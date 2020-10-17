Qualifying Start Lists: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 - Round 2

Oct 17, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Loris Vergier full gas to the finish. A six second gap on the rest of the field is no easy feat. Can he pull it off again Sunday

Check out who will be on the start line for qualifying today for the second race this week in Maribor.




Elite Men:



Elite Women:



Junior Men:



Junior Women:




Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Maribor World Cup Dh 2020 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Leogang Downhill World Championships 2020
184624 views
First Look: Specialized's New Carbon Stumpjumper Ditches the Horst Link
116463 views
Final Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 - Round 1
74855 views
Qualifying Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020
64553 views
First Ride: 2021 Norco Shore - Freeride's Alive
64398 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk Turns an Abandoned Mine into the Ultimate Line - Raw 100 V6
55569 views
First Ride: 2021 Nukeproof Mega
55403 views
Vali Höll Out of World Champs After a Serious Crash in Practice
52984 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008098
Mobile Version of Website