Pinkbike Poll: How Long Do You Keep Your Bike?

From those who cycle through a bike each year to those who build bikes with longevity as the top priority, there are countless approaches to buying and keeping or selling a bike. It's easy to be caught up in trying to always have the newest and shiniest things, but with a bit of maintenance and attention, bikes can stay dialed for longer than we sometimes expect.
Brian Park, Pinkbike's head of editorial, recently showed off his RAAW Madonna V2
, which he built with a 10-year lifespan in mind. (Though he admits he won't actually keep it for that long.) There are plenty of others out there, too, who put their retro bikes
through the wringer at bike parks all summer. We suspect there are lots of you who pick your parts in hopes that they'll last forever, and we want to hear about it.
On the other side of the spectrum, there are those who get free bikes for one reason or another, work in the industry, or are willing to pay for cutting-edge tech, and we're curious about that, too.
38 Comments
Edit: This doesn't work for high-end bikes. There a few people who want to pay $7k for a second-hand bike, but plenty who will pay $3k for a bike that retailed for $5k for which you only paid $4k (whatever, but you get my drift).
So every 3-4 yearsish
Post a Comment