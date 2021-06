Live Qualifying Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021

Results:

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 4:16.824

2nd. Myriam Nicole: 4:19.058

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 4:24.794

4th. Eleonora Farina: 4:28.289

5th. Camille Balanche: 4:28.644



Elite Men



Results to follow shortly.



Junior Women



1st. Sophie Gutohrle: 5:27.240

2nd. Izabela Yankova: 5:34.695

3rd. Sophie Riva: 5:36.076

4th. Ella Erickson: 5:54.389

5th. Vicky Clavel: 6:03.192



Junior Men



1st. Chris Grice: 3:49.451

2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:51.819

3rd. Nuno Reis: 3:54.195

4th. James Macdermid: 3:58.157

5th. Pau Menoyo Busquets: 3:58.710





Full Results:

Junior Women

Junior Men

The results are coming in from qualifying at the first round of the 2021 World Cup in Leogang. Stay tuned for the Elite Men's results.You can view the live timing here