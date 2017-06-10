Pinkbike.com
Qualifying Results and Live Timing - Leogang DH World Cup 2017
Jun 9, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
Junior Men
1 // Matt Walker
2 // Finn Iles
3 // Kaos Seagrave
Junior Women
1 // Paula Zibasa
2 // Flora Lesoin
3 // Melanie Chappaz
12 Comments
Score
Time
+ 18
rockyflowtbay
(1 hours ago)
Can't beat these back to back World Cup weekends.
[Reply]
+ 2
Arnoodles
(2 mins ago)
Anyone know what's going on with the last few times? Riders 12-17 to start (Charlie Hatton through Markus Pekoll) all had a crap time or DNS.
[Reply]
+ 3
Jsroy
(1 hours ago)
More races spread out through the season would be nice. But yeah. Back to back weekends is pretty sweeet!!
[Reply]
+ 1
mayha49
(2 mins ago)
Just more races!
[Reply]
+ 3
dubod22
(4 mins ago)
This live feed is bloody amazing!!!!
What happened to Vergier and Bruni? Did they get stuck in traffic?
[Reply]
+ 1
whey-dh
(2 mins ago)
Seems like the course is shut, people don't seem to be starting atm
update: their times are gone - must have been caught up in traffic from a crash or something
[Reply]
+ 1
macimecdufour
(2 mins ago)
Bruni, Vergier, Hatton and Pekoll all with bad times and now the live timing stopped? Red flag or something?
[Reply]
+ 1
barzaka
(18 mins ago)
KERR?! That's nice! Happy to see Tracey first! Rachel DNS? I guess she is still on recovery?
[Reply]
+ 1
ictus
(6 mins ago)
I heard she's only gonna do the race run.
[Reply]
+ 1
sonyboy
(0 mins ago)
Some are doing a second run?
[Reply]
+ 0
cikudh
(17 mins ago)
Matt Walker on 7th gear ferrari .. now Fin gonna run for h8s money .. hopefully can see Junior Men live battle
[Reply]
- 1
cikudh
(19 mins ago)
everytime ... can someone share the link please
@PBStaff ... live timing link make it compulsory
[Reply]
