below.


Check out the live timing here.


The Elite riders will be on track from: PST 02:45 / EST 05:45 / BST 10:45 / CEST 11:45


Results:

Junior Women

1st. Leona Pierrini: 5:46.560
2nd. Siel van der Velden: +3.514
3rd. Anastasia Thiele: +10.109
4th. Sophie Gutohrle: +15.930
5th. Lauryne Chappaz: +21.173

Junior Men

1st. Matthew Sterling: 4:04.626
2nd. Christopher Cumming: +6.423
3rd. Goncalo Bandeira: +6.529
4th. Louis Gaillet: +7.014
5th. Daniel Slack: +7.118



Full Results:

Junior Women


Junior Men




8 Comments

  • 4 1
 Who is gonna send it today given the uncertainty about sunday? Will experience pay off or will the youger guns take it with raw speed?
  • 10 0
 I read this in Rob Warner’s voice and it made my day
  • 1 0
 Theres a few with both
  • 1 0
 @SquattiePippen: Crazy how your brain can just synthesize someone saying something
  • 2 0
 Can we not get a stream of qualis since it seems they could be quite important this year?
Also why is quali's on Friday with the race on Sunday? is there practice tomorrow?
  • 2 1
 It's like that EVERY world Champs. It's not a wc.
  • 1 0
 Good luck picking a winner, so is qualifying going to be filmed in case ends up final results?
  • 1 0
 Should of defo filmed qaulis given sunday may not happen weve all waited a year to see this

