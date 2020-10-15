Qualifying Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020

Oct 15, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
It was only a matter of time before things started falling into place for Reece Wilson. Believe me when I say his performance last week was no flash in the pan he s hungry and capable of much more.


The results are coming in from qualifying at the first round of the 2020 World Cup in Maribor. Check out the full results from qualifying in Maribor below.


Check out the live timing here.


The Elite riders will be on track from: PST 04:30 / EST 07:30 / BST 12:30 / CEST 13:30



Results:

Junior Women

1st. Anastasia Thiele: 4:39.416
2nd. Leona Pierrini: +7.014
3rd. Siel Van Der Velden: +11.217
4th. Ella Erickson: +16.572

Junior Men

The Junior Men are on track now, results will follow shortly.



Full Results:

Junior Women

Full results to follow shortly.

Junior Men

Full results to follow shortly.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Results DH Racing Maribor World Cup Dh 2020 World Cup DH


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Hope in the future it becomes economically viable for broadcasters to air the live qualifying as is done in other sports, it would be great to watch it shape up.

Post a Comment



