Qualifying Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 4

Oct 31, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Lauryne Chappaz laying down a time good enough for second. Hopefully she can shave some seconds off on Sunday.


The results are coming in from qualifying at the fourth round of the 2020 World Cup in Lousa. Check out the full results from qualifying in Lousa below.


Results:

Junior Women

1st. Lauryne Chappaz: 4:51.304
2nd. Leona Pierrini: +9.487
3rd. Siel Van Der Velden: +15.958
4th. Ella Erickson: +16.676
5th. Aina Gonzalez Grimau: +52.495

Junior Men

1st. Goncalo Bandeira: 4:03.732
2nd. Oisin O'Callaghan: +1.691
3rd. Dante Silva: +2.348
4th. Pau Menoyo Busquets: +2.744
5th. Seth Sherlock: +5.370



Full Results:

Junior Women


Junior Men




