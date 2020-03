Results:



Men:



1st. Dakotah Norton: 2:33.671

2nd. Neko Mulally: +1.643

3rd. Luca Shaw: +1.833

4th. Magnus Manson: +4.698

5th. Steven Walton: +7.263





Women:



1st. Frida Ronning: 3:06.178

2nd. Kera Linn: +13.855

3rd. Ella Erickson: +23.633

4th. Lorena Dromundo: +27.491

5th. Mazie Hayden: +27.792





With qualifying complete at the 2020 Tennessee National downhill check out who will be last out of the start hut in finals.