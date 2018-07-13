Qualifying Results: Vallnord DH World Cup 2018

.
Elite Men
1st. SHAW Luca 4:09.363
2nd. HART Danny 4:11.926 +2.563
3rd. GREENLAND Laurie 4:11.932 +2.569
4th. MACDONALD Brook 4:13.122 +3.759
5th. ESTAQUE Thomas 4:13.626 +4.263
Elite Women
1st. ATHERTON Rachel 04:52.932
2nd. HANNAH Tracey 05:05.645 +12.713
3rd. SEAGRAVE Tahnee 05:06.526 +13.594
4th. SIEGENTHALER Emilie 05:10.556 +17.624
5th. RAVANEL Cécile 05:14.927 +21.995
Junior Men
1st. KERR Henry 4:25.320
2nd. DAPRELA Thibaut 4:27.584 +2.264
3rd. EDWARDS Kade 4:30.377 +5.057
4th. SAURER Elia 4:33.104 +7.784
5th. EDMONDSON Jamie 4:33.683 +8.363
Junior Women
1st. HOLL Valentina 5:17.449
2nd. NEWKIRK Anna 5:40.879 +23.430
3rd. JOHNSET Mille 5:50.973 +33.524
4th. ZIBASA Paula 5:56.425 +38.976
5th. SORIANO Samantha 6:20.809 +1:03.360
.
49 Comments
Luca is one of 8 people to ever win 3 or more qualifiers in one year.
Thomas Estaque got a win on sector 4.
Hugo Frixtalon 4th at sector 3, that's the first steep section of the track. Se seems to do well on that stuff haha.
Laurie won sector 5 by .7 with the top 5 only being separated by 1.5 on that sector. I think that puts to rest anyone who thought his fitness was an issue at Val di Sole, especially since Vallnord is the most physical track of the year.
Rachel is insane.
worldcup.eliotjackson.com/results
Its a sea of red, white and blue.
PS, California alone has a better economy than the entire UK. Must be all those industrious criminals you sent our way.
Thanks for pointing out that Gwin has never finished a race too, especially not with a flat tire or broken chain, and has definitely never EVER podiumed.
But for reals, what you guys, the frenchies and the Anzacs are bringing to the table these days is so damn impressive. As a commonwealth criminal, I hope to see Luca, Harrison and Dak continue to push for top results. And a big hell yeah for Gee! That's a solid time and hopefully an indication he's getting back to form (now just stay on yer bike). Can't freakin' wait until tomorrow...
