Qualifying Start Lists: Lousa World Cup DH 2020 - Round 4
Oct 30, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
Check out who will be on the start line for qualifying today for the second race this week in Lousa.
Elite Men:
Elite Women:
Junior Men:
Junior Women:
Racing and Events
DH Racing
Lousa World Cup Dh 2020
World Cup DH
3 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
4
0
Mirks
Plus
(2 hours ago)
Incredible that Mikayla Parton is starting, her crash was horrendous yesterday
I hope she is okay.
[Reply]
2
0
Augustus-G
(19 mins ago)
That was one ugly lawn dart of a crash for sure and certain. According to her (Instagram Page) she has a very sore "head, neck & body" and will not be racing further this weekend. Thankfully no mention of anything broken.
[Reply]
2
0
TrueScotsman
(2 hours ago)
Round 3? Round 4 surely?
[Reply]
