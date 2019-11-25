Quiver: The Many Bikes of Bernard Kerr

Photography: Ed Spratt

Pivot Phoenix 29

The details



Tyre Pressure (front): 25 psi

Tyre pressure (rear) 28 psi

Fork pressure: 82psi (6 tokens)

Shock pressure: 225psi (6 tokens)

Bar width: 768mm

Stem length: 50mm

Weight: 37 lbs



The aluminum link was trialled by the team this year to raise the bottom bracket by 9mm, it will be rolled out on production versions of the Phoenix next year.

This bike has survived some pretty brutal tracks this year.

The team built these rubber chainstay protectors to keep the chain noise down.

Heal up fast Brook!

The paint job really accentuates the swooping curves of Pivot's downhill bike.

Pivot Firebird 29

The details



Tyre Pressure (front): 25 psi

Tyre pressure (rear) 30psi

Fork pressure: 88psi (6 tokens)

Shock pressure: 185psi (6 tokens)

Bar width: 760mm

Stem length: 40mm



The Weagle designed dw-link system keeps the bike pedallable enough for Bernard for him to not really bother with Pivot's shorter travel models.

Bernard runs the Firebird in the low setting, which drops the BB and slackens the head angle by 0.5°

All of Bernard's bikes are fitted with buzzy I9 hubs.

There are no water bottle mounts in the main triangle, but this underslung mount is better than nothing.

The bike shows a few signs of abuse having been flown around the world following the Pivot World Cup team.

Pivot Shuttle

The details



Tyre Pressure (front): 24 psi

Tyre pressure (rear) 28 psi

Fork pressure: 88psi (6 tokens)

Shock pressure: 225psi (6 tokens)

Bar width: 760mm

Stem length: 33mm

Weight: 20.5kgs



Bernard runs Minions on his enduro and downhill bikes but Shortys are the rubber of choice for the ebike.

Pivot uses the same dw-link on the Shuttle as its regular mountain bikes.

Di2 gearing and a Shimano Steps motor means the cockpit is packed with paddles.

Pivot Point

The details



Tyre Pressure (front): 50 psi

Tyre pressure (rear) 55 psi

Fork pressure: 125psi

Bar width: 750mm

Stem length: 40mm



The chromoly comes from DMR who are based near Bernard in Hampshire and are distributed by Upgrade who also distribute Pivot and Reynolds Wheels.

Bernard runs his back wheel as far back as possible.

As one of Bernard's most used bikes, this has seen some abuse.

Based in the Surrey Hills of southern England, Bernard Kerr splits his time between training for the World Cup DH circuit and planning the moving and shaking of the Pivot Factory downhill and enduro teams, which he also runs. Slaving away through the long winter nights and packing in as much riding as possible in the short daylight hours, his off-season is anything but chill.We asked Bernard to talk us through the fleet of training tools that get him ready for the World Cup season and Hardline. Bernard stands at 178cm and weighs 79kg. He runs a large downhill bike and ebike, but a medium trail bike as he is aiming for the reaches across all his bikes to be similar to his downhill race bikeFrom a steel dirt jump hardtail to his custom downhill bike from the World Championships, let’s take a look through Bernard’s quiver of Pivots.Bernard’s race bike doesn’t get used that much in the winter as the small bumps that make up the Surrey Hills are not really suited to a downhill bike. In fact, this bike hasn't been touched since Bernard crossed the line at Hardline in second place. He will start to shuttle some UK trails with it in the spring and will then take it to New Zealand, where he stays to finish his pre-season training before Crankworx Rotorua.The bike is pretty much stock (aside from the Fat Creations paint job) and he doesn’t have any Fox gubbins in the fork or shocks either; effectively you could by this bike off the shelf and go and race a World Cup on it, the only alteration Bernard has made is a headset cup that slackens the head angle by 0.75°. He also has a custom link that raises the bottom bracket by 9mm, but said that Pivot will add this to their production Phoenix bikes this year.Bernard uses the Firebird for his main trail bike as he felt it was as close to his downhill bike as possible while still being pedalable up the hills that surround his home. Bernard has toyed with the idea of using the Switchblade or one of the Mach models, but always gravitates back to this 162mm travel monster. Bernard explained that the longer travel means he can get away with doing stupid stuff more, something that apparently happens a lot when you regularly ride with fellow Surrey Hills pinners like Olly Wilkins and Brendan Fairclough.This is the only medium-sized bike in Bernard's collection. He sizes down on his enduro bike so that the reach feels similar to his downhill bike - 454.7mm on the Firebird vs 460mm on the Phoenix.Bernard says he uses his ebike more than any other bike in his collection, in fact, he rode it 4 days in a row before our visit. He was anti-emtb when they were first gaining popularity but has been a convert for a few years now. He mainly uses the bike as a training tool and says that a 1.5 hour ride is enough to tire him out, mainly from the amount of descending he can bag in that time.This is a large frame although Bernard says he probably would have preferred a medium. He has put a super short 33mm stem on the front to keep the reach in line with what he's used to.A steel hardtail is the final bike in Brenard’s quiver and he describes it as his favourite of the bunch. It doesn’t get much park use but instead plenty of pump / BMX tracks and dirt jumping.Pivot are best known for their carbon bikes so the Point is designed in collaboration with DMR and mainly for its athletes (although you can buy the frame if you wish). Bernard rides it roughly twice a week and says it’s really good for training precision, especially when it comes to hitting dirt jumps or manualling pump tracks.[QUOTE author=“Bernard Kerr”]The more I ride this, the better I feel on my downhill bike so I try and ride it as much as I can.[/QUOTE]