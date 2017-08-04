RACING

Qualifying Results - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2017

Aug 4, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Women

1 // Myriam Nicole
2 // Tracey Hannah
3 // Rachel Atherton



Junior Men

1 // Matt Walker
2 // Sylvain Cougoureux
3 // Kaos Seagrave

Finn is pretty well expected to finish in the top 3 at any World Cup, so to see him down in ninth, 16+ seconds off the pace, does leave us with questions surrounding his run. Matt Walker and Sylvain Cougoureax continue their strong form finishing in one and two.



Junior Women

1 // Melanie Chappaz
2 // Mazie Hayden
3 // Kaytlin Melvin

Yesterday's fastest timed run (the only one for junior women) came out on top, perhaps showing the benefits of trying to put together a full run during time training? American's, Mazie Hayden and Kaytlin Melvin finished 8+ seconds and 1-minute 23-seconds behind, respectively.



Must Read This Week
The Pros Weigh in on Carbon vs Aluminum Wheels - EWS Aspen 2017
68157 views
The Brandon Semenuk Film: C3 Project Summer Series - Video
55650 views
Too Long? Too Slack? Not Enough? – Pinkbike Poll
52352 views
Final Results - EWS Aspen 2017
48985 views
Mystery Downhill Fork Spotted in the Devinci Pits
47011 views
Remy Morton Loosefest Injury Update
45151 views
Claudio's Course Preview - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2017
44871 views
Transition's New TR Eleven Carbon DH Bike
39512 views

10 Comments

  • + 6
 Live timing here for you fellow DH nerds: www.uci.ch/mountain-bike/ucievents/2017-mountain-bike-uci-mountain-bike-world-cup-presented-by-shimano/162153117/widgets/live-timing-results
  • + 25
 Finally not racing on the weekend of a World Cup. Full bike nerd engage!
  • + 3
 @JesseMelamed: Logged in just to up-vote this comment Razz
  • + 2
 WooHoo! Kaytlin Melvin on fire!
  • + 1
 Finn what are you doing back in 9th?!
  • + 1
 Go Laurie!!!
  • + 1
 Manon DNS?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.029555
Mobile Version of Website