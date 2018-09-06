RACING

Qualifying Start Lists: Lenzerheide DH World Championships 2018

Sep 6, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Danny Hart loves to be first man down for every session. And also last man down come to think of it.

See who is going to be starting when.


Elite Men


Elite Women



Junior Men


Junior Women


5 Comments

  • + 1
 If start driving now could get there by Sunday to watch live? but you see a lot more on big screen, so happy to watch on a smaller screen
  • + 4
 #IAmGeeAtherton
  • + 4
 Worlds needs a Wild Card...where they could "invite" a handful of riders they deem worthy to "F" up the soup!
  • + 1
 Hope the hotseat is comfortable as Greg Minnaar is going to be sat in it for a while.
  • + 1
 Did they add a real qualifying this year or did I miss it before?

