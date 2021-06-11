Live Qualifying Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021

The man that ruled these woods last year. Reece Wilson will fancy his chances once again this weekend.


The results are coming in from qualifying at the first round of the 2021 World Cup in Leogang. Stay tuned for the Elite Men's results.

You can view the live timing here.




Results:

Elite Women

1st. Vali Höll: 4:16.824
2nd. Myriam Nicole: 4:19.058
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 4:24.794
4th. Eleonora Farina: 4:28.289
5th. Camille Balanche: 4:28.644

Elite Men

Results to follow shortly.

Junior Women

1st. Sophie Gutohrle: 5:27.240
2nd. Izabela Yankova: 5:34.695
3rd. Sophie Riva: 5:36.076
4th. Ella Erickson: 5:54.389
5th. Vicky Clavel: 6:03.192

Junior Men

1st. Chris Grice: 3:49.451
2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:51.819
3rd. Nuno Reis: 3:54.195
4th. James Macdermid: 3:58.157
5th. Pau Menoyo Busquets: 3:58.710



Full Results:

Junior Women



Junior Men




22 Comments

 Would hate to get sloppy seconds
 It is easier to slide down when it is sloppy...apparently.
 Way to go Jackson!
 #WhatTheHöll
 She seemed a bit stressed before, I hope this result helps her mentally.
 Junior men suddenly getting more attention.. let's see how these top 5 guys in Junior stack against the top 20 big dogs..
 Grice Crispy looking rapid!!!!!!
 The all important pivotal round of fantasy
 Right now , qualifying is everything!
 Can't wait!
 Oisin down in 12th already Frown
 @thingswelike: Had a crash, was up on splits 2 and 3, does anyone know if top seeded Juniors are protected for race day? Would be a shame if he doesn't qualify
 Oh Ignore my comment, was looking at results from last year.
 Is the race on Saturday then?
 Yes XC is Sunday.
 Where are you seeing the live timings?
 www.uci.org/mountain-bike/events/mercedes-benz-uci-mountain-bike-world-cup
Scroll to the bottom then click on the tabs Men, Women etc.
 Well done Alex! Top 20 on your first world cup
  • 1 0
  • 5 0
  • 1 0
 what the höll!!!

