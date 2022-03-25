close
Qualifying Start List: Lourdes DH World Cup 2022

Mar 25, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  
Myriam Nicole drops into the fish area of a run that would land her in 3rd spot.

Without further ado, here we have the start list for tomorrow's qualifying and seeding at the first downhill World Cup race of the season.

Junior Women


Junior Men


Elite Women


Elite Men





Not sure which riders to pick? These articles from Beta MTB may help!

Fantasy DH League: 4 Under-The-Radar Picks From a Fantasy Expert
The Lead-up to Lourdes: Andrew Neethling's Pace Predictions Ahead of the World Cup Opener
Andrew Neethling: World Cup Team Moves - Highs, Lows & Rider Predictions


5 Comments

  • 1 0
 A lot of fast guys are starting later. Is there strategy to that?

Finn Iles for example, top in training, but 39th in Qualifying.

Do they sandbag to get a later start order?
  • 2 0
 Where's the probuilds racing team? Couldn't find it
  • 1 0
 Ope..nevermind, found it!
  • 2 0
 Does that mean no TV coverage for Neko?
  • 1 0
 No. That depends on where he qualifies tomorrow. I think the top 20 and protected riders are televised.

Post a Comment



