Qualifying Results: Windrock Tennessee National 2021

Results:



Elite Men:



1st. Luca Shaw: 2:20.32

2nd. Dakotah Norton: +0.96

3rd. Charlie Harrison: +1.03

4th. Aaron Gwin: +2.84

5th. Steven Walton: +3.88





Elite Women:



1st. Kailey Skelton: 2:51.58

2nd. Frida Helena Ronning: +4.54

3rd. Caroline Washam: +12.69

4th. Mazie Hayden: +17.24

5th. Kaia Jensen: +29.42







Cat1 17-18 Men:



1st. Chris Grice: 2:25.60

2nd. Keegan Rowley: +9.60

3rd. Dean Lindsey: +11.56

4th. Brooks Hudson: +17.30

5th. Eric Jackson: +18.80







The US DH series kicks off with a stacked field of riders for the Tennessee National. In the Elite Men's racing, Luca Shaw comes out on top with a lead of justseconds over Dakotah Norton. Completing the top three is Charlie Harrison falling just over a second behind the quickest qualifying time.For the Elite Women, Kailey Skelton takes the fastest time with a significantsecond lead on Frida Helena Ronning with Caroline Washam over 12 seconds behind in third place.Check out the full results from qualifying below.