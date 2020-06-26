Quiz: Can You Guess These Downhill World Cup Riders from 2010?

Jun 26, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
The bikes may look completely different but a lot of the riders from 2010 are still plying their trade on the circuit today. We've gone back a decade in the archives to set this fiendish quiz with one simple question - can you guess the riders in the pictures? With different sponsors, kits and younger faces, it's not as easy as it sounds. Most of these riders are still racing today so you should be able to take a good guess at most of them and we've gone from easy to hard and if anyone gets all of the last few right we'll be seriously impressed.

Photography by Fraser Britton, Ian Hylands and Martin Turner.





























Brendan Fairclough
















