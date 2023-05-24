Quiz: Can You Guess All of These Tire Treads?

May 24, 2023
by Matt Beer  
Every so often in mountain bike tire tread design there seems to be a dominant pattern; from the Panaracer Smoke and Dart combo, to Michelin's DH Comp 14, and then the Maxxis Minion DHF. When it comes to trail and gravity mountain biking, the latter brand is also leading the charge with their Assegai tire that uses a 3-2a-3-2b block pattern. Heaps of other tire brands have followed suit and created look-a-likes, while a few have held strong with a more rectangular block pattern that also bares a similar resemblance to the equally popular Maxxis DHR II, but there are subtle differences.

When you come across tire imprints on your trails, are you savvy enough to decipher which model it might be?

Below are 20 tire treads from various companies - some are popular designs that you're guaranteed to see at your local trail network, while others are much more obscure.

Let us know how well you know your tire treads in the poll at the bottom of the article.


1.
Vee Flow Snap

Click here for the answer



2.
Versus All Mountain

Click here for the answer



3.
Vitorria Mazza

Click here for the answer



4.
WTB Vigilante

Click here for the answer



5.
Pirelli Scorpion Enduro M

Click here for the answer



6.
Schwalbe Magic Mary

Click here for the answer



7.
Specialized Eliminator

Click here for the answer



8.
Tervail Warwick

Click here for the answer


9.
Kenda Hellkat

Click here for the answer



10.
Maxxis Assegai

Click here for the answer



11.
Michelin DH22

Click here for the answer



12.
Onza Aquila

Click here for the answer



13.
Deluim Rugged

Click here for the answer



14.
E thirteen Grappler

Click here for the answer



15.
Goodyear MTF

Click here for the answer



16.
Hutchinson Griffus 2.5

Click here for the answer



17.
American Classic Tectonite

Click here for the answer


18.
Continental Kryptotal Front

Click here for the answer



How many tire treads could you identify?



50 Comments

  • 33 0
 "Corporate needs you to find the difference between this tire and this tire"
  • 1 0
 LOL
  • 2 0
 but it's the same tire..
  • 1 0
 They're both a DHF
  • 2 0
 Isn't the guy who designed the Vittoria Mazza literally also the designer of the Minion DHF? Kinda like how Continentals BlackChili, Specializeds Gripton and some of Schwalbes compounds were also made by the same guy?
  • 26 0
 A lot of the answers aren't very answer-y
  • 5 0
 here is the whole line up of wtb tires as an answer!
  • 17 0
 I love identifying MTB tire tracks when I'm on the occasional hike with friends. They are extremely impressed with me in my mind.
  • 1 2
 The sniff test works wonders as well. Also the ladies are usually pretty dang impressed with my nasal knowledge. Feel free to use that move any time of the day or night Wink

Thank,
Carl
  • 1 0
 i do the same
  • 1 0
 @mior: Mior my good man! Hello times 1000! Good to hear from you, you old satch. Tell Babs and the gang to come aorund for afternoon tea every now and again.

Regards,
Carl Wheezer of Gethosington
  • 1 0
 @carlwheezer69: nah m8 lets go to my hood of east luton me an my roadmen will take you to the kebab shop by the council flats.
  • 12 0
 I grow tired of these quizzes.
  • 3 0
 On the flip side, these quizzes might pump up other people.
  • 1 2
 Tire tire tire tire. Did I play the game right? Or shall I retire from these puns? See what I did there? AHAHAHAHAAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAAHAH
  • 1 0
 Tread lightly. Puns often fall flat in the comments.
  • 10 0
 I feel like this is satire.
  • 8 0
 Was feeling deflated after getting the first few wrong, quickly got tired of guessing
  • 1 0
 Underrated comment
  • 6 0
 I guess those articles had rookies numbers and pinkbike wanted to pump them up
  • 5 0
 Honestly the answer format needs to be reviewed. Was it pretty hard just to put the name of the tread? instead of linking different articles and random pictures?
  • 9 0
 How else will they generate those click through numbers on stale articles for corporate to show to advertisers?
  • 1 0
 @Murder-One: yup.... got about 3 out of me.
  • 4 1
 Wtf are the answers. who made this article and utterly failed to provide clear answers for what the tires actually were. I dont wanna have to scroll through a SECOND article to figure out what tire i'm looking at lmao
  • 3 0
 If the tread is side to side I guessed DHR, was wrong most of the time. If the tread was knobby I guessed Assegai, was wrong most of the time. If the tread was more V like I guessed DHF, was wrong all of the time.
  • 1 0
 I'm sure there's a way to make those pictures harder to look at if you try.... also, some of the links to answers actually have tires (though most don't). If you really want to piss us off, just have them all link to pinkgravel.com
  • 1 0
 This would be more fun as a "Spot the Maxxis" game, where one is a Minion/Assegai/other and the other is a random company's knockoff version of it. As a bonus, we might actually get a few right.
  • 1 0
 I correctly identified the tire that the first two copied.
  • 4 0
 All I ever see in these Rorschachs is my father's disappointment.
  • 3 0
 They all look like DHF and DHR2 to me...
  • 4 0
 Hey now, some look like an Assegai and one even looked like a high roller!
  • 1 0
 "I know what tires are the best, this tread pattern is amazing"

I think I got 2 or 3 correct and only one was a tire I have used.
  • 1 0
 What a great reminder that imitation is the highest form of flattery. That and is the rubber compound and how it is used that really matters.
  • 2 0
 No I can't and whats more i'm not going to try
  • 1 0
 Maxxis with a Continental patch, Maxxis with a Goodyear patch, Maxxis with an E13 patch...
  • 1 0
 Pick which grouping of rectangular blocks is the best or most original and argue about it.
  • 1 0
 my non-biker friends would kill me if I was nerdy enough to identify tires by tread pattern
  • 1 0
 So does that mean they are all making of fun you?
  • 2 0
 This, kids. Is what it looks like when you fax a tire!
  • 1 0
 Not hating, that's a creative way of generating view counts on those individual pages :-)
  • 1 0
 I can guess at least the pattern the knock offs were inspired by. It's a trick-poll.
  • 1 0
 I couldn't tell what size tire any of them were. Was that not the question?
  • 1 0
 i guess they're not all minions
  • 2 0
 pinkbike or buzzfeed?
  • 1 0
 They all looked like minions to me... except the assegai.
  • 1 0
 I guessed Minion for all of them.
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Maxxis
  • 1 0
 Nearly every guess haha
  • 1 0
 Nevegals 4 Lyfe!
  • 1 0
 Nope, sure can't.





