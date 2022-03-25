close
Qualifying Start List: Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
Mar 25, 2022
by
Alicia Leggett
Without further ado, here we have the start list for tomorrow's qualifying and seeding at the first downhill World Cup race of the season.
Junior Women
Junior Men
Elite Women
Elite Men
5 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
PHeller
(19 mins ago)
A lot of fast guys are starting later. Is there strategy to that?
Finn Iles for example, top in training, but 39th in Qualifying.
Do they sandbag to get a later start order?
[Reply]
2
0
nimble9378
(22 mins ago)
Where's the probuilds racing team? Couldn't find it
[Reply]
1
0
nimble9378
(20 mins ago)
Ope..nevermind, found it!
[Reply]
2
0
fabwizard
(21 mins ago)
Does that mean no TV coverage for Neko?
[Reply]
1
0
philthyphill
(18 mins ago)
No. That depends on where he qualifies tomorrow. I think the top 20 and protected riders are televised.
[Reply]
