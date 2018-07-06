RACING

Qualifying Results: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018

Jul 6, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Dakotah Norton blowing up holes left and right and he aggressively made his way down the track right from the get do.

Junior Women

1st. HOLL Valentina 4:48.096
2nd. NEWKIRK Anna 5:02.896 +14.800
3rd. JOHNSET Mille 5:10.374 +22.025
4th. ZIBASA Paula 5:17.121 +29.025
5th. SORIANO Samantha 5:20.465 +32.369

FULL RESULTS AND LIVE TIMING.

