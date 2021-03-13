Qualifying Results: Windrock Tennessee National 2021

Mar 13, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Kailey Skelton

The US DH series kicks off with a stacked field of riders for the Tennessee National. In the Elite Men's racing, Luca Shaw comes out on top with a lead of just 0.96 seconds over Dakotah Norton. Completing the top three is Charlie Harrison falling just over a second behind the quickest qualifying time.

For the Elite Women, Kailey Skelton takes the fastest time with a significant 4.54 second lead on Frida Helena Ronning with Caroline Washam over 12 seconds behind in third place.

Check out the full results from qualifying below.



Results:


Elite Men:

1st. Luca Shaw: 2:20.32
2nd. Dakotah Norton: +0.96
3rd. Charlie Harrison: +1.03
4th. Aaron Gwin: +2.84
5th. Steven Walton: +3.88


Elite Women:

1st. Kailey Skelton: 2:51.58
2nd. Frida Helena Ronning: +4.54
3rd. Caroline Washam: +12.69
4th. Mazie Hayden: +17.24
5th. Kaia Jensen: +29.42



Cat1 17-18 Men:

1st. Chris Grice: 2:25.60
2nd. Keegan Rowley: +9.60
3rd. Dean Lindsey: +11.56
4th. Brooks Hudson: +17.30
5th. Eric Jackson: +18.80




Full Results:

Elite Men:


Elite Women:


Cat1 17-18 Men:




4 Comments

  • 1 0
 I can't believe that rude is 22s behind the pace. He's a monster on a bike and I thought he had legit WC pace on an enduro bike. Does anyone know why he's so far behind?
  • 1 0
 He's probably not on a downhill bike since Yeti doesn't make one. Windrock looks pretty gnarly, so that's likely a significant disadvantage on a course like this.
  • 1 0
 Is that Vlad from academy? If it is i did not give that guy enough credit.
  • 2 0
 It is vlad from PB academy. Rode with him at an enduro.. guy is a beast on a bike. PB academy didn’t show off how fast he is.

