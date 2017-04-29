RACING

Qualifying Results - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017

Apr 28, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Junior Men

1 // Matt Walker
2 // Kaos Seagrave
3 // Finn Iles



Junior Women:



Must Read This Week
It's Alive: Santa Cruz Reveals the V10 29er
154725 views
Randoms Round 2 – Sea Otter 2017
86482 views
It's Go Time: Claudio's Track Preview - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017
83908 views
Another New Standard? Here Comes Boost 20x110
83749 views
Randoms: One More Lap Around North America's Best Bike Expo - Sea Otter 2017
80588 views
Giant's New DH Shoes and the Rebirth of the Anthem 29 - Sea Otter 2017
77842 views
4 of the Coolest DH Bikes at Sea Otter 2017 - Video
76612 views
Greg Minnaar's Santa Cruz V10 29er - Bike Check
74090 views

26 Comments

  • + 28
 Scribd sucks!
  • + 2
 Preach
  • + 6
 Why? Works every time for me. Must be all that haggis clogging up the internet cables, mate Razz
  • - 5
flag torero (14 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Your mother suck
  • - 1
 Use PC or Mac, not the fuck smartphone
  • + 1
 Yea works fine on my phone and PC doesn't seem to suck at all
  • + 9
 No tissot live timing this year?
  • + 2
 Chronorace - I've been on their website, and no live timing option.
  • + 2
 Live timing on UCI website

www.uci.ch/mountain-bike/ucievents/2017-mountain-bike-uci-mountain-bike-world-cup-presented-by-shimano/162153117/widgets/live-timing-results
  • + 1
 Rachael rolls out at 13:30 local...10 mins from now. Junior Men and Women finished; results on the UCI site
  • + 1
 Mens Junior for those that hate Scriber

1 – Matt Walker – 3:02.721
2 – Kaos Seagrave – 3:03.644
3 – Finn Iles – 3:04.394
4 – Kade Edwards – 3:08.670
5 – Sylavin Cougoureux 3:09.343
  • + 4
 All I see is Junior women?
  • + 2
 That's all that have ridden thus far, one would presume. Come back a bit later and more divisions will be there. Smile
  • + 1
 Results as we get them, we'll be uploading the results once each category is done.
  • + 1
 @laurenjenkins: Thanks Smile
  • + 2
 What sucks about scribd? You click a link and scroll. It's not exactly hard, what do people want glitter and unicorns!!!
  • + 1
 I just spent 5 minutes trying to figure it out on my phone and failed.
  • + 5
 The mobile version, or rather the lack of it makes it really cumbersome and hard to read. And I assume most people access it via mobile...
  • + 2
 Totally agree I my works perfectly on my phone and on my PC I don't really see what the problem is
  • + 1
 Scribd can eat a dick.. For those on mobile I had success by forcing my browser to request desktop site.
  • + 1
 Scribd works perfectly fine on both PC and mobile (Android Firefox) for me
  • + 0
 Gwin Hart Brosnan Minaar
  • - 3
 Yesssssssssss Greg that showed em!
  • + 2
 Eh?
  • - 1
 AG
  • + 2
 Rennie for the win

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.031875
Mobile Version of Website