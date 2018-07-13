RACING

Qualifying Results: Vallnord DH World Cup 2018

Jul 13, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
No one hit this corner with more authority than Danny Hart.

FULL RESULTS AND LIVE TIMING.

Elite Men
1st. SHAW Luca 4:09.363
2nd. HART Danny 4:11.926 +2.563
3rd. GREENLAND Laurie 4:11.932 +2.569
4th. MACDONALD Brook 4:13.122 +3.759
5th. ESTAQUE Thomas 4:13.626 +4.263
Elite Women
1st. ATHERTON Rachel 04:52.932
2nd. HANNAH Tracey 05:05.645 +12.713
3rd. SEAGRAVE Tahnee 05:06.526 +13.594
4th. SIEGENTHALER Emilie 05:10.556 +17.624
5th. RAVANEL Cécile 05:14.927 +21.995




Junior Men

1st. KERR Henry 4:25.320
2nd. DAPRELA Thibaut 4:27.584 +2.264
3rd. EDWARDS Kade 4:30.377 +5.057
4th. SAURER Elia 4:33.104 +7.784
5th. EDMONDSON Jamie 4:33.683 +8.363
Junior Women

1st. HOLL Valentina 5:17.449
2nd. NEWKIRK Anna 5:40.879 +23.430
3rd. JOHNSET Mille 5:50.973 +33.524
4th. ZIBASA Paula 5:56.425 +38.976
5th. SORIANO Samantha 6:20.809 +1:03.360




FULL RESULTS AND LIVE TIMING.

49 Comments

  • + 82
 Couple of little stats for you guys:
Luca is one of 8 people to ever win 3 or more qualifiers in one year.
Thomas Estaque got a win on sector 4.
Hugo Frixtalon 4th at sector 3, that's the first steep section of the track. Se seems to do well on that stuff haha.
Laurie won sector 5 by .7 with the top 5 only being separated by 1.5 on that sector. I think that puts to rest anyone who thought his fitness was an issue at Val di Sole, especially since Vallnord is the most physical track of the year.

Rachel is insane.

worldcup.eliotjackson.com/results
  • + 12
 Rachel got the 10th biggest qualifying margin ever.
  • + 5
 Race replay visualization is so cool ! Very good work, Eliot.
  • + 5
 And another curious stat: if qually is anything to judge finals by my fantasy team will drop another 1000 spots down Big Grin
  • + 0
 pineapple pens are a thing.
  • + 2
 Thank you, Eliot! If only we could change fantasy league team after qualification Wink
  • + 3
 I always look forward to @EliotJackson bike nerds stats. I proudly fly my bike nerd flag next to his!! Keep it coming man! Big Grin
  • + 1
 @EliotJackson - when you were racing at the WC level did you brake down the data this much to help you improve your stats and see where you needed to work harder to close gaps? Or did really delving into the data become a bigger hobby after you stopped racing at that level and you just like data?
  • + 1
 @Lastpikd: Well I'll be going to MSA so hopefully I can still race at that level haha! Buuuut, that's kind of the main reason I built it because as a rider, you COULDN'T break anything down because you didn't have it. The best response has been from all the riders. We all hated trying to calculate out split times in our heads and not being able to find overall standings, etc. I've always been a nerd people just didn't know it haha Wink
  • + 20
 CA'MON LUCA GET IT!!!!! (knocking on wood)
  • + 20
 Looks like Rach is back...!
  • + 4
 Nearly 13 seconds! .... yep, shes back!
  • + 1
 @ajayflex: Exactly. She is on fire after missing the top step by such a slim margin last weekend.
  • + 9
 The top 20 Mens is more like the French / British Commonwealth champs.
Its a sea of red, white and blue.
  • + 4
 Numero uno
  • + 2
 Greg will throw a little bit of Green in the mix when he returns
  • - 2
 @Jimmy0: But he cant finish a race Big Grin Oh and America is pretty much a commonwealth country since we created you with criminals in the 16/1700s.
  • - 1
 @stretchza: I was so gutted about him this year. Really wanted him to beat Gwin. Seems like such a nice guy.
  • + 1
 @hostforaxenomorph: yep! Nailed it! I wish everyone was as smart as you.

PS, California alone has a better economy than the entire UK. Must be all those industrious criminals you sent our way.

Thanks for pointing out that Gwin has never finished a race too, especially not with a flat tire or broken chain, and has definitely never EVER podiumed.
  • + 1
 @hostforaxenomorph: Criminals perhaps, but we do have dentists...sh!t, so does that mean we're responsible for the popularity of $12K plastic bikes?

But for reals, what you guys, the frenchies and the Anzacs are bringing to the table these days is so damn impressive. As a commonwealth criminal, I hope to see Luca, Harrison and Dak continue to push for top results. And a big hell yeah for Gee! That's a solid time and hopefully an indication he's getting back to form (now just stay on yer bike). Can't freakin' wait until tomorrow...
  • + 9
 Eddie Masters in 10th, get it son!
  • + 1
 Fuckin oath mate!
  • + 7
 Tomorrow's gonna be tiiiiiight like a toiger
  • + 4
 As much I like Rachel as Pro rider and uncountable Probs for her incredible results but i liked it more when it was not that obvious that she'll take the win. but for sure, gold for the best!
  • + 3
 Tight racing is always more entertaining. The other women need to step up their game. Rachel has the affect of forcing everyone to get better. The women's field is better now than it has been in a long while. However, Rachel is still miles above everyone else. Seagrave is showing improvement for sure.
  • + 6
 Bruni crashed right in front of me, between the 2 doubles after the 2nd bridge, about 500m from the start
  • + 8
 What happened to Loic ?
  • + 10
 He stopped for a tug part way down apparently.
  • + 1
 @murfio: Not again!
  • + 3
 My fantasy skills are just like Luca, really good in qualies and then something usually falls apart in the finals. Really hope he gets the win tomorrow.
  • + 6
 GO LUCA!!!!!!
  • + 3
 Good to see Phil Atwill getting up there after his knee injury. He’s looking stronger than ever.
  • + 3
 That Frixtalon kid is gonna get his dream come true and be a full on sponsored rider next year.
  • + 2
 Oh look, Vali Holl is only up by 2.3 seconds ...... oh wait, no never mind that's actually 23 seconds.
  • + 1
 She would be 7th in qualies in the Elite women. Smile
  • + 1
 Exactly. The women's field is sorely lacking competition and depth. Looks like Vali will step in where Rachel leaves off onece she retires.
  • + 3
 Marine Cabirou - crash or mechanical?
  • + 3
 Good to see Moir and Bruce Klein off the injured list.
  • + 2
 Holy shit, if those boys can do that for finals.... That's like my whole fantasy team haha
  • + 2
 What happened to SuperBruni and Finn Iles (19th place no good)?
  • + 3
 Mark Wallace is down in the 60s. Must have had something go wrong.
  • + 2
 @Ride406orDie: Fortunately, Mark is protected.
  • + 1
 Rachel ain 't screwing complete Beast mode! Vale Hole Ain't screwing around either!
  • + 1
 Valentina Holl would have placed 7th in pro women! whoa! That's fast
  • + 1
 Looking good for some league points.
  • + 1
 Brendog on the live feed - get in son
  • + 1
 I believe it's only top 25 on live feed
  • + 1
 I think Rach is gonna win the womens race
  • + 1
 Good to see rachel back on form...

