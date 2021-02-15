Quick Poll: How Many of Your Fork Crowns HAVEN'T Creaked?

Last week we asked if your fork crown has ever creaked
, and the answer was overwhelming. Over 45% of people who responded said they've have had at least one fork crown creak. That's a HUGE percentage. Respondents also said 87% of those creaks happened in the first two years, and only 33% of them were resolved seamlessly by the manufacturers.
Over the years I've experienced creaking CSUs from several of the major manufacturers, and it seems to me there's a problem that needs addressing, but I've also seen lots of falsely accused CSUs, and my own anecdotal impression is that less and less forks are having problems. These numbers make the issue of creaking CSUs look so huge that I'm skeptical. It wouldn't be viable for brands to continue making product if they had a 45% failure rate—the after sales service costs would be unimaginably high.
I suspect there was some participation bias in our last poll, and that people who haven't had issues responded in lower numbers. There's also of course going to be some misidentification of creaks from headsets, stems, etc., and we didn't ask about how many forks have been creak free over the years.
So, is the issue overblown? Just how serious is it?
We'll tally these results and update with some conclusions in a couple of days. What's your guess as to percentage of forks that have creaking issues?
50 Comments
I’ve ran fox, RS, marzocchi, Pace, RST and Suntour.
Plus I’ve never weighed less than 210lb.
I reckon a lot of it is misidentification of the source of the creak
I feel like this poll was inspired by the comments from the last one, nothing wrong with that, a lot of people there asked these questions so why not look into them instead of another sick y00tuber edit.
Is it because of your stupid/useful yet obsessive/objective article about creaking suspended things?
Merci beaucoup for your answer.
All 6 of the long travel 27.5" wheel forks that have been on my bikes have creaked.
Compared to 4/4 creaking Pikes.
CC is actually pressing their own CSUs in NC using proper pressfit compounds - I've seen the process in person. Pretty sure most of the big guys pressing things together haphazardly without application of pressfit compounds.
Post a Comment