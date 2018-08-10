RACING

Qualifying Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018

Aug 10, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Myriam Nicole peering through the clouds back on two wheels.


Elite Men
1st. Danny HART 4:20.966
2nd. Loic BRUNI 4:21.647 (+0.681)
3rd. Amaury PIERRON 4:21.669 (+0.703)
4th. Luca SHAW 4:22.348 (+1.382)
5th. Brook MACDONALD 4:23.247 (+2.281)

Elite Women
1st. Tahnee SEAGRAVE 5:08.528
2nd. Rachel ATHERTON 5:11.038 (+2.510)
3rd. Myriam NICOLE 5:24.834 (+16.306)
4th. Tracey HANNAH 5:26.188 (+17.660)
5th. Eleonora FARINA 5:29.035 (+20.507)


Junior Men

1st. Kye A'HERN 4:39.066
2nd. Thibaut DAPRELA 4:39.493 (+0.427)
3rd. Henry KERR 4:42.135 (+3.069)
4th. Kade EDWARDS 4:42.9090 (+3.843)
5th. Patrick BUTLER 4:44.845 (+5.779)
Junior Women

1st. Valentina HOLL 5:35.688
2nd. Nastasia GIMENEZ 6:06.924 (+31.236)
3rd. Piper ALLMAN 6:17.896 (+42.21)
4th. Kaytlin MELVIN 6:52.088 (+1:16.400)
5th. Mazie HAYDEN 6:56.570 (+1:20.882)





FULL RESULTS

Must Read This Week
10 Enduro Bikes - Ard Rock Festival 2018
61655 views
Review: Marzocchi Bomber Z1 Fork
55422 views
First Ride: 2019 Giant Trance 29
52435 views
Video: Kona Launches New Carbon Process 29er
51790 views
First Ride: Polygon's New XquarOne DH
49584 views
RockShox's Electronic Wireless Dropper Post - Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup
38632 views
Review: Rocky Mountain Thunderbolt Carbon 70
37953 views
Video: Yoann Barelli Teaches Adam Important Racing Skills - The Privateer Episode 6
36871 views

40 Comments

  • + 14
 Yoooooooo Tahnee!
  • - 1
 And Vali! As if it needs saying, but over half a minute up?! Literally insane! The girl is going to be a total superstar!!!!!
  • + 1
 At this point I think it would be shocking of Vali wasn't at least 30 seconds up.
  • + 1
 Danny Hart 4:20 dude!
  • + 1
 @cunning-linguist: Hold your horses she's still 28 seconds or so off Thanees time. I guess your assuming she's suddenly going to get 30 seconds faster in the next couple of years, or just completely ignoring the possibility that it's the total lack of competition in her class that's making her stand out, to the point where womens DH might actually have a serious problem in the near future. Let's wait and see...
  • + 10
 Danny hittin' the 4:20 like a chaaaaamp
  • + 9
 The UCI website is horrible.
  • + 11
 I might offer an edit:

The UCI is horrible.
  • + 7
 31 seconds by Holl. Might as well just give her the win.
  • + 3
 How old is she again? Does she move to elite next year or is she in junior for 1 more to develop even more? She is so close to top 5 in women's elite already.
  • + 8
 Wow she would have finished 78th in the mens class.
  • + 1
 @onemind123: she’s only 16 I think
  • + 4
 She is 17 ...and would have had top 10 results in the elite in every event this year! I wonder where she would be in the overal now.
  • + 2
 @Werratte: Your wish has been asnwered: www.mbr.co.uk/news/vali-holl-377620
  • + 1
 Apparently she has also lent her second bike to Monika Hrastnik who broke her frame and fork :o
  • + 6
 Gee atherton with an 8th!!! Good to see him back up there, showing everyone why he should be in the world's team!!
  • + 1
 How much does weighing another 40lbs have to do with all of this? The men have to accelerate faster at every point on the track with that mass pointing downhill, just by being bigger. Just trying to understand the physics vs strength piece between the classes. I see it when riding with the groms on our development team. With the same rolling speed, bigger wheels and more weight I roll 2x as far as they do after we stop pedaling. How much do those same physics play into the time differences between the classes here? Tough to answer, but has me thinking over here... Just find it hard to believe that junior men are 20% faster overall due purely to skill.
  • + 17
 What?
  • + 8
 Did someone forget their meds today?
  • + 6
 how much does danny hart weigh?
  • + 2
 Weight and strength play some role but I think more of the difference comes from the lack of women in DH. There are just not that many females in Downhill. There's even fewer in Slopestyle.
  • + 1
 @rippinrob: or Troy ....
  • + 0
 @tom666: yah if there were more female riders we would start to see faster times and more competitive races, remember to get your lady’s and daughters in mtb!
  • + 1
 @rippinrob: I'd say much more than meets the eyes as we've all heard he might be having problems sitting down with balls that big
  • + 4
 Myriam fresh off a back injury and straight into a quali 3rd!!! Way to go POMPON!!!!
  • + 3
 Only 16 seconds off pace!
  • + 4
 C’mon Danny, time for another win!
  • + 2
 Hart, Bruni, Pierron, Shaw...... 1,2,3, and 4 Minnaar goes 10th after a long break from WC DH
  • + 3
 Congrats to Tahnee she's on fire !!
  • + 1
 Lists aren't displaying again on mobile Android - what else is new. Anyone know where Miranda Miller & Finn Iles are at?
  • + 2
 please keep it wet... GO Danny!!!
  • + 2
 is the live timing link meant to be for the men? If so, its not working
  • + 1
 Works for me
  • + 1
 Danny "freaking" Hart boys!!!! Oh yes, I hope he crushes out there.
  • + 1
 "I hope he crashes..." ::grabs pitchfork, puts on glasses::

"I hope he crushes out there." Oh yah, GO DANNY!
  • + 1
 Danny hart gonna pop off with all or nothing style
  • + 1
 @werratte; Vali is only 16!!
  • - 1
 27.5 > 29
  • + 1
 herp a derp derp
  • + 1
 mimimi.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.038561
Mobile Version of Website