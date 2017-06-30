Qualifying Results - Vallnord DH World Cup 2017

Elite Men
1 // Troy Brosnan
2 // Greg Minnaar
3 // Loris Vergier
Elite Women
1 // Tracey Hannah
2 // Myriam Nicole
3 // Marine Cabirou
Junior Men
1 // Fin Illes
2 // Matt Walker
3 // Kade Edwards
Junior Women
1 // Megan James
2 // Melanie Chappaz
3 // Beatrice Migliorini
And how good are the Syndicate? Luca is such a slouch in 7th place.
Just to qualify you have to be absolutely on it - How many qualify per round for men, is it 70?
"...you never."
And commencal
The SC boys have obviously put the work in testing and are happy with where the bikes are at, it shows too.
