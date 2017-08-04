Qualifying Results - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2017

Women



1 // Myriam Nicole

2 // Tracey Hannah

3 // Rachel Atherton







Junior Men



1 // Matt Walker

2 // Sylvain Cougoureux

3 // Kaos Seagrave



Finn is pretty well expected to finish in the top 3 at any World Cup, so to see him down in ninth, 16+ seconds off the pace, does leave us with questions surrounding his run. Matt Walker and Sylvain Cougoureax continue their strong form finishing in one and two.









Junior Women



1 // Melanie Chappaz

2 // Mazie Hayden

3 // Kaytlin Melvin



Yesterday's fastest timed run (the only one for junior women) came out on top, perhaps showing the benefits of trying to put together a full run during time training? American's, Mazie Hayden and Kaytlin Melvin finished 8+ seconds and 1-minute 23-seconds behind, respectively.









