Qualifying Results: Windrock Tennessee National 2021

The US DH series kicks off with a stacked field of riders for the Tennessee National. In the Elite Men's racing, Luca Shaw comes out on top with a lead of just 0.96
seconds over Dakotah Norton. Completing the top three is Charlie Harrison falling just over a second behind the quickest qualifying time.
For the Elite Women, Kailey Skelton takes the fastest time with a significant 4.54
second lead on Frida Helena Ronning with Caroline Washam over 12 seconds behind in third place.
Check out the full results from qualifying below.
Results:
Elite Men:
1st. Luca Shaw: 2:20.32
2nd. Dakotah Norton: +0.96
3rd. Charlie Harrison: +1.03
4th. Aaron Gwin: +2.84
5th. Steven Walton: +3.88
Elite Women:
1st. Kailey Skelton: 2:51.58
2nd. Frida Helena Ronning: +4.54
3rd. Caroline Washam: +12.69
4th. Mazie Hayden: +17.24
5th. Kaia Jensen: +29.42
Cat1 17-18 Men:
1st. Chris Grice: 2:25.60
2nd. Keegan Rowley: +9.60
3rd. Dean Lindsey: +11.56
4th. Brooks Hudson: +17.30
5th. Eric Jackson: +18.80
Full Results:Elite Men:Elite Women:Cat1 17-18 Men:
4 Comments
Post a Comment