Quiz: 19 Obscure Red Bull Rampage Facts - How Many Do You Know?

They call him _ _ _ _ _. Photo: Sterling Lorence

Hint: right rider, right year, wrong feature. Photo: Paris Gore

1. Who did the first ever double flip in a Rampage run?

2. Who was the only rider ever to use a hardtail at Rampage?

3. What was the prize money in 2001 vs 2019?

4. Who is the only Irish rider ever to have podiumed?

5. Of the multiple-Rampage winners, whose wins are the furthest apart?

6. Who won the first Red Bull Rampage?

Yes, that thing on the right. Ugh. Photo: Paris Gore

7. Who hit a rock outcropping in midair on Gee's massive gap in 2013?

8. Who attempted to build an open loop in 2013?

9. How many times has Brandon Semenuk won?

You'd better get this one right. Photo: Nathan Hughes.

10. Who flipped the canyon gap in 2013?

11. Which rider has won Rampage AND a World Cup?

12. Which country has produced the most Rampage winners?

Photo: Sterling Lorence.

13. Who was robbed?

14. But what do they REALLY call him?

15. Who competed on a Haro branded M1 while wearing Lee Dungarees in 2003?

16. How many different frame sponsors has Cam Zink represented at Rampage?

17. Who has the most podium finishes at Rampage?

Cam in 2012. Photo: Ian Hylands.

18. How many times have the McCaul brothers competed at the event together?

19. Who is the only rider to appear at Rampage in an open-face helmet?

How well do you know your Rampage history? We have pulled together a collection of questions to test how much you know about one of our favourite events of the year.