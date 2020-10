Qualifying Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 4

Results:

Junior Women



1st. Lauryne Chappaz: 4:51.304

2nd. Leona Pierrini: +9.487

3rd. Siel Van Der Velden: +15.958

4th. Ella Erickson: +16.676

5th. Aina Gonzalez Grimau: +52.495



Junior Men



1st. Goncalo Bandeira: 4:03.732

2nd. Oisin O'Callaghan: +1.691

3rd. Dante Silva: +2.348

4th. Pau Menoyo Busquets: +2.744

5th. Seth Sherlock: +5.370





Full Results:

Junior Women

Junior Men

The results are coming in from qualifying at the fourth round of the 2020 World Cup in Lousa. Check out the full results from qualifying in Lousa below.Check out the live timing here