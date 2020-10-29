Qualifying Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 3

Oct 29, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Loic Bruni was looking comfortable the earliest from the rest of the start list.


The results are coming in from qualifying at the third round of the 2020 World Cup in Lousa. Check out the full results from qualifying in Lousa below.


Check out the live timing here.



Results:

Elite Women

1st. Myriam Nicole: 4:30.658
2nd. Tracey Hannah: +4.859
3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: +4.984
4th. Marine Cabirou: +7.074
5th. Nina Hoffmann: +12.503



Junior Women

1st. Lauryne Chappaz: 4:58.594
2nd. Leona Pierrini: +12.937
3rd. Aina Gonzalez Grimau: +16.806
4th. Ella Erickson: +23.410

Junior Men

1st. Goncalo Bandeira: 4:09.723
2nd. Oisin O'Callaghan: +1.528
3rd. Dante Silva: +2.548
4th. Ethan Craik: +2.999
5th. Pau Menoyo Busquets: +3.809



Full Results:

Elite Women


Junior Women


Junior Men




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results DH Racing Lousa World Cup Dh 2020 World Cup DH


21 Comments

  • 26 1
 First comment so a I thought I bury this ear worm into your head...

HOLD THE LINE! LOVE ISN’T ALWAYS ON TIME!!
  • 6 0
 Whoa Whoa Whoa!
  • 2 0
 A surprise to be sure, but a welcome one
  • 1 0
 Damn you! I've got 3k of vertical feet to climb this morning and that's all I'm going to hear in my head.
  • 2 0
 @vandall: could do worse...

Iiiiiiiit’s a small world aaaafter all!
Iiiiiiiit’s a small world aaaafter all!
Iiiiiiiit’s a small world aaaafter all!
It’s a small world after all!
  • 6 0
 Boa Gonçalo! É assim mesmo \m/
  • 3 0
 Did Siel not even make it to the first split or is it that if a rider doesn't finish, they wipe all split times and show nothing but DNF?
  • 1 0
 I believe if you don't finish your whole time is wiped out
  • 1 0
 She lost more than a minute in Split 1. No other times have been recorded acc. to the results-pdf
  • 6 0
 I'm a Lousa baby
  • 4 0
 So why don’t you race me
  • 1 0
 Here you have a local band singing it: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dwQW8GvKq5w&ab_channel=112233nikola
  • 1 0
 really odd times with the Ladies. like all but the first 5 or 6 slipped/fell in section 2
  • 1 0
 scusi.. must have been a glitch in the Matrix that there were times to be found. They just started qualifying Big Grin
  • 1 0
 Myriam really likes this track. She has found more than a minute over the last years there.
  • 2 0
 Two Americans in the top 10. Nice work boys!
  • 3 0
 1st is our local boy! Wink
  • 1 0
 They don't stream qualy right? didn't Warner say "follow the action on redbull tv" ?? I'm trying too buddy!
  • 1 0
 really wish there was a rider called Slack Dan....but Dan Slack will do
  • 1 0
 Get it Troy!
  • 1 1
 Mooga Ooomgawa!

Post a Comment



