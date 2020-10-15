Qualifying Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020

The results are coming in from qualifying at the first round of the 2020 World Cup in Maribor. Check out the full results from qualifying in Maribor below.
Check out the live timing here
.The Elite riders will be on track from: PST 04:30 / EST 07:30 / BST 12:30 / CEST 13:30
Results:
Junior Women
1st. Anastasia Thiele: 4:39.416
2nd. Leona Pierrini: +7.014
3rd. Siel Van Der Velden: +11.217
4th. Ella Erickson: +16.572
Junior Men
The Junior Men are on track now, results will follow shortly.
Full Results:Junior WomenFull results to follow shortly.Junior MenFull results to follow shortly.
1 Comment
Post a Comment