Quiz: Can You Guess the Bike Brands in these 40 Pixelated Logos?

Sep 5, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
To put your Mountain Bike knowledge to the test this week we have put together 40 pixelated logos from past and present bike brands. How well do you know your bike manufacturers from your clothing companies and can you guess them all?



























































































































Posted In:
Other Ultimate Nerd Quiz


5 Comments

  • 15 0
 well that was dumb
  • 1 0
 Erm. That wasn't exactly difficult? Most of them it's only like viewing life through wet goggles, which, as a British mtber...
  • 1 0
 Well thanks for the laugh PB. Literally one of the worst quizzes you have presented. But I laughed, in 2020, so I guess it's a wash.
  • 2 0
 There's a barrel getting scrapped I can hear it.
  • 1 0
 Brand recognition training; thanks Pinkbike, very cool

