Qualifying Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 - Round 2

The results are coming in from qualifying at the second round of the 2020 World Cup in Maribor. Check out the full results from qualifying in Maribor below.
.The Elite riders will be on track from: PST 04:30 / EST 07:30 / BST 12:30 / CEST 13:30
Results:
Junior Women
1st. Anastasia Thiele: 4:28.246
2nd. Siel Van Der Velden: +7.300
3rd. Leona Pierrini: +9.994
4th. Ella Erickson: +21.591
Junior Men
1st. Oisin O'Callaghan: 3:22.549
2nd. Antoine Rogge: +4.510
3rd. Dennis Luffman: +5.326
4th. Chris Grice: +5.448
5th. Seth Sherlock: +5.818
