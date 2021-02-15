Quick Poll: How Many of Your Fork Crowns HAVEN'T Creaked?

Feb 15, 2021
by Brian Park  

Last week we asked if your fork crown has ever creaked, and the answer was overwhelming. Over 45% of people who responded said they've have had at least one fork crown creak. That's a HUGE percentage. Respondents also said 87% of those creaks happened in the first two years, and only 33% of them were resolved seamlessly by the manufacturers.

Over the years I've experienced creaking CSUs from several of the major manufacturers, and it seems to me there's a problem that needs addressing, but I've also seen lots of falsely accused CSUs, and my own anecdotal impression is that less and less forks are having problems. These numbers make the issue of creaking CSUs look so huge that I'm skeptical. It wouldn't be viable for brands to continue making product if they had a 45% failure rate—the after sales service costs would be unimaginably high.

I suspect there was some participation bias in our last poll, and that people who haven't had issues responded in lower numbers. There's also of course going to be some misidentification of creaks from headsets, stems, etc., and we didn't ask about how many forks have been creak free over the years.

So, is the issue overblown? Just how serious is it?




How many creak-free single crown suspension forks have you owned?



How many single crown suspension forks have you owned that developed creaks?



What brand(s) of single crown suspension fork have you owned?




We'll tally these results and update with some conclusions in a couple of days. What's your guess as to percentage of forks that have creaking issues?

50 Comments

  • 25 1
 Theres no 0 option for how many creak free forks we've owned. I've had 6+ bikes and never a creak...
  • 13 1
 Ugh, there is now. I'm just not very smart.
  • 3 0
 @brianpark: No there isn't.
  • 4 0
 @brianpark: I don't see a zero? I see 10 and 10 plus.
  • 2 0
 @brianpark: I still don't see zero after refreshing a couple of times
  • 1 0
 @NERyder: it there now.
  • 7 0
 @NERyder: ugh. For some reason the poll won't let me use "0", so I had to have it say "Zero". Should be in there now. Technology, fun...
  • 1 0
 Same here!
  • 7 0
 @brianpark: what if it creaked in the woods while I wasn't there? Do you have an option for that?
  • 1 0
 @IsaacO @brianpark Maybe I'm misunderstanding here. If Isaac has owned 6+ bikes with no creaks, then his answer would be 7 (or more), not zero. Am I dumb?
  • 9 0
 Just send everyone a new pair of forks, and we can fill in little questionnaires every couple of weeks. C'mon Pinkbike - be our Oprah.
  • 6 0
 Dude... Look under your seat tup
  • 4 0
 None of my 10+ forks have ever developed creaks. Just about everything else has but not forks.
I’ve ran fox, RS, marzocchi, Pace, RST and Suntour.

Plus I’ve never weighed less than 210lb.

I reckon a lot of it is misidentification of the source of the creak
  • 1 0
 Same.
  • 8 4
 okay pinkbike, we get it, you use this data to sell to brands for marketing but do we really need 2 of these regarding fork creaking in 1 week?
  • 2 0
 Yep, this is pretty weird.
  • 4 0
 I’m starting to think every time Pinkbike asks any question or expresses any view point....... it is due to the revenue earnings behind it Rolleyes
  • 10 3
 The data from these polls is free and public and I promise no fork manufacturers want to see polls about failures.
  • 4 0
 @brianpark: really? I would want "all the data" if manufacture of forks was my business. tup
  • 4 0
 @Dropthedebt: Tat would be responsible of you, that doesn't sound like a business practice Big Grin
I feel like this poll was inspired by the comments from the last one, nothing wrong with that, a lot of people there asked these questions so why not look into them instead of another sick y00tuber edit.
  • 1 0
 @Dropthedebt: they have their data anyway from their own warranty reports.
  • 1 0
 I've ridden with dozens of people who has crazy creaky CSU's who thought either nothing of it or thought it was something else i.e headset. So the response bias by people with issues could just as easily be negated by those who never knew what the creaking sound was.
  • 1 0
 My wife and my sofa do creak as well since............... yesterday.
Is it because of your stupid/useful yet obsessive/objective article about creaking suspended things?
Merci beaucoup for your answer.
  • 4 0
 Creaky free for me
  • 3 0
 I'm not sure if anyone has mentioned this, but 0 was not an option.
  • 2 0
 I clicked 1 for second answer... but its a ZERO so subtract one. from question two.
  • 1 1
 This is turning into a weird obsession ? .... I've owned four Fox 36 between 2016-2020 and one of them creaked... badly, the 2019 Factory fork. The 2016 I still have and it's just fine. This is all a little anecdotal no?
  • 3 0
 Each of us individually is anecdotal. But when enough of the population at large votes and gets their info in the poll, it becomes real, usable data.
  • 1 1
 @intensemack10: Eh, I suppose. They ask how many have, how many have not then what brand... it's muddled. Were they all the same brand? Which ones creaked which did not? How long were they ridden? What is this data usable for? .... CSU's creak more than we like or should expect. Probably shouldn't happen very often.
  • 3 0
 My EXT Era doesn't creak.
  • 1 0
 Will need to validate that over the months of July & August - please ship North.
  • 3 0
 Where did the status review go?
  • 2 0
 It’s all part of their weird and mysterious release/marketing of it.
  • 1 0
 @Wildeman21: I think it is more about Pinkbike not knowing which bike they reviewed Big Grin
  • 1 0
 1 out of 5 of the shorter travel 26" wheel forks I've owned creaked.
All 6 of the long travel 27.5" wheel forks that have been on my bikes have creaked.
  • 1 0
 Been riding suspension forks since my First Rockshox Mag 10. I did not even know "crown creak" was a thing until a saw this pole. I'm thinking the issue is overblown.
  • 1 0
 I think the only creaky forks I've hard were the old Judy's or Bombers with a bolted crown.
  • 1 0
 2004 Z1 with the bolt and crown. That's it. Thankfully so because it was not confidence inspiring on the 01 Bullit
  • 1 0
 More interesting question would be which brand/model tend to start to creak often?
  • 1 0
 Today they are cross checking us, next week there will be a photo lineup with the suspected forks.
  • 2 0
 10+ on first and 0 on second, but the is no box to click for that.
  • 2 0
 My body creaks, cracks and pops...not to worried about the bike....
  • 2 0
 I had a Cane Creak... I'll get my coat.
  • 3 0
 I'm sure someone will have something to say to the contrary, but I've owned a few CC Helm forks and none have creaked.

Compared to 4/4 creaking Pikes.

CC is actually pressing their own CSUs in NC using proper pressfit compounds - I've seen the process in person. Pretty sure most of the big guys pressing things together haphazardly without application of pressfit compounds.
  • 1 0
 How about a poll for loose or knocking bushings in lowers which both of my brand new 2021 Fox 36 forks have.
  • 1 0
 Does my rockshox mag 20 with 63mm of travel count as a single crown fork?
  • 1 0
 The monster t never creaked
  • 1 0
 One more question: Did your fork creak or maybe it was you?
  • 1 0
 Zero

Post a Comment



