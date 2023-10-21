Interview: Telemetry & Suspension Setup Questions With World Cup Techs

SR Suntour

We see on your XC suspension the electronic system coming in in the form of your TACT system. Do you think we're going to start to see that at some point in gravity racing?

Not sure. Not right now from us, for sure. But we think, for sure, at some point it will happen. And we will someday see something for downhill and enduro. I think maybe more for the enduro side it's more interesting, but it's a big idea for the brain; it's going to be a marathon to get there, but who knows, yeah, it's definitely interesting for sure. Because we are on the same thought path, we have the same goal, all of the brands.

Telemetry is something we're seeing run on almost everybody's bikes now. How do you use that, and what do you see it used for?

It's interesting for sure when it's on during the race weekend. I think most riders are using that for just small things. Like the balance of the bike, for that, it is really useful. But for us at SR Suntour, it's interesting to use it to build data for the future. You know, if we come back to the same place with a similar track, it's interesting because we have some information from the years before as proof of baselines. It's definitely more for that for us. But for the rider during the weekend, it's more for those small things like I said, to make sure the bike is working right and balanced. It's a confirmation that everything is right.

What's the biggest mistake you see people make with their suspension setup? Either here at the World Cup or generally when you're looking at bikes.

The first one is the rebound setting. Sometimes, like we said, super-fast rebound works for some riders, but not all. But really, it's making sure the bike is balanced. Making sure that when the rider is on the bike the bike is really well balanced; when that's not right, it doesn't ride right. But that’s more general riders, not so much here at the World Cup; the riders here are much more in tune with their bikes and understand them more than ever, and we really only see minor issues here.

What about on the service side? Any top tips for people at home to keep their suspension running more effectively?

RockShox

Well, there is a simple one most people do when they get their bike out; just hold the bars then compress the fork a few times, and that is a good check. You can feel the fork and check for any loss in sensitivity, and if there is any, that is a good sign that your fork needs to be serviced. And really try to stick to at least one service every year or more if you ride your bike a lot.

We've seen a lot more data acquisition (telemetry) being used at races. Is it better for you guys now working with actual data?

It's definitely something that I think we need to kind of uniformly use as a group, because we're seeing it on cross-country, we're seeing it on downhill for sure. We're definitely in the mode now where there's a lot out there. There's a lot of really good systems. There's not any bad systems, there's just a lot of different information out there and I think translating the telemetry and data acquisition stuff into usable information. I don't know a way to show the information easily, graphs are great and we do a lot of dyno stuff back in Colorado Springs in the Development Centre for Rockshox.It's really nice to be able to make a change in the damper, or in a complete fork, run it on a really, really fast dyno, and then actually have a visual example to show a rider. One thing that we're going to try to work a lot harder on is live data acquisition, telemetry and translating. You just did this run on this track, we can tune to this track, but we also need kind of back to the basics, like, this is what your fork's doing; if you like it I'm not gonna say you can't run it because of what the data says.

Flight Attendant we're seeing used in XC, do you think it's going to creep into the gravity disciplines more?

I wouldn't be surprised to see it continue to evolve for sure. That's definitely a huge, huge focus for us. And I think it's an unbelievably cool technology. It's a bit daunting, but at the same time, we have some of the greatest people working on it. So yes, I think we're just going to continue to see it evolve and grow. And I mean, it's almost unlimited the possibilities and speaking to these guys, this year from World Champs XC, and at Andorra, it is next level what they can do remotely and what they're able to do that I didn't even think was in the realm of possibilities yet, or it may be 5 to 10 years down, and they're already like, no, no, we can do it. I do think more electronic stuff would be fun and exciting.

What's the biggest mistake you see people making with their suspension?

Manitou

That's a really good one. I think I could go real basic and just be like not double checking your air pressure. Before a ride check it, because if you're five or seven psi down, it's a different fork or a different feel. My main takeaway is just the most basic, just check your settings. I mean, it takes 20 seconds to just lock down counts and clicks and put a shock pump on your fork. I think that would be one thing because we can even do it in the mad dash and the schedule and everything in the World Cup. If you counted your low-speed compression of your Super Deluxe Coil shock, and you count it from fully closed and you left it fully closed, that's gonna be a lot different than if you were 3 from fully closed.

