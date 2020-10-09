Qualifying Results: Leogang DH World Champs 2020

The results are coming in from qualifying at the 2020 World Champs in Leogang. With a threat of snow disrupting finals on Sunday the results from today's qualifying session could be the deciding factor in who takes home the rainbow jerseys. Check out the results from qualifying as they happen in Leogang below.
.The Elite riders will be on track from: PST 02:45 / EST 05:45 / BST 10:45 / CEST 11:45
Results:
Junior Women
1st. Leona Pierrini: 5:46.560
2nd. Siel van der Velden: +3.514
3rd. Anastasia Thiele: +10.109
4th. Sophie Gutohrle: +15.930
5th. Lauryne Chappaz: +21.173
Junior Men
1st. Matthew Sterling: 4:04.626
2nd. Christopher Cumming: +6.423
3rd. Goncalo Bandeira: +6.529
4th. Louis Gaillet: +7.014
5th. Daniel Slack: +7.118
Full Results:Junior WomenJunior Men
Also why is quali's on Friday with the race on Sunday? is there practice tomorrow?
