Quiz: 19 Obscure Red Bull Rampage Facts - How Many Do You Know?

Sep 30, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Kyle Norbraten
They call him _ _ _ _ _. Photo: Sterling Lorence

How well do you know your Rampage history? We have pulled together a collection of questions to test how much you know about one of our favourite events of the year.




Antoine Bizet doing an oppo frontflip off a stepdown and on his way to a podium run.
Hint: right rider, right year, wrong feature. Photo: Paris Gore

1. Who did the first ever double flip in a Rampage run?



Russ Morrell

2. Who was the only rider ever to use a hardtail at Rampage?



3. What was the prize money in 2001 vs 2019?



4. Who is the only Irish rider ever to have podiumed?



5. Of the multiple-Rampage winners, whose wins are the furthest apart?



6. Who won the first Red Bull Rampage?



Mark Matthew s didn t go the way he planned. With a shady run in and a bit of wind it knocked hip straight into the rock ledge of Gee s gap from last year.
Yes, that thing on the right. Ugh. Photo: Paris Gore

7. Who hit a rock outcropping in midair on Gee's massive gap in 2013?



8. Who attempted to build an open loop in 2013?




9. How many times has Brandon Semenuk won?



Perfect invert-form from the man from an upside-down country. There were whispers McGarry would go for it and when he came screaming in it was clear it was on.
You'd better get this one right. Photo: Nathan Hughes.

10. Who flipped the canyon gap in 2013?



11. Which rider has won Rampage AND a World Cup?



12. Which country has produced the most Rampage winners?


Norbs crushed it today .at 2012 Redbull Rampage
Photo: Sterling Lorence.

13. Who was robbed?



14. But what do they REALLY call him?



15. Who competed on a Haro branded M1 while wearing Lee Dungarees in 2003?




16. How many different frame sponsors has Cam Zink represented at Rampage?



17. Who has the most podium finishes at Rampage?



Cam McCaul canyon gap on the newly renovated lip
Cam in 2012. Photo: Ian Hylands.

18. How many times have the McCaul brothers competed at the event together?



19. Who is the only rider to appear at Rampage in an open-face helmet?





Obscure Rampage Facts Quiz - how many did you get right?



6 Comments

  • 1 0
 Call me old or may I just don't get it, but that shot of Greg, little whip, coming in hot, perfect posture on bike makes me soo happy:

www.pinkbike.com/photo/128288

It's the little things that count, sometimes it's more about style than substance....
  • 1 0
 All I can say is the difference from Wades first winning run to what they do now is enormous,

What changed in 21 years? Bikes? What people think is possible? Training?

What a change!
  • 1 0
 The poll results get populated after the first link that takes you away to YouTube..
  • 1 0
 It shouldn't now, can someone confirm?
  • 1 0
 How many times your balls shrunk to sesame seeds watching rampage? Click the link below (your belt).
  • 1 0
 Cool quiz and thanks for the automatic links to relive some of the epic moments.





