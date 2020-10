Qualifying Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 - Round 2

Results:

Junior Women



1st. Anastasia Thiele: 4:28.246

2nd. Siel Van Der Velden: +7.300

3rd. Leona Pierrini: +9.994

4th. Ella Erickson: +21.591



Junior Men



1st. Oisin O'Callaghan: 3:22.549

2nd. Antoine Rogge: +4.510

3rd. Dennis Luffman: +5.326

4th. Chris Grice: +5.448

5th. Seth Sherlock: +5.818





Full Results:

Junior Women

Junior Men

The results are coming in from qualifying at the second round of the 2020 World Cup in Maribor. Check out the full results from qualifying in Maribor below.Check out the live timing here