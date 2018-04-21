Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
RACING
Qualifying Results: Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
Apr 21, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
ELITE MEN
1st // Brook MACDONALD
2nd // Dean LUCAS
3rd // Aaron GWIN
ELITE WOMEN
1st // Rachel ATHERTON
2nd // Tracey HANNAH
3rd // Myriam NICOLE
FULL RESULTS
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
2019 Specialized Stumpjumper - First Ride
116932 views
The Differences Between the 3 New Specialized Stumpjumpers
75467 views
Spotted: New YT Tues - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
61363 views
Cane Creek's Titanium Enduro Crankset - First Look
58665 views
Tech Randoms - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
53581 views
RockShox Boxxer World Cup - First Ride
49768 views
What's Happened to Claudio's Lošinj Course Preview?
47616 views
Loic Bruni Out of Lošinj World Cup? [UPDATE: Maybe Not]
41263 views
38 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 21
barbasma
(1 hours ago)
Ravanel is a beast!!!
[Reply]
+ 6
nug12182
(1 hours ago)
its cool to see the girls times are so close.Instead of Rach being up by 15 seconds.It is only qualifying though.
[Reply]
+ 2
SectionThirtyOne
(58 mins ago)
Agreed, regret not picking her in the pool this week. Impressive qualifying result!
[Reply]
+ 0
Lagr1980
(48 mins ago)
came here to say this even before knowing the results... that track could scare off many non-DHers...
[Reply]
+ 1
WhatAboutBob
(1 mins ago)
Ravanel could be come only rider to have a top 10 in EWS, WC DH, and WC XC.
[Reply]
+ 14
Krzymndyd
(46 mins ago)
I hope Troy kills it. He is so little and cute I just want to roll him up into a little ball and.... oops said to much
[Reply]
+ 13
sevenup
(55 mins ago)
F*ck yeah the bulldog !
[Reply]
+ 10
schofell84
(1 hours ago)
I want to see how Rachel Atherton would hold up on the EWS.
[Reply]
- 2
Krzymndyd
(48 mins ago)
She would most likely win the world title first time out. She is just that much better then any other woman out there in downhill. If they timed the uphills also she would get killed but since its pretty much a bunch of mini dh races.
[Reply]
+ 8
PauRexs
(46 mins ago)
@Krzymndyd
: Sorry, but You have no idea of what this EWS events are all about...
[Reply]
+ 5
leopaul
(40 mins ago)
she did race a local enduro race last year, but didn't sign up for the full 5 stage race, as she lacks endurance for that. her words
[Reply]
+ 1
jmedina
(26 mins ago)
miniDH races.... well enduro races actually are longer DH races.... not at the same level of jumping.... an enduro stage could last up to 15 minutes, even when others can last 2 minutes... so It is harder for your body than racing DH....the fact is that enduro tracks could be longer but never harder ????????
[Reply]
+ 5
westagil
(37 mins ago)
Go Valentina! Austria is so dang proud!!!
[Reply]
+ 4
leopaul
(38 mins ago)
Vali Höll already got the time for a top ten finish in the elite field. Damn. Just damn
[Reply]
+ 3
Thustlewhumber
(27 mins ago)
I love the interview where Rachel says "I'm glad I'm going to be retired by the time you hit elites"
[Reply]
+ 5
SeaJay
(38 mins ago)
Cant read the results sheet for the men
[Reply]
+ 3
dallenchaney
(18 mins ago)
Sad to see Bruce Klein crashed or something - was on top 20 splits for a bit then lost a bunch of time
[Reply]
+ 4
Oldskul
(32 mins ago)
Vali Höll would be within the top 10 at w‘s elite! Go Vali!
[Reply]
+ 3
PauRexs
(44 mins ago)
This qualifying thing is the real open melon of the year, (and in every race ) and we get no living streaming yet...
[Reply]
+ 1
hairy-g
(49 mins ago)
Hoping Bruni still manages to have a go at qualifying, at least he should be a protected rider, hoping he doesn't push too much though.
[Reply]
+ 1
Dart4X
(43 mins ago)
DNF
[Reply]
+ 3
tiagomano
(40 mins ago)
@Dart4X
: he still can race tomorrow as he is protected
[Reply]
+ 2
mfoga
(24 mins ago)
All he had to do is roll out the start gate.
[Reply]
+ 2
Cob4lt
(41 mins ago)
There is some loose units at the top of the mens list. Definitely a track for the aggressive riders.
[Reply]
+ 1
Gbone
(17 mins ago)
Whats the story with Neko? Didnt see his name listed anywhere however im sure ive overlooked it.
[Reply]
+ 1
MTB-Colada
(12 mins ago)
He is somewhere in the 20s, a few places behind Angel.
[Reply]
+ 2
CSP
(54 mins ago)
LETS GET READY TO RUMBLE......BRING IT ON
[Reply]
+ 1
nrpuk
(9 mins ago)
Good qualifying result for Cecile R, wonder how she’ll do in the race?
[Reply]
+ 1
blast-off
(24 mins ago)
Loris with a crash? Not sure with the new rules if he is protected or not?
[Reply]
+ 1
eldiddo
(14 mins ago)
He is protected. As every other rider marked with a "P".
[Reply]
+ 1
cikudh
(29 mins ago)
Tracey still got it... just be safe!
[Reply]
+ 2
tokyo-bakka
(1 hours ago)
Go Cecile!
[Reply]
+ 1
Davidemartintoni
(34 mins ago)
Do they give points in qualification only for elite?
[Reply]
+ 1
Gbone
(15 mins ago)
Disregard..45th
[Reply]
+ 1
DirtMcGuirk07
(26 mins ago)
Damn! Okay!
[Reply]
- 2
rpm76
(1 hours ago)
Qualifying means nothing.????
[Reply]
+ 8
the-mountainbart-experience
(58 mins ago)
It determines who qualifies for the main race.
[Reply]
+ 1
velociraptor-clintthrust
(25 mins ago)
Derr the main race means nothing
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.035204
Mobile Version of Website
38 Comments
Post a Comment