We see telemetry or data acquisition on almost everyone's bikes now: privateer, junior, Greg Minnaar, doesn't matter. How much does that help you guys? Are you using the data a lot more?

On the downhill side, for sure. And I think in that realm, I guess in any discipline, it helps to have data to back up what you're trying to prove from a setup standpoint. Stuff can feel fast but sometimes it may feel fast and be really slow. So if we have that data to prove or to show that what you're doing is actually faster, it's performing much better we always love that.

Yeah, makes a lot of sense to me. And I guess the other bit with helping people back home, what's the kind of biggest error you see with people with their suspension setups?

Biggest error, I guess there are really two biggest errors that I see. One, you're not testing new things. Always try new settings, either for different courses, different trails, different weather conditions, you know, all of that kind of plays in. Then the second thing, along those lines, is not having your baselines tracked, you can kind of fall down the rabbit hole of getting off of pressures and so on. So write down your settings and test new ones. And then if things start feeling weird, go back to your original just to get that sense check.

We're seeing from other brands and the new flight attendant, SR Suntour's track system. Are you guys looking into that kind of area with electronics being involved in suspension? Or are you quite comfortable where you are?

I think we're always investigating new opportunities. Right now I think we're working on some remote, new remote setups. If you've been paying attention to Rock Rider, you've seen those. But right now we're focused mechanically, mostly. But obviously, you never know what's coming.

If you could give people one bit of advice to keeping their suspension working properly, what would it be?

Fox Racing Shox

Grease, oil, regular service. It never hurts to be able to pull the casting after your 50 hours are in, hold the casting, grease your seals, check your seals, especially on the air spring. That's gonna be the most important thing to not only make sure that your suspension is going to last for a long time, but also operate the way that it did when you opened the box.

Many World Cup riders are running data acquisition or telemetry. Has all of that date proven to be helpful for setup?

It's good for getting a new bike tuned in and then getting it set up quickly, but once you're racing it should be small adjustments. Few psi a few clicks. and then that's all.

What are the biggest errors you see with suspension?

People feeling the that the fork's harsh and then dropping too much pressure so that it ends up sitting in the middle of the stroke. And it's harsh. Put some pressure in there. Set your sag properly and you're good to go. That's the main thing we see.

What's your top tip for everyone to keep their suspension running smoothly?

Öhlins

Get it serviced regularly. Don't put weird things on or in them. Just look after it. Set your pressure, set your rebound and you're usually good to go.

Are you finding the data from telemetry / data acquisition setups useful?

I mean, telemetry is not something new to us. We've been using it for 25 years at Ohlins. We see also, this is what happened in motocross like 20 years ago. Everybody had to have telemetry on their bikes, but no one really knew what they were looking at. If you're going to use telemetry, it's just another tool, it's like the same thing as having a torque wrench in your toolbox. And the thing is with telemetry, you have to use it all the time. You see some teams here, one of our teams, they have specially built bikes for that purpose that they only use to collect data and you have to use it all the time. Because otherwise, what are you going to look at? You see some wheel movements and you see a bottom out every once in while, which is not necessarily wrong. The bottom line with our riders are the riders comments. I mean, if the telemetry shows amazing numbers to you, but the riders are not satisfied with their bike who are you gonna listen to?

They've still got a ride at the end of the day, right?

Exactly. Back at Ohlins we have a huge lab with different machineries that we can test everything and anything pretty much. Let's say, we need to come up with certain settings and so on for specific riders, then we use that and telemetry just another tool like any another tool in the toolbox.

What are the biggest suspension setup mistakes you see?

It's basically two things that I want to push for. First of all, everybody can read a ruler, right? But it seems, even in this downhill paddock, people can't read a ruler, because people have completely wrong sag. So take your time and get that dialed and you will have a much better performing bike. Because I would say 80% of the performance of the bike is the balance. And if you have the wrong balance, it doesn't matter what settings or tunes you have, you have to have that first. So that's one thing I really want to push for.The second thing is to keep your suspension fresh. That's probably the single best improvement you can do to a used bike is just do a lower service. I mean, it's just a matter of a little bit of foam rings and oil and grease, and you will have a much better performing front fork, for instance. So that's something that people can take with them and do for themselves. We've got YouTube channels, you can check it out and service centers around the world that will help you out if you don't want to do it by yourself because you will have a better ride, you will go faster, and at the end of the day, you will be happier.