Qualifying Results: Lošinj DH World Cup 2018

Apr 21, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
ELITE MEN
1st // Brook MACDONALD
2nd // Dean LUCAS
3rd // Aaron GWIN

ELITE WOMEN
1st // Rachel ATHERTON
2nd // Tracey HANNAH
3rd // Myriam NICOLE

FULL RESULTS






  • + 21
 Ravanel is a beast!!!
  • + 6
 its cool to see the girls times are so close.Instead of Rach being up by 15 seconds.It is only qualifying though.
  • + 2
 Agreed, regret not picking her in the pool this week. Impressive qualifying result!
  • + 0
 came here to say this even before knowing the results... that track could scare off many non-DHers...
  • + 1
 Ravanel could be come only rider to have a top 10 in EWS, WC DH, and WC XC.
  • + 14
 I hope Troy kills it. He is so little and cute I just want to roll him up into a little ball and.... oops said to much
  • + 13
 F*ck yeah the bulldog !
  • + 10
 I want to see how Rachel Atherton would hold up on the EWS.
  • - 2
 She would most likely win the world title first time out. She is just that much better then any other woman out there in downhill. If they timed the uphills also she would get killed but since its pretty much a bunch of mini dh races.
  • + 8
 @Krzymndyd: Sorry, but You have no idea of what this EWS events are all about...
  • + 5
 she did race a local enduro race last year, but didn't sign up for the full 5 stage race, as she lacks endurance for that. her words
  • + 1
 miniDH races.... well enduro races actually are longer DH races.... not at the same level of jumping.... an enduro stage could last up to 15 minutes, even when others can last 2 minutes... so It is harder for your body than racing DH....the fact is that enduro tracks could be longer but never harder ????????
  • + 5
 Go Valentina! Austria is so dang proud!!!
  • + 4
 Vali Höll already got the time for a top ten finish in the elite field. Damn. Just damn
  • + 3
 I love the interview where Rachel says "I'm glad I'm going to be retired by the time you hit elites"
  • + 5
 Cant read the results sheet for the men
  • + 3
 Sad to see Bruce Klein crashed or something - was on top 20 splits for a bit then lost a bunch of time
  • + 4
 Vali Höll would be within the top 10 at w‘s elite! Go Vali!
  • + 3
 This qualifying thing is the real open melon of the year, (and in every race ) and we get no living streaming yet...
  • + 1
 Hoping Bruni still manages to have a go at qualifying, at least he should be a protected rider, hoping he doesn't push too much though.
  • + 1
 DNF
  • + 3
 @Dart4X: he still can race tomorrow as he is protected
  • + 2
 All he had to do is roll out the start gate.
  • + 2
 There is some loose units at the top of the mens list. Definitely a track for the aggressive riders.
  • + 1
 Whats the story with Neko? Didnt see his name listed anywhere however im sure ive overlooked it.
  • + 1
 He is somewhere in the 20s, a few places behind Angel.
  • + 2
 LETS GET READY TO RUMBLE......BRING IT ON
  • + 1
 Good qualifying result for Cecile R, wonder how she’ll do in the race?
  • + 1
 Loris with a crash? Not sure with the new rules if he is protected or not?
  • + 1
 He is protected. As every other rider marked with a "P".
  • + 1
 Tracey still got it... just be safe!
  • + 2
 Go Cecile!
  • + 1
 Do they give points in qualification only for elite?
  • + 1
 Disregard..45th
  • + 1
 Damn! Okay!
  • - 2
 Qualifying means nothing.????
  • + 8
 It determines who qualifies for the main race.
  • + 1
 Derr the main race means nothing

