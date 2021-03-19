Pinkbike Poll: How Long Do You Keep Your Bike?

Mar 19, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
Raaw Madonna V2 review
The RAAW Madonna V2 is about as close to bombproof as a full suspension bike can be.

From those who cycle through a bike each year to those who build bikes with longevity as the top priority, there are countless approaches to buying and keeping or selling a bike. It's easy to be caught up in trying to always have the newest and shiniest things, but with a bit of maintenance and attention, bikes can stay dialed for longer than we sometimes expect.

Brian Park, Pinkbike's head of editorial, recently showed off his RAAW Madonna V2, which he built with a 10-year lifespan in mind. (Though he admits he won't actually keep it for that long.) There are plenty of others out there, too, who put their retro bikes through the wringer at bike parks all summer. We suspect there are lots of you who pick your parts in hopes that they'll last forever, and we want to hear about it.

On the other side of the spectrum, there are those who get free bikes for one reason or another, work in the industry, or are willing to pay for cutting-edge tech, and we're curious about that, too.

How long do you usually keep your bike?



When you do replace a bike, why?



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Polls


Must Read This Week
Winner Announced: Win a Pinkbike Academy Orbea Replica Bike
172791 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win Limited Edition DT Swiss 240 Hubs
59528 views
Slack Randoms: UCI Takes 'No Pleasure' in Hugging Ban, Adult Strider Bikes & Rachel Atherton's Car Crash
51615 views
Updated: The Ultimate Guide to the 2021 Racing Season
40749 views
Rose Bikes Announces Price Increases of 8-12%
39864 views
Staff Ride: Brian's '10 Year' RAAW Madonna V2 Project Bike
38966 views
Review: Manitou Mezzer Expert Fork
38753 views
Final Results: Windrock Tennessee National 2021
34212 views

38 Comments

  • 12 0
 I ride my bike until I meet a newbie to the sport that could use a bike to fuel their fire for the sport. I then give them my bike and use my new sense of pride to justify buying a sweet new rig for myself. It’s not science, but it works.
  • 17 2
 I replace my bike when my wife let's me.
  • 5 2
 Or replace wife with one with updated geometry.
  • 4 2
 You should consult your bike about replacing your wife.
  • 1 0
 There are a lot of folks on this site that need to work on their adversarial relationships with their spouses.
  • 2 0
 @JC47: Speaking from my own life, my wife is (in the most respectful and loving way) like an anti-depressant to me. Never would nor could I ever replace her no matter how good the new geometry is.
  • 1 1
 @fullfacemike: There are many more who ride nice bikes because they don't have wifes.
  • 7 2
 I sell my bike every year because my LBS gives me good prices because I buy a new bike every year, which means I can sell a good bike at a good price and the changeover cost is less than a new drivetrain, which is what I'd need if I kept it two years. I get nearly nothing for a five year old bike, so five years of minimal changeover is about the same as the cost of a new bike, so I'm not just breaking even financially, I'm getting a new bike every year too. Try it - your LBS will love you for it.

Edit: This doesn't work for high-end bikes. There a few people who want to pay $7k for a second-hand bike, but plenty who will pay $3k for a bike that retailed for $5k for which you only paid $4k (whatever, but you get my drift).
  • 1 0
 Where’s this bike shop?
  • 2 0
 When you're constantly swapping parts (wheels, drivetrain, cockpit, suspension) where do you draw the line for a "new bike"? Does new frame = new bike? If I swap my 120mm fork for a rigid and skinnier tires with a single speed, to me that's a new bike for cheap.
  • 2 0
 I keep trying to get on the in-industry-new-bike-every-year train but I build pretty much all my bikes frame up to be exactly what I want and my preferences don't change hardly at all from year to year. ... and neither do the bikes.
  • 4 0
 I replace it when it breaks, either a crack or full on snap. The reason is because it's either unsafe or I can't ride it.
  • 1 0
 I replace stuff when it breaks...and it always breaks.
  • 3 0
 The second question really needs the option of multiple responses or ranking. I don't have a single reason for updating/upgrading. Usually it is for multiple reasons.
  • 1 0
 I used to get new bikes every year. It was just a hustle on the used market. Buy a bike a few years old, ride it for the summer, sell it for near what I paid and find something a year or two newer. In 2018, I bought a brand new bike and have been riding it since. I almost sold it last year so I could pickup something newer. Decided the geo is still similar enough to the newer bikes I'm looking at and decided to just upgrade components.
  • 2 1
 I am still very happy with my Ripmo v1, in fact I will say it's a better bike than v2. Companies are starting to go too far with head angles that average users don't need. Right now I say my bike is perfect and I hope you all can say the same thing.
  • 1 0
 I find most bikes are poorly designed and have annoying quirks/issues. Usually I find enough unsolvable problems and then get annoyed and sell the bike and find one that seems like it will maybe have less quirks. I’d love if my bikes lasted 2-3 years, but usually it’s 6-12 months.
  • 1 0
 Have you tried zip ties or e-tape?
  • 1 0
 Would been nice to keep the 8 or so bikes in 28 years. The only keeper so far is a 2000 SC Super 8. After that, I was able to give some buddy deals to friends and keep the bikes in the family, so to speak. Now, with a new bike on order, I may just mount the current one on the wall in the living room.
  • 3 0
 Only keeping my current bike because prices and availability are BS lately. If you want my money bike industry, you better sort this shit out.
  • 1 0
 Depends on the bike. Ive had bikes that Ive travelled with and made lifelong memories that I won't ever sell. In my mid 30's now, I'm lucky enough to find the bikes that I have the most fun riding so don't feel that urge to upgrade.
  • 1 0
 I keep my bikes for several years and replace them usually when the frames either crack or I can't find parts for them, like bushings or linkage. I don't replace my bikes as much as keep buying more except for this year.
  • 3 0
 Why can't Ichose 0,1° steeper head angle?
  • 2 0
 We also need an option for "I don't get enough pedal strikes on my current bike".
  • 3 0
 My bikes don't make it out alive
  • 1 0
 I have a: 2005 GT Ruckus Flowta, two 2005 Ruckus 3.0, a 2018 GT Karakoram for XC racing and a 2019 GT Traffic (graveled)... My oldest bike I bought in 2015
  • 2 0
 Amazing that “I want to upgrade” isn’t an option, I mean what pays your bills?
  • 1 0
 I think when a bike has parts or characteristics that greatly reduce fun factor that’s when it might be time to consider a new or even “new to you” rig.
  • 2 1
 I actually bought my bike to keep at least 4 years but i grow up on it and it's now small for me Big Grin
  • 2 0
 Californian here...what’s a bike “season”?
  • 3 1
 I get a new bike when I brake the one I’m riding.
So every 3-4 yearsish
  • 1 0
 In the past year or so we've had around 11 bikes in and out. Crazy now that the hunt is real.
  • 1 0
 I buy a bike, buy/sell parts for it, put it up for sale, and then ride it til it sells and repeat.
  • 1 0
 I’ll ride my current bike until it’s unsafe to ride. Being a mid-2000’s free ride bike, it might be a while...
  • 1 0
 Avg 5 bikes a season.... least my addiction isn’t heated in a rusty spoon
  • 1 0
 Still in love with my 2013 V-10. I do need a new enduro bike though.
  • 2 0
 I just outgrow my bikes
  • 1 1
 Industry: How much can we increase bike prices?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009680
Mobile Version of Website