Qualifying Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 3

The results are coming in from qualifying at the third round of the 2020 World Cup in Lousa. Check out the full results from qualifying in Lousa below.
Check out the live timing here
.
Results:
Elite Women
1st. Myriam Nicole: 4:30.658
2nd. Tracey Hannah: +4.859
3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: +4.984
4th. Marine Cabirou: +7.074
5th. Nina Hoffmann: +12.503
Junior Women
1st. Lauryne Chappaz: 4:58.594
2nd. Leona Pierrini: +12.937
3rd. Aina Gonzalez Grimau: +16.806
4th. Ella Erickson: +23.410
Junior Men
1st. Goncalo Bandeira: 4:09.723
2nd. Oisin O'Callaghan: +1.528
3rd. Dante Silva: +2.548
4th. Ethan Craik: +2.999
5th. Pau Menoyo Busquets: +3.809
