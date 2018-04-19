PINKBIKE TECH

Quarq's TyreWiz Lets You Check Your Tire Pressure With Your Phone - Sea Otter 2018

Apr 19, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  
TyreWiz

You're part way through a ride when a small icon begins blinking on your cycling computer. You take a closer look, and realize that the alert is regarding your tire pressure – it's dropped below the minimum acceptable level, allowing you to pull over and take care of the leak before it gets too severe. Not too long ago that would have seemed like a something from a sci-fi movie, but with Quarq's new TyreWiz it's an entirely feasible scenario.

The small device threads into a removable valve core Presta valve, in either a tube or tubeless setup, and then monitors tire pressure every second. That information is sent via Bluetooth or ANT+ to a phone or computer, where riders can see their current tire pressure, and set up alerts if the pressure becomes too high or low (there are also LED lights on the unit that indicate if the pressure is within the specified range). Quarq say the device has a +/-2% level of accuracy, and it will measure tire pressure down to the tenth of a pound.


TyreWiz
The TyreWiz transmits its data to either a computer or a phone, and alerts can be set to indicate if the pressure becomes too low or high.
TyreWiz
The Wiz family.

The waterproof and dustproof unit takes a CR1632 battery that's claimed to provide a 300 hour run time, and weighs a scant 10 grams. The price isn't quite as low as the weight, and at $199 USD for two devices it'll likely be something that only the most dedicated tech geeks will gravitate towards.

It might not be for everyone, but it will be interesting to see exactly where and how the TyreWiz gets used. What if you were able to see a rider's tire pressure in real time as they flew down the rubble-strewn World Cup DH track this weekend in Croatia? Or if you could check the pressures of an entire fleet of rental bikes without even needing to pull out the floor pump? Analog, non-remote gauges aren't going anywhere, but the TyreWiz is likely to start showing up in a variety of places once it becomes available this June.



www.quarq.com

MENTIONS: @SeaOtterClassic


24 Comments

  • + 6
 the core of the problem here is the price. knocked the wind clean out of me seeing that. this is just not going to inflate interest at that price. rocked me to the core knowing people might actually have time mid run to check if there tyre pressure has dropped?
  • + 9
 Best April fools so far
  • + 8
 If I sell my phone, I can afford these.
  • + 3
 wait but then...
  • + 3
 What would go 'full enduro' is the have a mini gas cylinder attached to the value that would allow a few PSI changes on the fly. So you could add a few PSI whilst transferring between stages, then let down a few PSI for the timed run. Would save having on carrying around a pump.
  • + 1
 House it entirely within a thru axle, and feed the air through a hollow spoke, electronically actuated so you can achieve a perfect 28.99 psi at all times!
  • + 6
 Yes I know my tires leak air. I don’t need a $200 widget on my valve stem to tell me that.
  • + 1
 And to make your wheel unbalanced.
  • + 3
 @cunning-linguist, you could probably cut off one knob on the other side to make up for that 10 grams. And what about all that sealant sloshing around inside the tire? What does that do to the balance?
  • + 1
 @slumgullion: Centrifugal force spreads the sealant evenly when riding, no imbalance.
  • + 5
 Why not have it at the base of the valve, inside the rim like most high end cars do? At least it is out of harms way there.
  • + 5
 What happens when it full of tubeless tire sealant?
  • + 4
 There's an app for that.
  • + 3
 Things we've never needed.
  • + 2
 Why doesn't the device a mini LCD to display the values. Why does it need a smartphone?
  • + 1
 Isn't it part of the data acquisition for the shock wizz, sus set up etc.. if not, then........ pointless invention of the year
  • + 4
 #whitepeople
  • + 1
 #privilege
  • + 1
 #dentists ????
  • + 1
 I’m sorry .........what???
  • + 2
 neat
  • + 1
 As long as the price for the Shockwiz comes down.
  • - 2
 does it come with a reach around?

