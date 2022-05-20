Qualifying Start List for the Fort William DH World Cup 2022

May 20, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Following today's timed training here is the start list for tomorrow's qualifying at the Fort William World Cup. Check out who is set to take part below.

Junior Women


Junior Men


Elite Women


Elite Men





Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Specialized



