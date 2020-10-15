Qualifying Start Lists: Maribor DH World Cup 2020

Oct 15, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Marine Cabirou emerging from the darkness on her way to the fastest time in timed training.

Check out who will be on the start line for qualifying today.


Elite Men:



Elite Women:



Junior Men:



Junior Women:




