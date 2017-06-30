RACING

Qualifying Results - Vallnord DH World Cup 2017

Jun 30, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Elite Men

1 // Troy Brosnan
2 // Greg Minnaar
3 // Loris Vergier


Elite Women

1 // Tracey Hannah
2 // Myriam Nicole
3 // Marine Cabirou


Junior Men

1 // Fin Illes
2 // Matt Walker
3 // Kade Edwards



Junior Women

1 // Megan James
2 // Melanie Chappaz
3 // Beatrice Migliorini




38 Comments

  • + 29
 Would love to see Brosnan get that monkey off his back and get another win.
And how good are the Syndicate? Luca is such a slouch in 7th place.
  • + 1
 Came to say the same thing. He's a great racer, & deserves more success than he gets. Just goes to show how competitive the sharp end of the men's field is these days.
  • + 19
 Minnaar is on a mission this year. So steady in every run!
  • + 52
 ...since 2001
  • + 7
 Troy is on it right now!! Great win at Cranworx too...
  • + 1
 Interesting to see some of the time gaps, the top 5 are some way ahead of the rest of the field - go 7 seconds behind Troy and you are lucky to break that top 10, go another 7 seconds slower and you are out of the top 30.

Just to qualify you have to be absolutely on it - How many qualify per round for men, is it 70?
  • + 1
 Top 80 qualify + protected riders... with Mark Beaumont just missing the cut this time Frown
  • + 5
 Soooooooooo 29ers aren't dead!!!!!
  • + 11
 I think Danny Hart nailed it when he said he hadn't spent enough time on one to feel comfortable yet. Compare this to Minnaar who has. It will be a year of indecision followed by an off season of lots of testing from all teams. 2018 should be a bit more conclusive or it will be down to what people feel comfortable on....
  • + 3
 @fartymarty: I'm waiting for Greenland to get back on 26 so the comment party will be on fire again!!!
www.vitalmtb.com/features/Maybe-26-Aint-Dead-Is-Laurie-Greenland-Being-Serious,1853
  • + 1
 @fartymarty: I think the same is true of the intense boys with Moir quoted as saying he spends a lot of time on his 29er trail/enduro bike.... 29ers are a different thing and take some time to adjust to
  • + 0
 Rachel Atherton 15 secondes behind the top spot. Well, I guess this is because of her injury, but that's a good news to me, to see other girls winning haha Let's go Pompooooon
  • + 1
 Syndicate this year have the strongest team and all of them ride fast with 29er...
  • + 1
 Driving on route to vallnord to watch the final tomorrow yeeeooo.. just another 50km
  • + 1
 Intense and commencal made a 29er that riders like... also Nicole.. Sorry for missin Thirion.. was very fast
  • - 1
 It's sorting out. Big guys on big wheels for the most part. Luca being the current exception. This is tight racing and it should be awesome. I hope the weather keeps it a fair fight!
  • + 2
 Hhhhmmmm wondering if the v10 was always ment for a 29er
  • + 2
 Wow, syndicate nailed it ! Big Grin
  • + 1
 Good to see blenki up there! Hope he shreds it for the finals
  • + 1
 Are there really 100 less women racing then men? Jesus.
  • + 1
 Shaping up to be a gladiatorial Minnar v Gwin slugfest this year
  • + 1
 3 Aussies in the top 10. Guaranteed.
  • + 1
 I want another Wyn and Hart conversation.

"...you never."
  • + 2
 Who's Rollin 29s
  • + 2
 SC and Intense.
  • + 1
 @hyperpower88:

And commencal
  • + 1
 @barbasma: Brannigan is back on 27.5, not sue about the other Commencal riders.
  • + 2
 29aintdead
  • + 0
 All the big hitters up top yee harr!!
  • + 0
 If I don't get a Wyntv episode soon I'm going to cry.
  • + 0
 Then I have good news for you, my friend.

www.pinkbike.com/news/wyntv-andorra-dh-world-cup-2017-track-walk.html
  • + 0
 The goat still showing the young guns how it's done!
  • - 3
 How come almost everyone is backing out of the 29 business? The big wheels were supposed to be perfect for steep and technical tracks
  • + 6
 2 in top 3. 3 in top 7. ??
  • + 1
 @enduro29erHack: It may be 5 in the top 10. Moir is on 29; is Brannigan?
  • - 1
 @dhx42: Hart, Fairclough, Mudd backed out, I'm pretty sure there was someone else. I may have exaggerated, but still surprising given the alleged pros of 29 wheels
  • + 3
 @dhx42: Nope, Brannigan is back on 27.5, as is the Mondraker, Bergamont, Trek and Scott teams. Currently only SC and Intense rolling on the big wheels.
  • + 4
 @nhp890: Confidence is hugely important in DH, if a rider isnt 100% about the bike it will slow them down way more than the potential gains 29" wheels bring.

The SC boys have obviously put the work in testing and are happy with where the bikes are at, it shows too.

Post a Comment



