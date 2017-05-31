Queen Kintner on the Hunt in Crankworx Doubleheader

“It is really cool to see so many women in Crankworx riding at such a high level, with more women competing in more disciplines than ever before. At the pinnacle of it all, you have the legendary Jill Kintner and BMX crossover superstar Caroline Buchanan battling it out for the queen's throne coming out of Rotorua," says Crankworx GM Darren Kinnaird. “Both women are creating new fans as the competition grows. It's really cool to see young girls getting engaged with the sport, and choosing their heroes to cheer for. From Queen Jill signs in Whistler to chants of 'Car-o-line, Car-o-line' in Rotorua, the women of Crankworx are showcasing the very best of women in sport."
A season-long competition with a $25,000 Crown on the line is never won or lost in one round, of course, and there are other contenders who could still go the distance.
With two downhills in Les Gets, one in Innsbruck and three remaining in Whistler, the World Cup contingent may prove a force, with riders like Verbeeck, Tracey Hannah (AUS), and Emilie Siegenthaler (SUI) all very much contenders, in third, fourth and sixth, respectively, in the standings.
Generalist Katy Curd (GBR) could climb from eighth spot and Canadian Casey Brown, with her love of downhill and enduro, is still very much on the board. Brown has already been a Queen of Crankworx, in the years before the festival became a world tour, and while the whip-off may not count toward the title, she certainly owns her own stake in Crankworx history as the undefeated champion of the whip-off.
Crankworx heads to Les Gets, France, June 14–18, and Innsbruck, Austria, June 21–25, for its inaugural European doubleheader. It will be broadcast live, all season long, on Crankworx.com
and Pinkbike.com
.
All four events in the quest for the Triple Crown of Slopestyle
are broadcast live on all your devices exclusively on Red Bull TV
. The Crankworx Les Gets Slopestyle and Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle presented by Kenda are the final events of each festival. Please check the listings below for broadcast times.
You can watch the Crankworx action live this June:Crankworx Les Gets Dual Speed & Style
Thursday, June 15, 5:30–7:30 p.m. CEST
Thursday, June 15, 8:30–10:30 a.m. PST
Friday, June 16, 3:30–5:30 a.m. NZSTLes Gets Pump Track Challenge presented by RockShox
Friday, June 16, 8–10 p.m. CEST
Friday, June 16, 11–1 p.m. PST
Saturday, June 17, 6–8 a.m. NZSTCrankworx Les Gets Downhill presented by IXS
Saturday, June 17, 3:30–5:30 p.m. CEST
Saturday, June 17, 6:30–8:30 a.m. PST
Sunday, June 18, 1:30–3:30 a.m. NZSTCrankworx Les Gets Slopestyle
Sunday, June 18, 3:30–6 p.m. CEST
Sunday, June 18, 6:30–8:30 a.m. PST
Monday, June 19, 1:30–3:30 a.m. NZSTMons Royale Dual Speed & Style
Thursday, June 22, 5:30–7:30 p.m. CEST
Thursday, June 22, 8:30–10:30 a.m. PST
Friday, June 23, 3:30–5:30 a.m. NZSTRaiffeisen Club Pump Track Challenge presented by RockShox
Friday, June 23, 8–10 p.m. CEST
Friday, June 23, 11–1 p.m. PST
Saturday, June 24, 6–8 a.m. NZSTCrankworx Innsbruck Downhill presented by IXS
Saturday, June 24, 3:30–5:30 p.m. CEST
Saturday, June 24, 6:30–8:30 a.m. PST
Sunday, June 25, 1:30–3:30 a.m. NZSTCrankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle presented by Kenda
Sunday, June 25, 3:30–6:00 p.m. CEST
Sunday, June 25, 6:30–9:0 a.m. PST
Monday, June 26, 1:30–4:00 a.m. NZST
