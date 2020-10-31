Qualifying Start Lists: Lousa World Cup DH 2020 - Round 4

Oct 30, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Greg Minnaar looking for grip during practice making mental notes of where he can push a little harder without too much consequence.

Check out who will be on the start line for qualifying today for the second race this week in Lousa.




Elite Men:



Elite Women:



Junior Men:



Junior Women:




3 Comments

  • 4 0
 Incredible that Mikayla Parton is starting, her crash was horrendous yesterday Frown I hope she is okay.
  • 2 0
 That was one ugly lawn dart of a crash for sure and certain. According to her (Instagram Page) she has a very sore "head, neck & body" and will not be racing further this weekend. Thankfully no mention of anything broken.
  • 2 0
 Round 3? Round 4 surely?

