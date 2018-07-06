Pinkbike.com
Qualifying Results: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018
Jul 6, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
FULL RESULTS AND LIVE TIMING
.
Junior Women
1st. HOLL Valentina 4:48.096
2nd. NEWKIRK Anna 5:02.896 +14.800
3rd. JOHNSET Mille 5:10.374 +22.025
4th. ZIBASA Paula 5:17.121 +29.025
5th. SORIANO Samantha 5:20.465 +32.369
.
