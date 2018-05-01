Pinkbike.com
Autumnal Flow In The Southern Hemisphere - Video
Apr 30, 2018
by
Ferris Fairbairn
Follow
Following
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Queenstown, Autumn's Here
by
interrobangmotionpictures
Views: 395
Faves:
0
Comments: 0
Ferris Fairbairn rides his local Queenstown trails.
Rider - Ferris Fairbairn
Videographer - Paul Rayner
Photographer - Riley Mclay
MENTIONS:
@interrobangmotionpictures
@FerrisDH
@RileyMcLay
@monsroyale
1 Comment
Score
Time
+ 2
wilsonater
(9 hours ago)
Looks mint out there! Sick riding and some nice autumn colours, top job Paul!
[Reply]
