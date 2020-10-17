Qualifying Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 - Round 2

Oct 17, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
The YT sponsorship dream continues. Oisin O Callaghan is clearly a force to be reckoned with in the junior category. 1st place for the new World Champ.


The results are coming in from qualifying at the second round of the 2020 World Cup in Maribor. Check out the full results from qualifying in Maribor below.


Check out the live timing here.


The Elite riders will be on track from: PST 04:30 / EST 07:30 / BST 12:30 / CEST 13:30



Results:

Junior Women

1st. Anastasia Thiele: 4:28.246
2nd. Siel Van Der Velden: +7.300
3rd. Leona Pierrini: +9.994
4th. Ella Erickson: +21.591

Junior Men

1st. Oisin O'Callaghan: 3:22.549
2nd. Antoine Rogge: +4.510
3rd. Dennis Luffman: +5.326
4th. Chris Grice: +5.448
5th. Seth Sherlock: +5.818



Full Results:

Junior Women


Junior Men




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results DH Racing Maribor World Cup Dh 2020 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Leogang Downhill World Championships 2020
184698 views
First Look: Specialized's New Carbon Stumpjumper Ditches the Horst Link
116544 views
Final Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 - Round 1
75686 views
Qualifying Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020
64678 views
First Ride: 2021 Norco Shore - Freeride's Alive
64523 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk Turns an Abandoned Mine into the Ultimate Line - Raw 100 V6
55708 views
First Ride: 2021 Nukeproof Mega
55522 views
Vali Höll Out of World Champs After a Serious Crash in Practice
53001 views

9 Comments

  • 1 0
 Is the qualifying streamed LIVE anywhere? Or is there a good channel to watch some recap footage? Is there's little to no coverage for the juniors?
  • 1 0
 Na, watching numbers is the only option I know of

www.uci.org/mountain-bike/events/mercedes-benz-uci-mountain-bike-world-cup
  • 2 0
 At least Reece is showing as starting. Hopefully that means he's not concussed.
  • 1 0
 Fingers crossed! Wink
  • 3 0
 Oisin the slayer
  • 1 0
 What a start to his world cup career!
  • 1 0
 Is the track different or are they going to race same think they did Friday? Can’t find details on format. Cheers!
  • 1 0
 It differs in 4 places (not massive changes). Start and finish the same - they have been able to practice the alternatives, but I don't know how much they've bothered until this morning.
  • 1 0
 See this post for more information:
www.pinkbike.com/news/explainer-how-does-the-double-header-in-maribor-work.html

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010380
Mobile Version of Website