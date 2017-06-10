RACING

Qualifying Results and Live Timing - Leogang DH World Cup 2017

Jun 9, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  


Junior Men

1 // Matt Walker
2 // Finn Iles
3 // Kaos Seagrave


Junior Women

1 // Paula Zibasa
2 // Flora Lesoin
3 // Melanie Chappaz



12 Comments

  • + 18
 Can't beat these back to back World Cup weekends.
  • + 2
 Anyone know what's going on with the last few times? Riders 12-17 to start (Charlie Hatton through Markus Pekoll) all had a crap time or DNS.
  • + 3
 More races spread out through the season would be nice. But yeah. Back to back weekends is pretty sweeet!!
  • + 1
 Just more races!
  • + 3
 This live feed is bloody amazing!!!!

What happened to Vergier and Bruni? Did they get stuck in traffic?
  • + 1
 Seems like the course is shut, people don't seem to be starting atm

update: their times are gone - must have been caught up in traffic from a crash or something
  • + 1
 Bruni, Vergier, Hatton and Pekoll all with bad times and now the live timing stopped? Red flag or something?
  • + 1
 KERR?! That's nice! Happy to see Tracey first! Rachel DNS? I guess she is still on recovery?
  • + 1
 I heard she's only gonna do the race run.
  • + 1
 Some are doing a second run?
  • + 0
 Matt Walker on 7th gear ferrari .. now Fin gonna run for h8s money .. hopefully can see Junior Men live battle
  • - 1
 everytime ... can someone share the link please

@PBStaff ... live timing link make it compulsory

Post a Comment



