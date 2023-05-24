Quiz: Can You Guess All of These Tire Treads?

1.

How many tire treads could you identify? 0-4 This is harder than it looks

5-9 I know a few of the classics

10-14 There's a few odd ones I missed

15-18 A couple of them stumped me

All of them - I'm a tire tread detective Responses: 374 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

Every so often in mountain bike tire tread design there seems to be a dominant pattern; from the Panaracer Smoke and Dart combo, to Michelin's DH Comp 14, and then the Maxxis Minion DHF. When it comes to trail and gravity mountain biking, the latter brand is also leading the charge with their Assegai tire that uses a 3-2a-3-2b block pattern. Heaps of other tire brands have followed suit and created look-a-likes, while a few have held strong with a more rectangular block pattern that also bares a similar resemblance to the equally popular Maxxis DHR II, but there are subtle differences.When you come across tire imprints on your trails, are you savvy enough to decipher which model it might be?Below are 20 tire treads from various companies - some are popular designs that you're guaranteed to see at your local trail network, while others are much more obscure.Let us know how well you know your tire treads in the poll at the bottom of the article.