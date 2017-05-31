Queen Kintner on the Hunt in Crankworx Doubleheader

With plenty of ink spilled on her tearful Olympic end, Australian Caroline Buchanan is taking charge of her own story with a year-long video project, #enjoytheride, and hopes of attending a Crankworx coronation. Photo: Fraser Britton.





Reigning Queen of Crankworx, American Jill Kintner, is heading into June with an all-defining mission: fend off Australian Olympian Caroline Buchanan.



After racing her entire 2016 season with a substantial lead, just 25 points now separate Kintner and Buchanan in the race to secure the Crown and be known as the best all-round mountain bike athlete in the world—and Buchanan is out front.





NZ wasn’t perfect, this time, (but) I have faith in the amount of work I put into training and my riding ability for the rest of the series. It’s good to have a challenge, and it will motivate me to refine my skills and put what I learned to use. — Jill Kintner



Kintner charged through the 2016 season, taking her Crown by a considerable berth. Yet while 25 points hardly leave her behind, she is in new territory with a competitor primed by the sting of an Olympic fourth place. Nine years her junior, Buchanan won both final rounds on the Rotorua pump track handily and regained her composure after a clapstick incident in the semi-final heat with ease.



“I was really motivated for 2017 to be a year all about #livetheride,” says Buchanan, who has created a new video and social campaign around this year’s race circuit. “…After not succeeding at two Olympic games, my focus is to not chase the podiums and the destination so much, but ride the journey and live it up.”





Vaea Verbeeck was in her element in Rotorua, earning her first Crankworx first place. Photo: Fraser Britton.





Now 26 years old, Buchanan set Crankworx aside during her Olympic preparation but says Kintner’s 2016 run left her completely stoked to return. Having logged both a BMX and Four Cross World Championship, she is hungry for a new title, and pushing herself to try new things—including the Nitro Circus mega ramp last month—is proving fruitful. She even finished just 0.56 of a second behind Kintner in the Crankworx Rotorua Air DH—Canadian Vaea Verbeeck managing to win it—though it's one discipline Kintner previously had on lockdown.





Jill Kintner pulls in for a second place finish in the Crankworx Rotorua Air DH in the final live event in New Zealand. Photo: Fraser Britton.

Buchanan got loose on the Air DH track in March and pulled in for third place. Photo: Fraser Britton.





Casey Brown shows the crowd whose boss, getting lift en route down the Air DH track. Photo: Fraser Britton.



