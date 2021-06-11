Live Qualifying Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021

The results are coming in from qualifying at the first round of the 2021 World Cup in Leogang. Stay tuned for the Elite Men's results.
Results:
Elite Women
1st. Vali Höll: 4:16.824
2nd. Myriam Nicole: 4:19.058
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 4:24.794
4th. Eleonora Farina: 4:28.289
5th. Camille Balanche: 4:28.644
Elite Men
Results to follow shortly.
Junior Women
1st. Sophie Gutohrle: 5:27.240
2nd. Izabela Yankova: 5:34.695
3rd. Sophie Riva: 5:36.076
4th. Ella Erickson: 5:54.389
5th. Vicky Clavel: 6:03.192
Junior Men
1st. Chris Grice: 3:49.451
2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:51.819
3rd. Nuno Reis: 3:54.195
4th. James Macdermid: 3:58.157
5th. Pau Menoyo Busquets: 3:58.710
Full Results:Junior Women
Junior Men
