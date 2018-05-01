VIDEOS

Autumnal Flow In The Southern Hemisphere - Video

Apr 30, 2018
by Ferris Fairbairn  
Queenstown, Autumn's Here

by interrobangmotionpictures
Ferris Fairbairn rides his local Queenstown trails.




Rider - Ferris Fairbairn
Videographer - Paul Rayner
Photographer - Riley Mclay

MENTIONS: @interrobangmotionpictures @FerrisDH @RileyMcLay @monsroyale


1 Comment

  • + 2
 Looks mint out there! Sick riding and some nice autumn colours, top job Paul!

Post a Comment



