Video: Queenstown Bike Park Smashing with David Mcmillan
Apr 8, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
David Mcmillan is renowned for riding bike parks harder than anyone. So when we met up in Queenstown New Zealand, we couldn't resist getting him in front of the lens.
54 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 20
Slo5280
(2 days ago)
Work monitor musta gone out... video's in black n white. Still makes me wanna get out and ride park like a maniac,YEW!
[Reply]
+ 19
nsmithbmx
(2 days ago)
#bermlivesmatter
[Reply]
+ 7
DuelingBanjos
(2 days ago)
Berminist!
[Reply]
+ 14
X-Liam-X
(2 days ago)
Absolute shredder of a video. But where is the colour and why do we hear him breathing the whole way down?
[Reply]
+ 3
vinay
(2 days ago)
Breathing is important. Yoga. In-out-in-out... hmmm. They could ask him to not breathe next time but it would never make for a video this long.
[Reply]
+ 13
ldhbaker
(2 days ago)
WAAAAAAAPOW!
Good riding, although that deke through the two stationary riders seemed pretty unnecessary and wouldn’t be appreciated by most.
[Reply]
+ 3
iamamodel
(2 days ago)
I think that because the guy on the right started moving forward, Dave chose to go behind and Dave expected the gap to open. And then the guy stopped moving, causing an unexpected squeeze.
[Reply]
+ 21
scottym85
(2 days ago)
Then don't stand like a muppet blocking the entrance to a trail.
[Reply]
+ 3
m33pm33p
(2 days ago)
Yea right, gtfo of the way of trail entrances.
[Reply]
+ 2
Rubberelli
(1 days ago)
@m33pm33p
: it amazes me how groups of friends congregate in front of trail entrances and trail crossings. Can you imagine if they pulled that shit with cars at freeway entrances and intersections?
[Reply]
+ 1
twd953
(15 hours ago)
@scottym85
: "don't stand like a muppet blocking the entrance" This so needs to be on a sign at the entrance to A-Line.
[Reply]
+ 8
swartzie
(2 days ago)
Raw 181
[Reply]
+ 3
brianpark
Mod
Plus
(2 days ago)
you did the math!
[Reply]
+ 5
TheLocalSpokesman
(2 days ago)
Cool. Guess I'll just cancel my trip there seeing as he OBLITERATED the whole place ????????????
[Reply]
+ 3
skidmarkbro
(2 days ago)
It's crazy to me that a guy with this much skill can't crack the top 25 of an EWS race. Seems very fast on the jump lines but maybe the fitness and technical riding doesn't suit his style?
[Reply]
+ 20
tom666
(2 days ago)
Being able to smoke flow trails in a bike park is a different skill than being able to consistently ride mega-technical trails at lightspeed after only 1 practice run. He definitely has the bike handling ability to do very well in the EWS, but the two things are different enough that you can be exceptional at one without being exceptional at the other I think.
[Reply]
+ 5
rideitall-bmx-dh-road-unicycle
(2 days ago)
"rips the bike park a new one" damn that's a gnarly tag line for a video... that'll get a click from me.
[Reply]
+ 2
mundi
(19 hours ago)
I feel bad for the trail crew in Qtown, having guys like this and all the resident and visiting pros just schlappin berms all day long. Mind you, probably only have to touch up the last 3rd of every berm!
[Reply]
+ 1
beeboo
(2 days ago)
Nice riding! Hate the black and white. It should have changed to colour after he hit the first trail. I watched the first minute and then skipped forward because I hated the view
[Reply]
+ 4
gumbytex
(2 days ago)
Kinda dug the sound, it sounds like real life mountain bike riding
[Reply]
+ 1
topsideak
(2 days ago)
Kinda reminded my brain of the sound your character would make when you got shot playing Goldeneye 007 on Nintendo 64. Bikes and games, those were the days.
[Reply]
+ 2
headshot
(2 days ago)
Whatever happened to vids with terrible music. Now it's all raw,raw,raw. Is this an attempt to reduce the number of music moan comments ?!?!
[Reply]
+ 3
andydhteam
(2 days ago)
Time for a new camera leave black and white for the 70s
[Reply]
+ 1
markz
(2 days ago)
WOW..Great Edit!!! Guy doesn't spends much time on the ground does he? Let alone with two wheels at the same time.
[Reply]
+ 2
bikebike69
(2 days ago)
The......STOKE......is real!
[Reply]
+ 2
hvmatt
(2 days ago)
That was so intense that i actually have indigestion after watching it!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
mitch32
(2 days ago)
I´m really interested in rear tyre / insert?/ tubeless? / pressure combo details… xD
[Reply]
+ 1
theyorkshiredbag
(14 hours ago)
hahaha, this guy rides his bike like he's stolen it
check out 1:29 as he shoots past the "slow down" sign.
BOOM!!
[Reply]
+ 2
Toofastnotsofurious
(2 days ago)
I’m scruuuubmaaaaaann! Peeeeeepaaaapaaaaparapo!!!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
mtbpro661
(2 days ago)
is he riding a 29" Stumpjumper?
[Reply]
+ 1
mkul7r4
(2 days ago)
I've reached this conclusion that mountain bikes are kinda cool
[Reply]
+ 1
jedi-son
(2 days ago)
Symbiotic - Bike and Man.
[Reply]
+ 1
skijunky05
(8 hours ago)
Nice editing, sick shredding.
[Reply]
+ 1
cagreenwood
(2 days ago)
Yes Dude, Definitely smashed it with this one.....
[Reply]
+ 1
powthief19
(2 days ago)
i want to ride like that.
[Reply]
+ 1
Twoplanker110
(2 days ago)
Good Lord......that left me dumbfounded
[Reply]
+ 0
WAKIdesigns
(2 days ago)
Holy Jesus Batman, that was intense
[Reply]
+ 1
fewtins
(2 days ago)
Havin it
[Reply]
+ 1
BWildProductions
(2 days ago)
Kill. All. Berms.
[Reply]
+ 1
montgoe271427142714
(2 days ago)
Wow...awesome!!
[Reply]
+ 0
js11
(2 days ago)
stumpjumpers do it better.
[Reply]
+ 1
rfrench
(2 days ago)
2:03
[Reply]
+ 1
Ferds
(2 days ago)
Holy s#!t! Amazing.
[Reply]
+ 1
owl-X
(2 days ago)
GUY RIDES BIKE PARK!
[Reply]
+ 1
imho4ep
(2 days ago)
I enjoyed
[Reply]
+ 1
Larkey1
(2 days ago)
Yes Dave!
[Reply]
+ 0
Hammer48
(2 days ago)
Digging the black and white..Rad vid..
[Reply]
+ 1
aljoburr
(2 days ago)
I thought I had gone colour blind?
[Reply]
+ 1
Emkpow
(2 days ago)
Dave McMinivan
[Reply]
- 1
leviatanouroboro
(2 days ago)
In the shadow of the Morton edit. Goddamn that boy sent the f*** out of those trails!!!!
[Reply]
- 5
better-handle-than-pinkbike
(2 days ago)
clickbait non pov thumbnail
[Reply]
+ 11
jasonlucas
Mod
Plus
(2 days ago)
Screen cap from 2:42 in the video.
[Reply]
- 5
dickdragger
(2 days ago)
Yeah another edit showcasing a ‘pro rider’ destroying trail crews hard work and ruining what looks like a fun trail.. for everyone!
[Reply]
+ 9
Power171
(2 days ago)
You must be fun at parties...
[Reply]
