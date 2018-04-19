Quarq's TyreWiz Lets You Check Your Tire Pressure With Your Phone - Sea Otter 2018



You're part way through a ride when a small icon begins blinking on your cycling computer. You take a closer look, and realize that the alert is regarding your tire pressure – it's dropped below the minimum acceptable level, allowing you to pull over and take care of the leak before it gets too severe. Not too long ago that would have seemed like a something from a sci-fi movie, but with Quarq's new TyreWiz it's an entirely feasible scenario.



The small device threads into a removable valve core Presta valve, in either a tube or tubeless setup, and then monitors tire pressure every second. That information is sent via Bluetooth or ANT+ to a phone or computer, where riders can see their current tire pressure, and set up alerts if the pressure becomes too high or low (there are also LED lights on the unit that indicate if the pressure is within the specified range). Quarq say the device has a +/-2% level of accuracy, and it will measure tire pressure down to the tenth of a pound.







The TyreWiz transmits its data to either a computer or a phone, and alerts can be set to indicate if the pressure becomes too low or high.