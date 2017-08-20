Queen Kintner and King Loron Crowned - Crankworx Whistler 2017







In 2015, Crankworx introduced a new concept to their events, one that would give riders more reason to follow the series as best they could through it’s (then) three stops around the globe: Rotorua, Les Gets, and Whistler. The King and Queen of Crankworx is a title given to the rider that shows the most varied skill throughout the series, participating and performing in different events in an effort to top the overall points series for the whole of Crankworx (this is in addition to particular event series overalls like the Pumptrack Challenge Series Champion, for example).



This title, and the whopping $25k USD prize purse for the top male and female that it comes with, gave a number of riders renewed vigour to train and come to the Crankworx events with new tricks, more speed, and greater fitness, elevating the level of competition around the world while also seriously rewarding the riders for their efforts. Those riders in 2015 were Anneke Beerton and Bernard Kerr and in 2016 it was Jill Kintner and Tomas Slavik.



For 2017, an extra stop was added to the Crankworx World Tour: Innsbruck. Now with four stops and more riders eager for the reward on offer, the series saw even more competitors spending their off-season training in order to improve on their weaknesses, or increase their strengths ahead of the first round in Rotorua, New Zealand. With many stating during the off-season that they were focused on taking the King, or Queen title for 2017 it was shaping up to be a good one.





Jill and Caroline pushed each other to new levels and in innsbruck we saw our first dead-heat in pumptrack, as a result. Jill and Caroline pushed each other to new levels and in innsbruck we saw our first dead-heat in pumptrack, as a result.



Arriving in New Zealand, it was pretty clear who had been doing their homework, with particular riders showing new tricks, speed, and fitness in areas they previously lacked it, or showing more than they had previously. One of those riders was Adrien Loron, who showed up to Dual Speed and Style with new tricks and more confidence. Loron, who was previously known as a pumptrack kid, had obviously been putting in work and he managed a second in Dual Speed and Style, with Jakub Vencl pipping him for the win. Unfortunately he finished with a second in pumptrack too, with local ripper Keegan Wright keeping the title on home soil. Loron also took part in the Air DH, finishing with a thirteenth place.





All season Loron showed more comfort with throwing tricks at speed, in a race situation than he ever has before.. All season Loron showed more comfort with throwing tricks at speed, in a race situation than he ever has before..





On the women’s side, Jill Kintner came out even stronger than before. The already incredible rider and defending queen showed that she hadn’t simply maintained through the off-season, but was pushing for gains. While Kintner came out swinging, one of her fiercest competitors, Caroline Buchanan, returned with her eye on the series. After an incredible battle, Buchanan came away with the victory in the pumptrack, with Jill going on to better her in the Air DH, just nine-hundredths of a second off winner, Vaea Verbeeck.



With the stage set the World Tour kicked into full swing, with victories traded at each stop and event, keeping it close coming into the final stop in Whistler. Jill and Buchanan were on their own planet, but don’t forget Tracey Hannah. The World Cup Downhill racer finished the series of in second after a succession of wins and second place finishes in the downhill events (Air DH included), with the sheer amount of events and success in many of them, being the difference that allowed Jill to come out on top. After Kintner took the victory in an insane battle on the slalom track—one of her absolute favorite formats—her second Queen of Crankworx in as many years was secured.





All Hail Queen Jill



The men’s race was equally competitive, with all around ripper and good times specialist, Mitch Ropelato nipping at Loron’s heels coming into the final stop. This, with Mitch unfortunately racking up a number of third place finishes, shows the variety of skill in his riding. But it wasn’t to be. Loron was too strong in the events that he focused on, even surprising everyone with a win in the Fox Air DH on Whistler’s A-Line—a win no one would have pegged him for (he finished thirteenth in the same event in 2016). After that, despite Loron not doing as well as one would expect in either slalom or pumptrack it was too late for Ropelato to take top honours.





King Loron, Crowned



After another year of great competition around the globe Jill and Adrien are the most consistent of the Crankworx World Tour. Looking at the overall points, the amount of events participated in is also a definite factor in the winners being crowned. Will we see more riders take part in more events in 2017, or will someone come out swinging and completely dominate a particular few? Time will tell, but with more than six months between now and the first event of 2018 one thing is for sure, riders will be going back to the drawing board to see where and how they can improve, or strengthen their riding in preparation for 2018.



