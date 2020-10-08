Qualifying Start Lists - Leogang DH World Champs 2020

Oct 8, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Team MS Mondraker scoping out big Bertha.

Check out who will be on the start line tomorrow for qualifying.


Elite Men:



Elite Women:



Junior Men:



Junior Women:




Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Leogang Dh World Champs 2020 World Championships 2020 World Cup DH


2 Comments

  • 1 1
 THIS IS GOING TO BE A BIGGER SHIT SHOW THAN WORLD CHAMPS IN VAL DI SOLE! I CANNOT WAIT!!!
  • 1 0
 Wish to see Rachel, but she isn’t there

Post a Comment



