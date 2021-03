Pinkbike Poll: How Long Do You Keep Your Bike?

The RAAW Madonna V2 is about as close to bombproof as a full suspension bike can be.

How long do you usually keep your bike? I sell it after a season because I get free shit

I sell it after a season because I don't get free shit but my bikes don't survive longer than a season

I sell it after a season because I'm willing to pay for new tech

I sell it after 2 seasons; I get decent value for my bikes

I sell it after 3 seasons; I get my money's worth then upgrade to the new model

I sell it after 4-10 seasons; I make my stuff last

I'll keep it for 10+ years and eventually it'll be priceless to vintage MTB enthusiasts

Other (I'll let you know in the comments) Responses: 1069 Faves: 0 Comments: 1

When you do replace a bike, why? It's worn out

I want the benefits of new technology

I want updated geometry

I can't find parts for old standards

I have access to new bikes

Other (but I'll let you know in the comments) Responses: 876 Faves: 0 Comments: 3

From those who cycle through a bike each year to those who build bikes with longevity as the top priority, there are countless approaches to buying and keeping or selling a bike. It's easy to be caught up in trying to always have the newest and shiniest things, but with a bit of maintenance and attention, bikes can stay dialed for longer than we sometimes expect.Brian Park, Pinkbike's head of editorial, recently showed off his RAAW Madonna V2 , which he built with a 10-year lifespan in mind. (Though he admits he won't actually keep it for that long.) There are plenty of others out there, too, who put their retro bikes through the wringer at bike parks all summer. We suspect there are lots of you who pick your parts in hopes that they'll last forever, and we want to hear about it.On the other side of the spectrum, there are those who get free bikes for one reason or another, work in the industry, or are willing to pay for cutting-edge tech, and we're curious about that, too.