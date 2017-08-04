Qualifying Results - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2017

Women
1 // Myriam Nicole
2 // Tracey Hannah
3 // Rachel Atherton
Junior Men
1 // Matt Walker
2 // Sylvain Cougoureux
3 // Kaos Seagrave
Finn is pretty well expected to finish in the top 3 at any World Cup, so to see him down in ninth, 16+ seconds off the pace, does leave us with questions surrounding his run. Matt Walker and Sylvain Cougoureax continue their strong form finishing in one and two.
Junior Women
1 // Melanie Chappaz
2 // Mazie Hayden
3 // Kaytlin Melvin
Yesterday's fastest timed run (the only one for junior women) came out on top, perhaps showing the benefits of trying to put together a full run during time training? American's, Mazie Hayden and Kaytlin Melvin finished 8+ seconds and 1-minute 23-seconds behind, respectively.
10 Comments
Post a Comment