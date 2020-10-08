Pinkbike.com
Qualifying Start Lists - Leogang DH World Champs 2020
Oct 8, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
Check out who will be on the start line tomorrow for qualifying.
Elite Men:
Elite Women:
Junior Men:
Junior Women:
Posted In:
Racing and Events
DH Racing
Leogang Dh World Champs 2020
World Championships 2020
World Cup DH
2 Comments
scott-townes
(5 mins ago)
THIS IS GOING TO BE A BIGGER SHIT SHOW THAN WORLD CHAMPS IN VAL DI SOLE! I CANNOT WAIT!!!
cavitand
(2 mins ago)
Wish to see Rachel, but she isn’t there
