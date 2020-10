Qualifying Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 3

Results:

Elite Women



1st. Myriam Nicole: 4:30.658

2nd. Tracey Hannah: +4.859

3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: +4.984

4th. Marine Cabirou: +7.074

5th. Nina Hoffmann: +12.503







Junior Women



1st. Lauryne Chappaz: 4:58.594

2nd. Leona Pierrini: +12.937

3rd. Aina Gonzalez Grimau: +16.806

4th. Ella Erickson: +23.410



Junior Men



1st. Goncalo Bandeira: 4:09.723

2nd. Oisin O'Callaghan: +1.528

3rd. Dante Silva: +2.548

4th. Ethan Craik: +2.999

5th. Pau Menoyo Busquets: +3.809





The results are coming in from qualifying at the third round of the 2020 World Cup in Lousa. Check out the full results from qualifying in Lousa below.Check out the live timing here