Quiz: Can You Guess the Bike Brand from the Headtube Badge?

Dec 20, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Although it doesn't serve any functional purpose, a nice headtube badge can really make a bike feel special. Much like Jaguar or Rolls Royce in the car world, some brands go all-out and manufacture a plaque for the front of the bike, whereas for others, it's can be a graphic included in the paint job.

Whatever the case, do it right and it should make your bike instantly recognisable. Below are 25 headtube badges to take a guess at. The quiz starts easy but will get harder as you go through. Any brand names in the headbadges have been blurred out so you can just read the answer. Let us know how you got on in the comments at the bottom of the quiz.


1.




2.




3.




4.




5.




6.




7.




8.




9.




10.




11.




12.




13.




14.




15.




16.




17.




18.




19.




20.




21.




22.

Black Sheep Cycles



23.




24.




25.





34 Comments

  • 14 3
 Quiz: When the heck do we get the last bike of the field test. Man, I’ve seen baseball seasons shorter than this thing.
  • 8 1
 who cares, it's just a yeti.
  • 4 2
 fair. But I’m bored.
  • 3 1
 @metsrangers35: go get a life then lol
  • 5 0
 The first one stumped me for a second
  • 3 0
 It took me a bit of time but after some enduring thought I worked it out
  • 3 0
 this quiz was epic
  • 2 0
 You have to be a special kind of idiot to come up with these puns.
  • 2 0
 @metsrangers35: they might be off camber, but not idiotic.
  • 1 0
 I couldn't crack very many of them. But then like a thunderbolt it hit me, I went with my instinct, threw on some Slayer and broke the list downtube smaller parts.
  • 3 0
 @pinhead907: Slow down turbo, levo Rocky Mountain outta this.
  • 1 0
 @metsrangers35: i was going for sarcastic a*shole, but alas my comment worked as a pun as well
  • 2 0
 @metsrangers35: Have to be hard as rock to put up with the criticism sometimes
  • 2 0
 @pinhead907: Well played, sir...
  • 4 0
 Waaaaaiiiit a minute, wait a minute, wait a minute, wait a minute. . . where’s the Sick Biycles head badge!?!?
  • 9 0
 It’s on backorder.
  • 1 0
 On extended leave with no specific return date.
  • 1 0
 @nyhc00: OH SNAP!
  • 2 0
 16/25, not bad. some toughies in there. I'd be impressed if anyone outside of the midlands int the UK gets Eighteen Cycles.
  • 1 0
 You can tell it was the last day of work for the year for these guys. #beer-o-clock
  • 2 0
 man that Cove decal brings back some memories
  • 2 0
 THEYRE ALL UPCOMING CHRISTOPHER NOLAN MOVIES
  • 2 0
 Black ship cycles? Wtf?
  • 1 0
 Never even heard of half these brands
  • 1 0
 I only know Schwinn and Huffy.
  • 1 0
 I like the Cotic the best.
  • 1 0
 And where is Trek that one would have stumped people for sure
  • 1 0
 Specialized was the stumper
  • 1 0
 Yeti, Ibis and Nukeproof for the wins.
  • 1 0
 Really good variety of brands ..... for UK domestic market!
  • 1 0
 Cove’s a beaut
  • 1 0
 i got all the kewl ones.
  • 2 2
 Evil left out as always
  • 1 0
 And Canfield...

Post a Comment



