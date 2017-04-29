Pinkbike.com
Qualifying Results - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017
Apr 28, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Junior Men
1 // Matt Walker
2 // Kaos Seagrave
3 // Finn Iles
Junior Women:
26 Comments
Score
Time
+ 28
skill7
(41 mins ago)
Scribd sucks!
[Reply]
+ 2
kopaczus
(24 mins ago)
Preach
[Reply]
+ 6
handynzl
(15 mins ago)
Why? Works every time for me. Must be all that haggis clogging up the internet cables, mate
[Reply]
- 5
torero
(14 mins ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
Your mother suck
[Reply]
- 1
torero
(13 mins ago)
Use PC or Mac, not the fuck smartphone
[Reply]
+ 1
multialxndr
(6 mins ago)
Yea works fine on my phone and PC doesn't seem to suck at all
[Reply]
+ 9
Nykolat
(35 mins ago)
No tissot live timing this year?
[Reply]
+ 2
handynzl
(16 mins ago)
Chronorace - I've been on their website, and no live timing option.
[Reply]
+ 2
handynzl
(7 mins ago)
Live timing on UCI website
www.uci.ch/mountain-bike/ucievents/2017-mountain-bike-uci-mountain-bike-world-cup-presented-by-shimano/162153117/widgets/live-timing-results
[Reply]
+ 1
handynzl
(3 mins ago)
Rachael rolls out at 13:30 local...10 mins from now. Junior Men and Women finished; results on the UCI site
[Reply]
+ 1
neil-g
(12 mins ago)
Mens Junior for those that hate Scriber
1 – Matt Walker – 3:02.721
2 – Kaos Seagrave – 3:03.644
3 – Finn Iles – 3:04.394
4 – Kade Edwards – 3:08.670
5 – Sylavin Cougoureux 3:09.343
[Reply]
+ 4
SonofBovril
(26 mins ago)
All I see is Junior women?
[Reply]
+ 2
handynzl
(14 mins ago)
That's all that have ridden thus far, one would presume. Come back a bit later and more divisions will be there.
[Reply]
+ 1
laurenjenkins
Plus
(10 mins ago)
Results as we get them, we'll be uploading the results once each category is done.
[Reply]
+ 1
SonofBovril
(2 mins ago)
@laurenjenkins
: Thanks
[Reply]
+ 2
Bombscarebaird
(25 mins ago)
What sucks about scribd? You click a link and scroll. It's not exactly hard, what do people want glitter and unicorns!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
kopaczus
(23 mins ago)
I just spent 5 minutes trying to figure it out on my phone and failed.
[Reply]
+ 5
SleepingAwake
(22 mins ago)
The mobile version, or rather the lack of it makes it really cumbersome and hard to read. And I assume most people access it via mobile...
[Reply]
+ 2
multialxndr
(6 mins ago)
Totally agree I my works perfectly on my phone and on my PC I don't really see what the problem is
[Reply]
+ 1
TheMrPlow
(9 mins ago)
Scribd can eat a dick.. For those on mobile I had success by forcing my browser to request desktop site.
[Reply]
+ 1
daweil
(13 mins ago)
Scribd works perfectly fine on both PC and mobile (Android Firefox) for me
[Reply]
+ 0
andydhteam
(9 mins ago)
Gwin Hart Brosnan Minaar
[Reply]
- 3
TopperharleyPT1
(30 mins ago)
Yesssssssssss Greg that showed em!
[Reply]
+ 2
HankBizzle
(29 mins ago)
Eh?
[Reply]
- 1
ridesmoothbro
(18 mins ago)
AG
[Reply]
+ 2
torero
(11 mins ago)
Rennie for the win
[Reply]
