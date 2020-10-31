Qualifying Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 4

The results are coming in from qualifying at the fourth round of the 2020 World Cup in Lousa. Check out the full results from qualifying in Lousa below.
Results:
Junior Women
1st. Lauryne Chappaz: 4:51.304
2nd. Leona Pierrini: +9.487
3rd. Siel Van Der Velden: +15.958
4th. Ella Erickson: +16.676
5th. Aina Gonzalez Grimau: +52.495
Junior Men
1st. Goncalo Bandeira: 4:03.732
2nd. Oisin O'Callaghan: +1.691
3rd. Dante Silva: +2.348
4th. Pau Menoyo Busquets: +2.744
5th. Seth Sherlock: +5.370
