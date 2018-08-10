Qualifying Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018

Elite Men
1st. Danny HART 4:20.966
2nd. Loic BRUNI 4:21.647 (+0.681)
3rd. Amaury PIERRON 4:21.669 (+0.703)
4th. Luca SHAW 4:22.348 (+1.382)
5th. Brook MACDONALD 4:23.247 (+2.281)
Elite Women
1st. Tahnee SEAGRAVE 5:08.528
2nd. Rachel ATHERTON 5:11.038 (+2.510)
3rd. Myriam NICOLE 5:24.834 (+16.306)
4th. Tracey HANNAH 5:26.188 (+17.660)
5th. Eleonora FARINA 5:29.035 (+20.507)
Junior Men
1st. Kye A'HERN 4:39.066
2nd. Thibaut DAPRELA 4:39.493 (+0.427)
3rd. Henry KERR 4:42.135 (+3.069)
4th. Kade EDWARDS 4:42.9090 (+3.843)
5th. Patrick BUTLER 4:44.845 (+5.779)
Junior Women
1st. Valentina HOLL 5:35.688
2nd. Nastasia GIMENEZ 6:06.924 (+31.236)
3rd. Piper ALLMAN 6:17.896 (+42.21)
4th. Kaytlin MELVIN 6:52.088 (+1:16.400)
5th. Mazie HAYDEN 6:56.570 (+1:20.882)
