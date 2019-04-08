VIDEOS

Video: Queenstown Bike Park Smashing with David Mcmillan

Apr 8, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  

David Mcmillan is renowned for riding bike parks harder than anyone. So when we met up in Queenstown New Zealand, we couldn't resist getting him in front of the lens.

MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals


54 Comments

  • + 20
 Work monitor musta gone out... video's in black n white. Still makes me wanna get out and ride park like a maniac,YEW!
  • + 19
 #bermlivesmatter
  • + 7
 Berminist!
  • + 14
 Absolute shredder of a video. But where is the colour and why do we hear him breathing the whole way down?
  • + 3
 Breathing is important. Yoga. In-out-in-out... hmmm. They could ask him to not breathe next time but it would never make for a video this long.
  • + 13
 WAAAAAAAPOW!

Good riding, although that deke through the two stationary riders seemed pretty unnecessary and wouldn’t be appreciated by most.
  • + 3
 I think that because the guy on the right started moving forward, Dave chose to go behind and Dave expected the gap to open. And then the guy stopped moving, causing an unexpected squeeze.
  • + 21
 Then don't stand like a muppet blocking the entrance to a trail.
  • + 3
 Yea right, gtfo of the way of trail entrances.
  • + 2
 @m33pm33p: it amazes me how groups of friends congregate in front of trail entrances and trail crossings. Can you imagine if they pulled that shit with cars at freeway entrances and intersections?
  • + 1
 @scottym85: "don't stand like a muppet blocking the entrance" This so needs to be on a sign at the entrance to A-Line.
  • + 8
 Raw 181
  • + 3
 you did the math!
  • + 5
 Cool. Guess I'll just cancel my trip there seeing as he OBLITERATED the whole place ????????????
  • + 3
 It's crazy to me that a guy with this much skill can't crack the top 25 of an EWS race. Seems very fast on the jump lines but maybe the fitness and technical riding doesn't suit his style?
  • + 20
 Being able to smoke flow trails in a bike park is a different skill than being able to consistently ride mega-technical trails at lightspeed after only 1 practice run. He definitely has the bike handling ability to do very well in the EWS, but the two things are different enough that you can be exceptional at one without being exceptional at the other I think.
  • + 5
 "rips the bike park a new one" damn that's a gnarly tag line for a video... that'll get a click from me.
  • + 2
 I feel bad for the trail crew in Qtown, having guys like this and all the resident and visiting pros just schlappin berms all day long. Mind you, probably only have to touch up the last 3rd of every berm!
  • + 1
 Nice riding! Hate the black and white. It should have changed to colour after he hit the first trail. I watched the first minute and then skipped forward because I hated the view Frown
  • + 4
 Kinda dug the sound, it sounds like real life mountain bike riding
  • + 1
 Kinda reminded my brain of the sound your character would make when you got shot playing Goldeneye 007 on Nintendo 64. Bikes and games, those were the days.
  • + 2
 Whatever happened to vids with terrible music. Now it's all raw,raw,raw. Is this an attempt to reduce the number of music moan comments ?!?!
  • + 3
 Time for a new camera leave black and white for the 70s
  • + 1
 WOW..Great Edit!!! Guy doesn't spends much time on the ground does he? Let alone with two wheels at the same time.Smile
  • + 2
 The......STOKE......is real!
  • + 2
 That was so intense that i actually have indigestion after watching it!!!
  • + 1
 I´m really interested in rear tyre / insert?/ tubeless? / pressure combo details… xD
  • + 1
 hahaha, this guy rides his bike like he's stolen it
check out 1:29 as he shoots past the "slow down" sign.
BOOM!!
  • + 2
 I’m scruuuubmaaaaaann! Peeeeeepaaaapaaaaparapo!!!!!
  • + 1
 is he riding a 29" Stumpjumper?
  • + 1
 I've reached this conclusion that mountain bikes are kinda cool
  • + 1
 Symbiotic - Bike and Man.
  • + 1
 Nice editing, sick shredding.
  • + 1
 Yes Dude, Definitely smashed it with this one.....
  • + 1
 i want to ride like that.
  • + 1
 Good Lord......that left me dumbfounded
  • + 0
 Holy Jesus Batman, that was intense
  • + 1
 Havin it
  • + 1
 Kill. All. Berms.
  • + 1
 Wow...awesome!!
  • + 0
 stumpjumpers do it better.
  • + 1
 2:03
  • + 1
 Holy s#!t! Amazing.
  • + 1
 GUY RIDES BIKE PARK!
  • + 1
 I enjoyed
  • + 1
 Yes Dave!
  • + 0
 Digging the black and white..Rad vid..
  • + 1
 I thought I had gone colour blind?
  • + 1
 Dave McMinivan
  • - 1
 In the shadow of the Morton edit. Goddamn that boy sent the f*** out of those trails!!!!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



